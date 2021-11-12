聽新聞
A trip to captivating Namasia

【◎Written by Kyu　◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting　◎Photos by Chen Jian-hao, Zeng Sin-yao】

　Namasia District is abundant in natural beauty and stunning mountains that surround its villages. The Nanzihsiansi River runs through Namasia District, and the river has been recognized as the Nanzihsiansi River Important Wetland by the Council of Agriculture, Executive Yuan. Indigenous groups that inhabited the area are the Kanakanavu, Hla'alua, Bunun people, etc. Namasia's Camphor Trees Park is a perfect place for visitors to take in its verdant forest. Travelers are welcome to the area to learn about Namasia's indigenous groups and participate in cultural activities and festivals. Maiia (Ms. Cai Shao-yi), the Chairperson of the Young Kanakanavu Association, leads the way to the best of her hometown— Namasia.

　Maiia is a college student. She was raised by her grandfather in Namasia. She feels the residents are warm and diverse, and visitors can not only get to know the aboriginal cultures in the region but also the cultures of the Hakka and Han people there. Since she was a little girl, she has participated in the Kanakanavu's traditional festivals and activities. She speaks the Kanankanavu language when she chats with the village's elderly. The elderly Kanankanavu are key figures in leading the festivals and teaching the younger generation how to carry out the ceremonies. It's critical to preserve and pass down traditional language and culture to future generations.

　Maiia says the Mikongu (Millet) and Paika'arai (River) Festivals are both held once a year and are extremely significant for the Kanakanavu people. During the Paika'arai Festival, they thank the gods of the river for its abundant fish and also pray for the safety of their people. The Mikongu Festival is a celebration of the millet harvest, where they express their gratitude to little dwarfs, who are believed to be gods of the land, for food. The Kanakanavu people also thank the gods of heaven for their blessings.

　Maiia also promotes Namasia's natural attractions and recommends visiting the lush Camphor Trees Park. Those who wish to overlook the magnificent mountain view can head to the Former Mincyuan Elementary School's view platform. Maiia also encourages visitors to see Mincyuan Elementary School, which is an EEWH diamond level green architecture. The wooden library is a highlight of the school. The library architecture resembles the architecture of male tribal culture, where tribe elderly and skillful hunters would pass on experience and wisdom to tribe people. Likewise, the library signifies how people gain knowledge through reading. Namasia has a lot to offer. Maiia promotes Namasia on social media and encourages people to come to Namasia to experience its beauty and culture.

