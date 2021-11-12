聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

Jhouzih Wetlands Park

聯合新聞網 / Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Messi　◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting　◎Photos by Carter】

　Ten years ago, conservation groups and Kaohsiung City Government came together to create Jhouzih Wetlands Park. Located in Zuoying, it's a 10-minute drive from Taiwan High Speed Rail's Zuoying Station and situated right next to Lotus Pond. The serene area offers walking trails, observation decks, and an educational center for visitors. Even though it is located in the heart of Kaohsiung, it doesn't even feel like you are in the city at all. Therefore, it is a great place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

　The city government and Wetlands Taiwan have collaborated to develop the Jhouzih Wetlands Park and restore the region's biodiversity. The wetlands park has become an ideal habitat in downtown Kaohsiung for a wide variety of species, including Crested Goshawk, Ring-necked Pheasant, Black-napped Oriole, butterflies, dragonflies, fireflies, etc. By far, 555 varieties of plants and 96 species of birds have been recorded there.

　One of the most popular attractions for nature lovers is the Pheasant-tailed Jacanas. Previously, Pheasant-tailed Jacana population had significantly decreased due to degradation of natural habitats. Kaohsiung City Government worked with conservation groups to develop the wetlands park and bring the bird species back. They provide plenty of aquatic plants for the jacanas and make sure they have plenty of water caltrops, water lilies, and other vegetation. Last year, 16 Pheasant-tailed jacanas to be spotted to dwell in Jhouzih Wetlands Park. Jacanas' usual mating and breeding seasons are between April to September. This year, nine baby jacanas have been hatched in the park. Jacana babies are adorable as they float around on the vegetation.

　Jhouzih Wetlands Park is a wonderful site to enjoy Kaohsiung's biodiversity. The education center there also offers guided tours for advance appointments. Come and enjoy the city's green oasis, and explore the natural ecosystem.

Jhouzih Wetlands Park Education Center

Entrance: Free

Education center information and tour reservations: (07) 582-2371

Address: No. 58, Huantan Road, Zuoying Distict, Kaohsiung City

Website: https://pwb.kcg.gov.tw/chouchaiwetlandpark/

相關新聞

世界を舞台に発展する高雄のねじ産業

　ねじは非常に小さいが、生活に欠かせないものだ。私たちの日常から医療器材、航空宇宙産業に至るまで、無くてはならない存在である。台湾はかねてから「ねじ王国」と呼ばれるほど、ねじ産業が盛んだ。経済部が今年8月に発表した資料では、2020年の国内ねじ製品の輸出額は39.7億ドルに達している。台湾は、中国とドイツに次ぐ世界第三位のファスニング製品（ねじとナット）の輸出国なのだ。

高雄流行音楽センターが 「FIABCI世界最優秀建築賞」金賞を受賞

　高雄流行音楽センターは2021年6月、グローバル建築界のアカデミー賞とも呼ばれる「FIABCI世界最優秀建築賞（FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards）」で、70国以上の専門組織による100件以上の作品の中から、公共インフラ部門の金賞に選ばれて世界の舞台に輝いた。2016年に同じく金賞を受賞した「高雄市立図書館総館 新築工事」に続き、亜洲新湾区のランドマークがまたも高い評価を得たのである。

カナカナブ族が案内する那瑪夏区

　那瑪夏（ナマシャ）区は、豊かで多様な生態系のほかに、カナカナブ族やブヌン族、ラアロア族など多彩な原住民文化を擁する地域だ。今回はカナカナブ族青年会会長・蔡劭儀（民族名・Maiia）さんの案内で、彼らの集落を訪ねてみよう。

水鳥の楽園「洲仔湿地」

　台湾高速鉄道の新左営駅から車で10分弱の距離にある高雄市左営区の蓮池潭の湖畔に、生態に配慮した工法で作られた「洲仔湿地」がある。高雄市政府と自然保全団体の努力によって、洲仔湿地はレンカク（蓮鶴）の楽園となっている。洲仔湿地は、希少動物とされるレンカクの個体数増加に成功したほか、カンムリオオタカ、コウライウグイス、蝶、トンボ、タイワンマドボタル等、さまざまな鳥類や水生動物、水生植物の生活する場となった。この湿地は、高雄市民を都会の慌ただしい生活リズムから解放してくれる都市のオアシスでもある。

Kaohsiung's Fastener Industries Shine on the World Stage

　Fasteners are inconspicuous but indispensable and are found in almost everything, including medical devices and aerospace equipment. It can be said that Taiwan's fasteners are building the world. According to the data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan's fastener exports netted approximately 39.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and is the third largest fastener exporting country in the world after China and Germany.

Kaohsiung Music Center wins gold at the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards

　On June 2nd this year, Kaohsiung Music Center won a gold at the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards in the Public Infrastructure and Amenities category. It was the second architecture in Asia's New Bay Area in Kaohsiung to win this prestigious award (the first being Kaohsiung's Main Public Library that also won a gold in 2016). Both of these award-winning architectures have brought a great deal of attention to Asia's New Bay Area in Kaohsiung.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。