Experience the Charm of Cross-culturalism at "Kaohsiung's Little Southeast Asia Community"

聯合新聞網／ Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Carter】

　Southeast Asian eateries and stores are abundant near Kaohsiung's train station, on Nanhua, Jianguo, and Bade roads. Every weekend, a diverse group of migrant workers and new immigrants gather to sell their products. It is known as the Southeast Asia Commercial Community. The organization consists of immigrants from Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It is an excellent opportunity to explore Kaohsiung's multiculturalism and enjoy an exotic and unique ambiance.

　The Kaohsiung Friends of Indonesia Association (KFI) is an organization that is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and has been promoting the "Kaohsiung Little Southeast Asia Community" since 2018. They also promote Southeast Asian stores that have been set up in front of the station. One of their promotional materials includes the Southeast Asian Commercial District Map. They offer various commercial district tours and cultural immersion activities. They also hold the "Little Southeast Asia Community Day" in October, which provides local Taiwanese residents an opportunity to experience Southeast Asian culture and try the cuisine.

　The tour will take participants along Nanhua, Jianguo, and Bade roads to see the signboards written in various Southeast Asian languages. It will also introduce specialty shops like Halal-certified eateries, including Istana Bakso Chen Lili, specializing in Indonesian beef ball dishes. Owner Chen Lili, who used to do migrant jobs, understands what her fellow expatriates miss and crave from home. Some work as domestic assistants and cannot get to her restaurant, so she started an Indonesian food delivery service.

　The tour also includes the Indonesian grocery store on Nanhua Road called "Bali." The owner, Mr. Lin, is an overseas Chinese from Indonesia. Customers can get products from Indonesia and even regional dishes like banana pancakes and curry chicken soup. The next stop is another eatery called "Lishih Second-generation Old Store," which is also on Nanhua Road and run by a Vietnamese woman and her husband, Mr. Yang Jian-chuan. Here, people can enjoy delicious Vietnamese cuisine. Signature dishes include fried rice noodles and Vietnamese beef short ribs. They are popular with the locals and Vietnamese residents alike.

　Migrant laborers significantly contribute to Kaohsiung's economy. The Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Philippine people bring a multicultural vibrance to Kaohsiung. Come out and learn about their various cultures and food. It makes a fun family activity to learn more about our Southeast Asian neighbors, and Kaohsiung's Little Southeast Asia Community is a great place to start!

※Istana Bakso Chen Lili (an Indonesian beef ball eatery)

No. 265, Jianguo 2nd Rd., Sanmin Dist., Kaohsiung City

FB：Istana Bakso Halal Chen Lili

※Bali Store

No. 214, Nanhua Rd., Sinsing Dist., Kaohsiung City

FB：Nasi Padang Bali Store

※Kaohsiung Little Southeast Asia Community

FB: Kaohsiung Little Southeast Asia Community

