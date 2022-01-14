A Popular Check-in Location: Mituo's Seaside Light Corridor

【◎Written by Huang Da-wei ◎Translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wen, Carter】

The coastal scenery near Nanliao Fishing Port in Kaohsiung's Mituo District attracts a steady stream of tourists, and the romantic ambience in both morning and evening lures many couples to take pre-wedding photos there. Nanliao Fishing Port's market begins operations at five o'clock in the morning.

Seaside Light Corridor, a popular tourist attraction, boasts a popular social-media check-in site called Water Corridor. Tourists who stroll along this over-the-sea walkway relish the refreshing experience of seeing the sea melt into the sky.

Both adults and children can have a whale of a time at Seaside Light Corridor, enjoying the underwater world painting, the white-sand play areas, and the boat-shaped observation deck.

The corridor will soon take on a new look. The viewing trail along the sea wall will be extended from the current 150 meters to 350 meters by the end of June 2022. Thanks to this much-anticipated expansion, visitors can thus feel the sea breeze, stroll along the viewing trail, and appreciate the newly added installation art.

Mituo District is home to intriguing mountain and sea views as well as a unique fishing village culture. Ta-di Mountain Natural Park, which has the only mudstone badlands in Taiwan located near the coast, is also worth visiting. Hiking through the park, tourists can see the special scenery of exposed ridges and hilly badlands up close. They may feel like they are walking on the moon.

Ta-di Mountain became a restricted military area during the 1895-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule. It remained off-limits for decades after World War II. When the armed forces finally withdrew in 2006, Mituo District Office converted the area into a nature park. Some of the old military installations have been left in situ, and can be seen by tourists. In fact, one of the best places to enjoy a panoramic view is from the bunker, whose elevation provides vast, unobstructed views of the landscape.

According to Mituo locals, around sunset during April, the district's many fish farms shine with golden sparkles. The seasonal scenery attracts local people to the bunker in Ta-di Mountain Natural Park, from where they can enjoy the glorious sunset and return home with contentment in their hearts.

Mituo is famed for its milkfish production. Mituo District Fishermen's Association is promoting local food culture and sightseeing through its “One-Day Cultural Tour to Seaside Light Corridor Fishing Village in Mituo District.” Groups (minimum: 40 people) can make a reservation to visit the district's ice-making plants, aquaculture ponds, Seaside Light Corridor, Ta-di Mountain Natural Park, and other attractions before trying their hand at making milkfish balls. Tailor-made itineraries for tourists are also available if booked in advance.

Enjoy the sea, scenery, and delicacies in coastal Mituo!

To book a one-day tour of Mituo, please contact Mituo District Fishermen's Association:

Tel: (07) 619-1157