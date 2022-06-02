Explore Shanping Forest Ecological Garden

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cindy Lee】

Shanping Forest Ecological Garden reopened on New Year's Day. Located 750 meters above sea level, it has become a popular spot for eco-tourism. Shanping is excellent for viewing Plum Blossoms, Cherry Blossoms, Peach Blossoms, and azaleas. Spring is the best time to come to the area. It is also home to 134 bird species, ten of which are endemic to Taiwan, offering a paradise for serious bird watchers.

Shanping is famous for its Cinchona cultivation, the tree that produces the malaria treatment quinine. As a result, Shanping was an important area for the cultivation and research of Cinchona during the Japanese colonial period. After Japanese colonialism ended, Shanping continued to be an area for forestry research. In 1997, Shanping Forest Ecological Garden was established.

The park opens from the beginning of November until the end of April. Visitors are required to apply for a permit 14 days before their visit. The ecological tour begins at the Forestry Promotion and Education Center. Then visitors see the Earth God temple in the back and walk the trail. If you continue onwards, you will be surrounded by mesmerizing broad-leaved forests scenery. The trail ends at the Bamboo Garden. In 1970, internationally renowned bamboo expert Mr. Lin Wei-jhih established the garden and collected and planted more than 60 bamboo species.

Visitors are then recommended to hike the 2.5-kilometer Senshan Trail, which usually takes two and a half hours. Visitors will see low-altitude tree species along the trail, including Taiwan Incense Cedar and Agathis dammara. 177 plant species, including Cupressus cashmeriana, Agathis gammara, and Ceylon olive, can be seen in the arboretum.

At the end of the forest road lies the oldest and most well-preserved building in the area-“Wumu House.” Mr. Lin, the previous experiment forest's director at the Kyoto Imperial University, lived in Wumu House. It was built with Taiwanese cypress and Formosan Michelia wood and was previously Mr. Lin's dormitory. It is now open for visitors. Zihcingtang, another historical building, has a black and white display of old photos of the area. It gives visitors insight into the region's history and its Cinchona trees. Shanping Forest Ecological Garden is a beautiful place for nature and history lovers alike to enjoy the region's flora and fauna and take a walk into the past.

※Shanping Forest Ecological Garden

Telephone: (07)689-1648

Website: https://shanping.tfri.gov.tw

Entry Application:

Apply on the official website (https://reurl.cc/Ep0d00)14 days before the visit to the park.