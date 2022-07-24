快訊

Encounter Bolero in Kaohsiung

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter, Chen Chang-jhih ◎Photos courtesy of National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying)】

　Jhou Shu-yi is currently touring his dance performance "Bolero in Kaohsiung." The 35 dancers in the show will do 28 performances in 14 administrative districts and at 18 landmarks around Kaohsiung. Jhou Shu-yi selected the various locations, including cultural spots, landmarks, scenic areas, small towns, temples, etc., to serve as various backdrops for the performance.

　In 2009, dancer Jhou Shu-yi returned to Taiwan to perform "1875 Ravel and Bolero." Britain's Sadler's Wells Theatre had recognized the production; however, as an unknown dancer at that time, it wasn't easy to get booked by a theater. Yet, he still believed people would enjoy his production and began performing on the street!

　In 2011, Jhou Shu-yi produced the "Dance-Travel Project." He toured it in 14 cities, where he performed 60 free shows in outdoor spaces. He does not perform on a stage, uses no lighting or special effects, and adheres to local conditions and culture.

　In June 2020, Jhou Shu-yi became the first resident artist at National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying). "Many people have never seen modern dance," he explains. To make modern dance more visible, he feels it can be utilized to bridge the gap between the arts and the public. For his "Bolero in Kaohsiung," he sought out 18 locations to become performance venues, including downtown areas and surrounding townships. He chose Pier-2 Art Center, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, Lotus Pond Scenic Area, Cishan Tianhou Temple, and Dashu Old Railroad Bridge as performance venues. "I want to connect the dots of the city and use dance to bring back the audiences' life memories." During the post-epidemic era, he hopes his performances will eliminate the wariness and distance people have become accustomed to and help them return to a harmonious state.

　After the interview, Jhou Shu-yi and the dancers rehearsed at Banyan Plaza in Weiwuying. Although there was no stage, spotlight, or glitzy set, many passersby still stopped to watch. "Even when people don't know what the performance is all about, they still become mesmerized by it." He hopes everyone in Kaohsiung will come out to see the show. Whether you enjoy the arts or are just a passerby, it is a fantastic performance that everyone will find entertaining.

Bolero in Kaohsiung Information:

Venues: 14 administrative districts of Kaohsiung

(See National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) website for more information)

Performance times: 28 performances during the weekends from 4/23 to 6/26(no performances on 6/4~6/5)

Website: National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying)

https://bit.ly/3LsXnBR

メタバースへと進む高雄

　専用のゴーグルを装着すると、目の前の景色が一変する。エジプトのピラミッドに瞬間移動したかと思うと、次は火星旅行へ……。これは、今話題のVR（バーチャル・リアリティ）が見せる情景だ。VRはメタバースへの入口となる重要な技術の一つであることから、「5G AIoTスマートシティ」を目指す高雄市も早くからこれに力を入れ、学術・技術・芸術分野の連携を図りながら全面的な開発を進めている。

高雄の街角でボレロと出会う

　衛武営国家芸術文化センター初の常任アーティスト周書毅さんが、35名のダンサーとともに高雄各地の文化施設や景勝地、廟前の広場などを巡り、軽やかなステップを披露する。舞踊作品「ボレロin高雄（原題：波麗露在高雄)」は、高雄各地の14の行政区18か所で、計28回の公演を予定している。

海辺の町 梓官への旅

　「蚵寮漁村ロックフェス」の盛り上がりをきっかけに、梓官区の小さな漁村が注目を集めている。魚市場で賑やかなセリを見学し、海の幸を片手に夕日を眺め、港町の古民家を訪ねる……。高雄の海岸線を巡る旅に、今すぐ出発しよう！

Chill Out at the Port of Kaohsiung's Warehouses

　Visitors can reach Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 and Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No.2 (KW2) by crossing the Great Harbor Bridge. This spectacular white bridge is both a stunning sight in itself, and a point where sightseers can pause and take in superb views of Kaohsiung's harbor.

Encounter Bolero in Kaohsiung

　Jhou Shu-yi is currently touring his dance performance "Bolero in Kaohsiung." The 35 dancers in the show will do 28 performances in 14 administrative districts and at 18 landmarks around Kaohsiung. Jhou Shu-yi selected the various locations, including cultural spots, landmarks, scenic areas, small towns, temples, etc., to serve as various backdrops for the performance.

Experience Coastal Zihguan

　“Small Oyster Rock" concerts have recently brought people to Zihguan District. While enjoying the concerts, go to a seaside tavern for a barbecue dinner. It is also a great place to watch the sunset. If visitors arrive early enough in the morning, they can watch the fishermen's fresh catch auctioned off and explore the century-old historical residence. Auctions are held at the Fisheries Association at Kezailiao fishing port, where fishing boats return at around 11:30 am.

