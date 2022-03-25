The Unprecedented 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wen, Carter ◎Photos courtesy of Kaohsiung City Government units: Tourism Bureau, Bureau of Cultural Affairs】

After two decades, Kaohsiung is again hosting Taiwan's Lantern Festival and is certainly the largest to date. This year, the lanterns are on exhibition at Love River Bay and Weiwuying. The festival features advanced lighting and technological wonder.

※Lantern Festival Highlights

Taiwan's 2022 Lantern Festival utilizes 5G Smart Technology to present a digital lighting extravaganza and provide visitors with an extraordinary experience that has never been seen before at Taiwan's lantern festivals.

The Love River Bay Lantern Zone features advanced LED lighting technology that transforms the Love River into a feature lantern. The "luminous environment" transforms the waterfront into a beautiful light aesthetic, with Jianguo Bridge, Cisian Bridge, and Light Rail Bridge along the Love River to the Kaohsiung Music Center lit up with multiple lantern exhibits. The bridges and waterfront feature 12,000 LED lights and 128,000 lighting configurations, which bring to life a 7-kilometer charming and romantic light show, designed to appear as an infinite flowing galaxy.

The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) features more than 130 art installations and 75 illuminated presentations based on a land art concept and integrates colorful bright and dark lights, illuminating the entire surrounding park. "Fantasy Lake" employs a multilayered light show, which creates the appearance of a forest reflection on the lake. The lighting makes visitors feel they are in a time tunnel with seasonal changes that happen before their eyes. Australian artist James Tapscott created the "Arc Zero Eclipse: Lunar Eclipse" for the "Arc Zero" series, using water reflection to create a symmetrical ring of mist that appears to glow like fire. The symbolic eclipse hovers in the air, illustrating the harmonious coexistence between nature and humans. The lanterns and artistic installations will remain at Weiwuying, even after the lantern festival has officially ended.

The city government also invited famous movie and television art directors, Syu Ying-guang, Cai Pei-ling, Ke Cing-mei, and Liao Yin-ciao, to tell stories and integrate Weiwuying Metropolitan Park's lights with the forest shadows. Visitors feel they are stepping into a fantasy world, which combines four different film styles and narratives.

Kaohsiung's dazzling 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival presents incredible light arts in various forms. Deputy Mayor Shih Jhe feels it embodies the city's cultural vision and imagination, enriches spirits, and accumulates cultural possessions.