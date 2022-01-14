快訊

Ct值18至30！餐廳群聚擴大晚間再增3確診

墜海F-16V飛官陳奕軍方證實罹難殉職 從優撫卹公祭

Internet Celebrity Mercedes Lin Promotes Kaohsiung Tourism through Stylish Photos

聯合新聞網 / Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of Mercedes Lin, Information Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government】

　Young people voice their opinions and share information through social networking sites such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. More and more companies and organizations are using these platforms to enhance their image, and recently Kaohsiung City Government invited model Mercedes Lin, who has more than 270,000 followers on Instagram, to take photographs of the National Day fireworks.

　Lin has won a reputation for conveying Taiwan’s characteristic beauty through images. Following her invitation by the city government’s Information Bureau, she presented enchanting photos of the event’s fireworks and flags, as well as the Port of Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung Music Center, and other attractions. Thanks to her eye-catching works, the diversity of Kaohsiung is now known to even more people around the world.

　Many people began to follow Mercedes Lin after she posted a New Year-themed photo in which she wore a short, bright yellow qipao (a kind of traditional dress also known as a cheongsam). In that image, she stood in the middle of a crosswalk with a yellow lion-dancing troupe against a backdrop of motor-scooter riders waiting for the traffic light to change. The strong visual impact and cultural characteristics of the photo caused it to be shared again and again.

　Lin has a creative approach to photo shoots. She and her photographers jointly conceive the content of her works so as to highlight local features and traditional culture. She radiates unique charisma through gestures in the photos, helping to convey the special flavor and color of each location.

Discovering Kaohsiung from the Perspective of Fashion

　Lin sees Kaohsiung as a city that boasts both diversity and abundance. For her, the 85 Sky Tower, the LRT (Light Rail Transit), Sizihwan Bay, and Lotus Pond all represent the municipality. From her recent visit, Lin particularly likes the pictures that capture both the 85 Sky Tower and the LRT. “The LRT in Kaohsiung is a beautiful moving scene of the city,” she said.

　Lin also complimented the temples in Kaohsiung for their grace and elegance. The sea of red lanterns at Sunfong Temple radiates an aura of fantasy and magnificence. Lotus Pond boasts an imposing statue of the Taoist deity Syuan Wu (Xun Tian Shang Di), as well as the Dragon and Tiger Towers, which combine aesthetic beauty with tradition.

Ride the Light Rail to Experience Fashion in Kaohsiung

　Mercedes Lin mentioned that she especially relishes Kaohsiung’s slow and comfortable pace of life. Taking the LRT to admire the scenery is a particularly leisurely experience.

　She highly recommends the LRT route along the Port of Kaohsiung. Starting from Hamasen Station, the decommissioned trains and installation art at Hamasen Railway Cultural Park are ideal for visitors who like to take pictures. Pier-2 Art Center is between the Penglai Pier-2 and Dayi Pier-2 stations, and those who stop here can wander across Great Harbor Bridge, the longest swing bridge in East Asia and Taiwan’s only swing bridge. Closer to the mouth of Love River, tourists can enjoy the cutting-edge architecture that is Kaohsiung Music Center, beside Love Pier Station. There are also splendid views of 85 Sky Tower Building from Kaohsiung Port Cruise Terminal and Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. By traveling just part of the LRT system, tourists can catch the essence of Kaohsiung.

Mercedes Lin’s Instagram account:

https://www.instagram.com/ooo_lin_ooo/

相關新聞

Kaohsiung City Government's Balloon Rides over Tianliao's Moon World

　On October 8th, 2021, Kaohsiung City Government kicked off its balloon festival, which was held at Moon World Mudstone Badlands Geopark in Tianliao District and at the Love River. For the first, time visitors could take a balloon ride over the mudstone badlands. The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau's Ballo

Kaohsiung's Accessible Travel Initiative

　Kaohsiung is currently promoting a tourist friendly initiative, so that every visitor will be able to travel unimpeded and experience Kaohsiung regardless of physical limitations, disabilities, and age. Kaohsiung City Government's Tourism Bureau has hired consultants to inspect and adjust some of t

A Popular Check-in Location: Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor

　The coastal scenery near Nanliao Fishing Port in Kaohsiung's Mituo District attracts a steady stream of tourists, and the romantic ambience in both morning and evening lures many couples to take pre-wedding photos there. Nanliao Fishing Port's market begins operations at five o'clock in the morning.

Internet Celebrity Mercedes Lin Promotes Kaohsiung Tourism through Stylish Photos

　Young people voice their opinions and share information through social networking sites such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. More and more companies and organizations are using these platforms to enhance their image, and recently Kaohsiung City Government invited model Mercedes Lin, who has more than 270,000 followers on Instagram, to take photographs of the National Day fireworks.

2021 Kaohsiung Film Festival

　The recent 2021 Kaohsiung Film Festival (KFF) celebrated the theme “PSY Paradise,” inspired by surrealism, to reflect the pandemic that has been raging throughout the world.

高雄でバリアフリー旅行

　旅行者の誰もが伸び伸びと旅ができ、港湾都市としての魅力を感じてほしいとの考えから、高雄市では様々な人に優しい旅行プランの普及を試みている。高雄市政府観光局では、市内観光地に専門家を派遣して視察を行い、高齢者や妊婦、子どもや体の不自由な人にも便利なように、バリアフリー設備の改善を行っている。さらに、「蓮池潭風景区」「高雄港エリア」「北高雄」の三つの場所に、バリアフリーコースを設定している。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。