Experience Coastal Zihguan

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

　“Small Oyster Rock" concerts have recently brought people to Zihguan District. While enjoying the concerts, go to a seaside tavern for a barbecue dinner. It is also a great place to watch the sunset. If visitors arrive early enough in the morning, they can watch the fishermen's fresh catch auctioned off and explore the century-old historical residence. Auctions are held at the Fisheries Association at Kezailiao fishing port, where fishing boats return at around 11:30 am.

　Visitors should also check out the seafood stir-fry restaurants and sample the local cuisine. Watch as they prepare the dishes on the outside stove while sitting under a thatched roof at a hand-made table. Try their Spanish Paella or dried Forefinger Threadfin and top it off with a local alcoholic beverage. The restaurants provide a relaxing atmosphere and are great places to sit and enjoy the sunset.

　Yu Jia-rong was born and raised in Chikan but left his hometown as an adult. Over the years, he devoted himself to community development. He then returned home to organize concerts known as "Small Oyster Rock." He also opened a barbecue restaurant named after the Cuban revolutionary Guevara. There are numerous books in the corner of the restaurant. He aims to collaborate with TaKao Books Bookstore in the future to provide 500 marine-related books and organize lectures and training sessions. He hopes that through his restaurant and the bookstore, he will be able to promote his hometown's local culture and cuisine.

　After visiting Kezailiao fishing port, head north on Provincial Highway 17, which divides the Zihguan District into Chikan, famous for its artistic products, and Zihping, known for its traditional architecture. The Rural Regeneration Project invited sculptors from Sandimen to help beautify the Zihping community. They used discarded metals and screws from local factories to create public art in the shape of butterflies and dragonflies. This vibrant street art provides the community with a feeling of spring all year round.

　At the Chikan seaside community, you can visit Liou Wun-si's former residence. This red brick Fujian-style three-section compound is made with a blend of ancient Chinese and European Baroque architectural styles and houses more than 300 years of history. The wall relief reveals the prosperity of the past. Around the corner is the century-old Chikan ancient well, which is another interesting historical attraction for visitors to see.

　Continue along the quiet alley towards the sea and find "Gangzaimen Studio Association" at the end of Chikan West Road. Here, visitors can experience the local culture, participate in workshops and enjoy regional art. It also provides a community learning center, homestays, and performances. The roof terrace is also a nice place to watch the sunset as night falls over the small fishing village.

