快訊

直播／論文門風波 林智堅：「碩論我是原創，絕無抄襲」

中火2號機昨破管供電拉警報？ 台電：明晨恢復併聯供電無虞

普亭發表「末日武器」 俄烏衝突逐步邁向毀滅性核戰？

Experience Kaohsiung's Metaverse

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photo by Carter】

　When you put on the VIVE monitor, the world in front of you suddenly changes. Participants are virtually transported to places like Egypt's pyramids or even Mars. Kaohsiung's Metaverse has been made possible with the strategic integration of academia, technology, and art. It is also becoming an integral part of Kaohsiung's 5G AIoT smart city.

　In VIVELAND VR Theme Park, visitors can enjoy an immersive virtual experience. HTC has spearheaded these VR applications, allowing users to enter and explore the Metaverse. This space covers 300 square meters and provides users with 30 VR games including virtual museums. Although the Metaverse has sparked a heated global debate, the advanced VR technology allows people to enter an exciting 3D world, integrating the virtual with the real and defying physical boundaries. This medium is regarded as a new trend where people create an imaginary Metaverse world.

　"HTC hopes to continue developing virtual reality technologies and applications for various educational and training programs. The Metaverse will have various functional, industrial, and ecological applications," explained the manager of the Kaohsiung branch, Guo Jhen-sian.

　Sun Jhih-bin, director of I-Shou University's Digital Media Design Department, leads efforts to integrate the Metaverse VR Game Center with the Technology and Art Design Center. These innovations will be carried out through industry-university cooperation and continue cultivating talents to develop Kaohsiung's Metaverse further.

　Kaohsiung city government is also promoting VR. Kaohsiung's VR FILM LAB launched more than 20 original VR films that won awards at Venice International, Cannes, and Sundance Film Festivals. The city government has set up a VR Film Lab in Pier-2 Art Center. This lab is the first open art space in Taiwan that exhibits VR movies and provides immersive experiences for visitors.

　Sun Jhih-bin believes the Metaverse will continue integrating innovative technologies, including NFT, blockchain, and VR. Kaohsiung will integrate its smart city capabilities with Metaverse's virtual cities. In the future, people will also be able to access Metaverse for e-commerce transactions. The Metaverse project in Kaohsiung has been made possible with the New Asia Bay's 5G platform and partnerships between industries, government, and academia.

VR FILM LAB

Address: Dayi Street, Yancheng District, Kaohsiung City (C9 Warehouse)

Website: https://vrfilmlab.tw/

Viveland VR Theme Park in Kaohsiung SKM Park

Address: No. 1-1, Jhongan Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City (3F, East Mall)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/KOSMOSxVIVELAND/

延伸閱讀

快刪！這8款惡意APP下載量破300萬 恐到帳單暴漲才驚覺被騙

AR、VR虛擬實境再革命

南非電玩分級趨嚴不存在「全年齡向」 10歲才能獨自玩特定遊戲

久違了！ 2022日本環球影城夏日全攻略 「超級任天堂世界」歡度周年慶

相關新聞

メタバースへと進む高雄

　専用のゴーグルを装着すると、目の前の景色が一変する。エジプトのピラミッドに瞬間移動したかと思うと、次は火星旅行へ……。これは、今話題のVR（バーチャル・リアリティ）が見せる情景だ。VRはメタバースへの入口となる重要な技術の一つであることから、「5G AIoTスマートシティ」を目指す高雄市も早くからこれに力を入れ、学術・技術・芸術分野の連携を図りながら全面的な開発を進めている。

高雄の街角でボレロと出会う

　衛武営国家芸術文化センター初の常任アーティスト周書毅さんが、35名のダンサーとともに高雄各地の文化施設や景勝地、廟前の広場などを巡り、軽やかなステップを披露する。舞踊作品「ボレロin高雄（原題：波麗露在高雄)」は、高雄各地の14の行政区18か所で、計28回の公演を予定している。

海辺の町 梓官への旅

　「蚵寮漁村ロックフェス」の盛り上がりをきっかけに、梓官区の小さな漁村が注目を集めている。魚市場で賑やかなセリを見学し、海の幸を片手に夕日を眺め、港町の古民家を訪ねる……。高雄の海岸線を巡る旅に、今すぐ出発しよう！

Chill Out at the Port of Kaohsiung's Warehouses

　Visitors can reach Kaohsiung Port Depot 410 and Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No.2 (KW2) by crossing the Great Harbor Bridge. This spectacular white bridge is both a stunning sight in itself, and a point where sightseers can pause and take in superb views of Kaohsiung's harbor.

Encounter Bolero in Kaohsiung

　Jhou Shu-yi is currently touring his dance performance "Bolero in Kaohsiung." The 35 dancers in the show will do 28 performances in 14 administrative districts and at 18 landmarks around Kaohsiung. Jhou Shu-yi selected the various locations, including cultural spots, landmarks, scenic areas, small towns, temples, etc., to serve as various backdrops for the performance.

Experience Coastal Zihguan

　“Small Oyster Rock" concerts have recently brought people to Zihguan District. While enjoying the concerts, go to a seaside tavern for a barbecue dinner. It is also a great place to watch the sunset. If visitors arrive early enough in the morning, they can watch the fishermen's fresh catch auctioned off and explore the century-old historical residence. Auctions are held at the Fisheries Association at Kezailiao fishing port, where fishing boats return at around 11:30 am.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。