カナカナブ族が案内する那瑪夏区

Fasteners are inconspicuous but indispensable and are found in almost everything, including medical devices and aerospace equipment. It can be said that Taiwan's fasteners are building the world. According to the data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan's fastener exports netted approximately 39.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and is the third largest fastener exporting country in the world after China and Germany.

2021-11-12 16:35