Kaohsiung's Newly Renovated Fongshan Sports Park and Sportsplex

聯合新聞網 / Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Winnie ◎Translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Carter】

　With renovations that cost NTD$ 12.7 million dollars, the Fongshan Sports Park and Sportsplex reopened in April. It is Taiwan's largest sports center and the first of its kind in Kaohsiung. The comprehensive sportsplex is situated on 10.8 hectares and has multiple sports facilities, including 10 tennis courts, 4 badminton courts, 25-meter and 50-meter swimming pools and a water spa. It has a 400-meter indoor track, a skating rink and a large park surrounding it. It also has digital archery, where they hope people can get a greater appreciation for the sport.

　In April, Kaohsiung residents were thrilled to get the opportunity to see a Super Basketball League (SBL) game. It has been five years since Kaohsiung hosted a SBL game. Local basketball fans got to watch the game in the newly renovated 5000 seat gymnasium, which will be used for sporting events, exhibitions, and concerts, etc.

　The Fongshan Sports Park and Sportsplex has a public gym, where people can purchase memberships or just pay as they go for NTD 50 dollars per hour. It has treadmills, elliptical trainers, squatracks, and dumbbells. Over one hundred group classes are offered including aerobics, spinning bike, fitness dance, yoga, TRX suspension training, and aerial yoga. People go there to play basketball and badminton, do speed skating and scooter riding. Children over 3 years old can also attend basketball, badminton, and speed skating classes.

※Fongshan Sports Park and Sportsplex

■Venue: No. 68, Guanghua Rd., Fongshan Dist., Kaohsiung City

■Telelphone: (07)790-2288

■Business hours: 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

■Website (Mandarin only):https://kfspwdyg.com.tw/

