Introducing TA+d, a Kaohsiung Based Design Brand
【◎Written by Winnie ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】
TA+d, a Kaohsiung based design brand, was founded by Mr. Wang Bin-he since 2012. TA+d has launched series of products like electrical products, transportation, kitchen appliances, lamps, and even interior design. TA+d's overseas primary sale bases are in Poland, Egypt, Japan, Korea, and Italy. Mr. Wang Bin-he, Creative Director of TA+d, returned to his hometown—Kaohsiung since 2012 and established TA+d. TA+d has embraced its first 10 years, shining on international stages.
TA+d had released its latest writing instrument known as TA+d One 3, of which cleverly combine a clutch pencil, scale ruler, and spint level ruler. TA+d One 3 claimed 2021 Creative EXPO Taiwan Award's the Best of 2021 Cultural & Creative Award. In 2012, Wang Bin-he's ORIGEND eyeglasses made its debut, and the eyeglasses had won recognition of Industrial Products categories from International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), eyewear packaging from iF Desgin Award, Sliver Award from DFA Design for Asia Awards, and Talents 100 from Creative EXPO Taiwan.
Wang Bin-he had aimed to become a designer with international recognition when he was a college student in industrial design major. When he founded his company, he determined to make TA+d design brand shin on the international stage. TA+d has expanded markets in 36 cities in 16 countries. Wang Bin-he said besides work, a large part of life is connected to his family and affection for where he grew up. It is only nature that he would love to return to his hometown Kaohsiung to develop his career.
At the early stage of establishing TA+d, TA+d had received subsidies from Kaohsiung Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), a project to foster small business by Kaohsiung City Government. Apart from subsidies, SBIR also offers councilors from industries and commission members for those who have applied SBIR project. TA+d had participated in online fundraising at Zeczec platform at the end of last year. TA+d seeks new approaches facing the age of epidemic.
TA+d
Website: https://www.ta-ble.tw/
※Supporting Youth Entrepreneurs
Mr. Jhang Yi-li, Director-general of Youth Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government, states lack of business start-up financing is a primary challenge for many young entrepreneurs. To support youth entrepreneurs, the Youth Bureau subsidies business start-up financing, exhibition financing, and start-up loans. Furthermore, the Youth Bureau offers youth entrepreneurs councilors. Youth entrepreneurs can take advantage of start-up counselling websites, take start-up lectures, and workshops.
