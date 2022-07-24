快訊

Seafood Snacks from Kaohsiung: Jane Jane Shredded Squid

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Wang Ting-yun ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　Kaohsiung's squid catch ranks second in the world, and squid is known as one of the city's three ocean treasures, along with tuna and saury. Among the many processed squid foods available nowadays, Jane Jane Shredded Squid, produced by Shin Ho Sing Ocean Enterprise Co., Ltd., has become a tasty favorite of people throughout Taiwan.

※Exporting from Kaohsiung Cianjhen Fishing Port

　Shin Ho Sing Ocean Enterprise, which has been based in Kaohsiung for more than 40 years, manages deep-sea fisheries operations from Taiwan's largest deep-sea fishing harbor, Cianjhen Fishing Port in Kaohsiung. It updated its technology and set up the country's first shredded squid processing plant in 1979. Since then, it has won a solid reputation through its Jane Jane-brand shredded squid.

　Shin Ho Sing Ocean Enterprise makes and sells a variety of products, including dried squid shreds, cod fragrant shreds, and kelp candy. Its frozen prepared foods include fish balls and crab-flavored sticks, while its exports include squid steaks. General Manager Chen Huang-jhou says that Jane Jane has built a name for itself in the United States, Canada, and Europe. In foreign countries, frozen food is more popular than snacks.

　“We don't sell anything we wouldn't eat!” Chen says, stressing that using unhealthy additives would run counter to Shin Ho Sing Ocean Enterprise's corporate spirit and culture. The company has also obtained internationally-recognized SQF certification, guaranteeing a high level of food safety and quality.

　Chen believes that people adore munching on Jane Jane shredded squid because of its tasty flavor and chewy-yet-tender texture. When making quality products, quality management is of paramount importance, he explains. Quality control depends on skilled specialists. Squid parts that are more than 1.5 cm wide, too hard, or too thick are removed. Moreover, the company has endeavored to reduce the calorie and sodium content of its products as much as possible without compromising their flavor.

　Jane Jane Traditional-Style Grilled Squid has become another popular snack in recent years. The squid is grilled on an iron plate with a distinctive honey sauce, lending it an aroma that older Taiwanese often associate with the grilled squid sold by vendors outside movie theaters decades ago. Chen's confidence in Shin Ho Sing Ocean Enterprise's products is obvious. He recalls negotiating with a Japanese customer who used Chen's ready-to-eat snow crab legs to make crab-leg sushi on the spot. The client was so impressed that he placed an order immediately after tasting it!

　Chen says that Shin Ho Sing Ocean Enterprise has more than 340 employees, and the turnover rate is extremely low. More than half of the workers have 20-plus years of experience. Chen is a Taipei native who has been living in Kaohsiung for eight years. In addition to his fondness for the southern maritime city and its warm and straightforward people, he recognizes the continuous progress Kaohsiung has been making, saying: “Kaohsiung is the root of our company!”

