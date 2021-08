自然の中でハイキング―山の遊歩道を歩こう！

About half of the area administered by Kaohsiung City Government is mountainous, and these hilly districts offer people who love the outdoors an abundance of hiking trails and stunning vistas. This article will introduce two popular spots ideal for taking selfies: Longtoushan Hiking Trail in Maolin District and Banpingshan Park, closer to the downtown. At both, hikers can walk on carefully constructed trails through lush forest, and enjoy a getaway from the bustling city.

