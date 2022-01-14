Internet Celebrity Mercedes Lin Promotes Kaohsiung Tourism through Stylish Photos

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of Mercedes Lin, Information Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government】

Young people voice their opinions and share information through social networking sites such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. More and more companies and organizations are using these platforms to enhance their image, and recently Kaohsiung City Government invited model Mercedes Lin, who has more than 270,000 followers on Instagram, to take photographs of the National Day fireworks.

Lin has won a reputation for conveying Taiwan’s characteristic beauty through images. Following her invitation by the city government’s Information Bureau, she presented enchanting photos of the event’s fireworks and flags, as well as the Port of Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung Music Center, and other attractions. Thanks to her eye-catching works, the diversity of Kaohsiung is now known to even more people around the world.

Many people began to follow Mercedes Lin after she posted a New Year-themed photo in which she wore a short, bright yellow qipao (a kind of traditional dress also known as a cheongsam). In that image, she stood in the middle of a crosswalk with a yellow lion-dancing troupe against a backdrop of motor-scooter riders waiting for the traffic light to change. The strong visual impact and cultural characteristics of the photo caused it to be shared again and again.

Lin has a creative approach to photo shoots. She and her photographers jointly conceive the content of her works so as to highlight local features and traditional culture. She radiates unique charisma through gestures in the photos, helping to convey the special flavor and color of each location.

Discovering Kaohsiung from the Perspective of Fashion

Lin sees Kaohsiung as a city that boasts both diversity and abundance. For her, the 85 Sky Tower, the LRT (Light Rail Transit), Sizihwan Bay, and Lotus Pond all represent the municipality. From her recent visit, Lin particularly likes the pictures that capture both the 85 Sky Tower and the LRT. “The LRT in Kaohsiung is a beautiful moving scene of the city,” she said.

Lin also complimented the temples in Kaohsiung for their grace and elegance. The sea of red lanterns at Sunfong Temple radiates an aura of fantasy and magnificence. Lotus Pond boasts an imposing statue of the Taoist deity Syuan Wu (Xun Tian Shang Di), as well as the Dragon and Tiger Towers, which combine aesthetic beauty with tradition.

Ride the Light Rail to Experience Fashion in Kaohsiung

Mercedes Lin mentioned that she especially relishes Kaohsiung’s slow and comfortable pace of life. Taking the LRT to admire the scenery is a particularly leisurely experience.

She highly recommends the LRT route along the Port of Kaohsiung. Starting from Hamasen Station, the decommissioned trains and installation art at Hamasen Railway Cultural Park are ideal for visitors who like to take pictures. Pier-2 Art Center is between the Penglai Pier-2 and Dayi Pier-2 stations, and those who stop here can wander across Great Harbor Bridge, the longest swing bridge in East Asia and Taiwan’s only swing bridge. Closer to the mouth of Love River, tourists can enjoy the cutting-edge architecture that is Kaohsiung Music Center, beside Love Pier Station. There are also splendid views of 85 Sky Tower Building from Kaohsiung Port Cruise Terminal and Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. By traveling just part of the LRT system, tourists can catch the essence of Kaohsiung.

Mercedes Lin’s Instagram account:

https://www.instagram.com/ooo_lin_ooo/