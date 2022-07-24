Experience Kaohsiung's Metaverse

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Carter】

When you put on the VIVE monitor, the world in front of you suddenly changes. Participants are virtually transported to places like Egypt's pyramids or even Mars. Kaohsiung's Metaverse has been made possible with the strategic integration of academia, technology, and art. It is also becoming an integral part of Kaohsiung's 5G AIoT smart city.

In VIVELAND VR Theme Park, visitors can enjoy an immersive virtual experience. HTC has spearheaded these VR applications, allowing users to enter and explore the Metaverse. This space covers 300 square meters and provides users with 30 VR games including virtual museums. Although the Metaverse has sparked a heated global debate, the advanced VR technology allows people to enter an exciting 3D world, integrating the virtual with the real and defying physical boundaries. This medium is regarded as a new trend where people create an imaginary Metaverse world.

"HTC hopes to continue developing virtual reality technologies and applications for various educational and training programs. The Metaverse will have various functional, industrial, and ecological applications," explained the manager of the Kaohsiung branch, Guo Jhen-sian.

Sun Jhih-bin, director of I-Shou University's Digital Media Design Department, leads efforts to integrate the Metaverse VR Game Center with the Technology and Art Design Center. These innovations will be carried out through industry-university cooperation and continue cultivating talents to develop Kaohsiung's Metaverse further.

Kaohsiung city government is also promoting VR. Kaohsiung's VR FILM LAB launched more than 20 original VR films that won awards at Venice International, Cannes, and Sundance Film Festivals. The city government has set up a VR Film Lab in Pier-2 Art Center. This lab is the first open art space in Taiwan that exhibits VR movies and provides immersive experiences for visitors.

Sun Jhih-bin believes the Metaverse will continue integrating innovative technologies, including NFT, blockchain, and VR. Kaohsiung will integrate its smart city capabilities with Metaverse's virtual cities. In the future, people will also be able to access Metaverse for e-commerce transactions. The Metaverse project in Kaohsiung has been made possible with the New Asia Bay's 5G platform and partnerships between industries, government, and academia.

VR FILM LAB

Address: Dayi Street, Yancheng District, Kaohsiung City (C9 Warehouse)

Website: https://vrfilmlab.tw/

Viveland VR Theme Park in Kaohsiung SKM Park

Address: No. 1-1, Jhongan Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City (3F, East Mall)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/KOSMOSxVIVELAND/