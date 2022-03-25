Explore Baolai during the Wintertime

【◎Written by Naru ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Cai Jia-wei, Yang Ren-lin ◎Photos courtesy of Mook】

Winter is the best time to visit Liouguei District, particularly Baolai, a village in the district that is nestled in the lush green scenic mountain region. Winter is the best time of the year to come to enjoy Baolai's Hot Springs, as it is a great way to stay warm and get rid of everyday stress. The area also boasts other natural attractions such as Sinwei Forest Park and Maolin's Purple Butterfly Valley. It is certainly a haven for nature lovers, as much as it is for city slickers that need to get away and enjoy some relaxation from the daily hustle and bustle.

The tributary of the Laonong River runs through Baoli and is a great place to take walks or go white-water rafting. Wintertime is also a great time to enjoy the Sakura flowers in full bloom. Visitors can stroll along Baoli's many nature trails and enjoy its seasonal flora and fauna.

Maolin National Scenic Area is also about an hour away and is known for its "Purple Butterfly Valley." This natural wonder allows visitors to get a chance to see butterflies up close. Throughout the winter months, hundreds of thousands of purple crow butterflies migrate to the Maolin Valley and stay until the end of February or beginning of March, when they return to the north once again. The best time of day to see them is before noon when they are out in full force, floating gracefully among the seasonal flora and fauna.

Another place to visit on the way to Baolai is Sinwei Forest Park, where tall mahogany trees line the roads. In the winter, the leaves fall from the trees, creating a spectacular and mysterious landscape. There are also 40 towering and rugged hills that stand alongside a unique geological site known as Eighteen Arhats Mountain. This has formed over hundreds of years from rain erosion, and at a distance, it resembles the eighteen Arhats that are fabled to be the area's guardians.

The town of Baolai offers a wide variety of agricultural products that include delicious Taiwanese mangoes and Liouguei native mountain tea. Near the entrance of the Southern Cross-Island Highway is the Suai-A-Ka Culture Sharing Space. The venue was set up to promote local products including the signature kiln-baked bread stuffed with local fruits, etc. You can also savor Liouguei’s native mountain tea; the tea shines the color of amber and is rich in flavor and fruity aroma, producing a sweet and long-lasting aftertaste.

Baolai is surrounded by lush green forests and unique flora and fauna and winter is the best time to relax in its hot springs. Come and enjoy its surrounding natural environment and sample its local products. On the way, you can see thousands of butterflies and marvel at its unique landscape such as Eighteen Arhats Mountain. Everyone needs to find some time to take a break from their busy lives, and Baolai is a great place to come during the wintertime.