Jhouzih Wetlands Park
【◎Written by Messi ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Carter】
Ten years ago, conservation groups and Kaohsiung City Government came together to create Jhouzih Wetlands Park. Located in Zuoying, it's a 10-minute drive from Taiwan High Speed Rail's Zuoying Station and situated right next to Lotus Pond. The serene area offers walking trails, observation decks, and an educational center for visitors. Even though it is located in the heart of Kaohsiung, it doesn't even feel like you are in the city at all. Therefore, it is a great place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.
The city government and Wetlands Taiwan have collaborated to develop the Jhouzih Wetlands Park and restore the region's biodiversity. The wetlands park has become an ideal habitat in downtown Kaohsiung for a wide variety of species, including Crested Goshawk, Ring-necked Pheasant, Black-napped Oriole, butterflies, dragonflies, fireflies, etc. By far, 555 varieties of plants and 96 species of birds have been recorded there.
One of the most popular attractions for nature lovers is the Pheasant-tailed Jacanas. Previously, Pheasant-tailed Jacana population had significantly decreased due to degradation of natural habitats. Kaohsiung City Government worked with conservation groups to develop the wetlands park and bring the bird species back. They provide plenty of aquatic plants for the jacanas and make sure they have plenty of water caltrops, water lilies, and other vegetation. Last year, 16 Pheasant-tailed jacanas to be spotted to dwell in Jhouzih Wetlands Park. Jacanas' usual mating and breeding seasons are between April to September. This year, nine baby jacanas have been hatched in the park. Jacana babies are adorable as they float around on the vegetation.
Jhouzih Wetlands Park is a wonderful site to enjoy Kaohsiung's biodiversity. The education center there also offers guided tours for advance appointments. Come and enjoy the city's green oasis, and explore the natural ecosystem.
Jhouzih Wetlands Park Education Center
Entrance: Free
Education center information and tour reservations: (07) 582-2371
Address: No. 58, Huantan Road, Zuoying Distict, Kaohsiung City
Website: https://pwb.kcg.gov.tw/chouchaiwetlandpark/
