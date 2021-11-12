Kaohsiung Music Center wins gold at the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards
【◎Written by Li Macy Mei-si ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting】
On June 2nd this year, Kaohsiung Music Center won a gold at the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards in the Public Infrastructure and Amenities category. It was the second architecture in Asia's New Bay Area in Kaohsiung to win this prestigious award (the first being Kaohsiung's Main Public Library that also won a gold in 2016). Both of these award-winning architectures have brought a great deal of attention to Asia's New Bay Area in Kaohsiung.
Kaohsiung Music Center was designed by Spanish architect Manuel Alvarez-Monteserin Lahoz, who worked with three other Spain partners. They then teamed up with Taiwanese architect Mark Ongg. In 2021, after a decade of planning and construction the Kaohsiung Music Center was finally completed. Construction costs $700 million NTD and is situated at the entrance to the Love River. Kaohsiung Music Center resembles sea waves and looks a bit like coral with Whale Promenade, Dolphin Walkway, and HI-ING Music Hall that will hold exhibitions and creative & cultural presentations. The award-winning architectural project is also surrounded by cycling and pedestrian paths, where people can enjoy views of Kaohsiung's port.
During the pandemic, the Kaohsiung Music Center also functioned as a place where people could go and get COVID-19 vaccination. Local residents could also enjoy the music from the d&b Soundscape while they waited. Kaohsiung Light Rail's stops C10, C11, and C12 stations stop at the Music Center. It is now open for concerts on the weekend. Kaohsiung Music Center is dedicated to cultivating musical talents from southern Taiwan. The goal is to promote the creative & cultural industries, support the music industry, promote fashion, video and the 5G industries.
