Kaohsiung's Fastener Industries Shine on the World Stage

聯合新聞網 / Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping　◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting】

　Fasteners are inconspicuous but indispensable and are found in almost everything, including medical devices and aerospace equipment. It can be said that Taiwan's fasteners are building the world. According to the data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan's fastener exports netted approximately 39.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and is the third largest fastener exporting country in the world after China and Germany.

　Gangshan and Lujhu are where the Kaohsiung's fasteners companies are located and where 70% of Taiwan's fasteners are manufactured. Kaohsiung's fastener companies also maintain the most advanced and integrated supply chains, which include professional freight forwarding and export services. Kaohsiung has also formed a fastener industry cluster that can increase product quality and expedite manufacturing and delivery. The supply chain includes professional services such as industrial design, manufacturing, processing, and exporting logistics. Another one of its greatest strengths and attributes includes its close proximity to China Steel Corporation where factories are able to quickly access raw materials.

　Over the last decade, Taiwan's fastener manufactures have faced increased competition from Southeast Asia and China, who offer their products for much lower prices. However, Taiwan's highly advanced technologies have been able to provide local manufactures with innovative artificial intelligence and automated solutions, which can produce fasteners quicker and provide customers with better product design and quality. They have also expanded their manufacturing to include niche markets such as in the aerospace, automobile, medical, and electronics industries. Each of these industries come with their own particular manufacturing needs. The automobile industry for example demands large quantities of fasteners that guarantee stability, dependability, and fast turnaround times. Taiwanese manufacturers have been able to sustain their market share by offering great value for money and great quality products. Therefore, some of the most prestigious automobile manufacturers have come to rely on Taiwan's fasteners.

　Cai Tu-jin is the President of Taiwan's Screw Trade Association. Recently, he has witnessed many competitors in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Turkey etc. deal with fastener factory closures and delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, Taiwan's fastener factories have been able to maintain operations throughout the global pandemic. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs' report released in August, fastener exports from January to July netted approximately 29.3 billion U.S. dollars. Cai Tu-jin believes fastener exports could even reach record highs if the trend continues.

　Taiwan's biennale International Fastener Exhibition will be held from April 19 to 21, 2022. Taiwan's International Fastener Exhibition is the only B2B (business to business) platform of its kind in Taiwan and features a comprehensive fastener supply chain, quality products, and production equipment. It will also adopt both online and offline (O2O) platforms, which will partner-up businesses and provide online attendees the feeling of authenticity, access, and interaction that can only be paralleled with attendees that visit the exhibition in person.

　ねじは非常に小さいが、生活に欠かせないものだ。私たちの日常から医療器材、航空宇宙産業に至るまで、無くてはならない存在である。台湾はかねてから「ねじ王国」と呼ばれるほど、ねじ産業が盛んだ。経済部が今年8月に発表した資料では、2020年の国内ねじ製品の輸出額は39.7億ドルに達している。台湾は、中国とドイツに次ぐ世界第三位のファスニング製品（ねじとナット）の輸出国なのだ。

　高雄流行音楽センターは2021年6月、グローバル建築界のアカデミー賞とも呼ばれる「FIABCI世界最優秀建築賞（FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards）」で、70国以上の専門組織による100件以上の作品の中から、公共インフラ部門の金賞に選ばれて世界の舞台に輝いた。2016年に同じく金賞を受賞した「高雄市立図書館総館 新築工事」に続き、亜洲新湾区のランドマークがまたも高い評価を得たのである。

　那瑪夏（ナマシャ）区は、豊かで多様な生態系のほかに、カナカナブ族やブヌン族、ラアロア族など多彩な原住民文化を擁する地域だ。今回はカナカナブ族青年会会長・蔡劭儀（民族名・Maiia）さんの案内で、彼らの集落を訪ねてみよう。

　台湾高速鉄道の新左営駅から車で10分弱の距離にある高雄市左営区の蓮池潭の湖畔に、生態に配慮した工法で作られた「洲仔湿地」がある。高雄市政府と自然保全団体の努力によって、洲仔湿地はレンカク（蓮鶴）の楽園となっている。洲仔湿地は、希少動物とされるレンカクの個体数増加に成功したほか、カンムリオオタカ、コウライウグイス、蝶、トンボ、タイワンマドボタル等、さまざまな鳥類や水生動物、水生植物の生活する場となった。この湿地は、高雄市民を都会の慌ただしい生活リズムから解放してくれる都市のオアシスでもある。

　On June 2nd this year, Kaohsiung Music Center won a gold at the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards in the Public Infrastructure and Amenities category. It was the second architecture in Asia's New Bay Area in Kaohsiung to win this prestigious award (the first being Kaohsiung's Main Public Library that also won a gold in 2016). Both of these award-winning architectures have brought a great deal of attention to Asia's New Bay Area in Kaohsiung.

