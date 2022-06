旗津天后宮 百年の歴史が蘇る

Southeast Asian eateries and stores are abundant near Kaohsiung's train station, on Nanhua, Jianguo, and Bade roads. Every weekend, a diverse group of migrant workers and new immigrants gather to sell their products. It is known as the Southeast Asia Commercial Community. The organization consists of immigrants from Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It is an excellent opportunity to explore Kaohsiung's multiculturalism and enjoy an exotic and unique ambiance.

2022-06-02 12:02