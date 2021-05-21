The Kanakanavu's Kaisisi Cakuran Ceremony

【◎Written by Tan Sin-yu ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao】

Kaisisi Cakʉran is a ceremony unique to the Kanakanavu people, an Austronesian tribe in Kaohsiung's Namasia District. This year, the tribe applied for Kaisisi Cakʉran to be officially recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of Taiwan's indigenous people.

Tribal elders are familiar with the origins of Kaisisi Cakʉran, which is a legend full of imagination and meaning. Long ago, there was a teenager named Namasia who did not like to go hunting. He preferred to go down to the river. One day, the weather was good, but the river water was muddy. Wondering why this might be, Namasia went upstream and found a giant eel blocking the river at its source.

The teenager returned to his tribe to warn them. No one was able to remove the giant eel, but then a wild boar volunteered to help the tribe kill the eel. This helped restore the flow of the river. To express their gratitude to the wild boar, members of the tribe used some of the corn and sugar cane they had grown to feed it. They also renamed the river “Namasia” to commemorate the youth.

However, Kanakanavu men continued to encounter many bad things in the river. The tribe's three shamans dreamed that the river god was furious, because members of the tribe were taking fish and shrimps from the waterway without expressing any gratitude. Kaisisi Cakʉran evolved as a way for the tribe to pray to their gods for blessings and protection.

Kaisisi Cakʉran is usually held before the “Plum Rains” season in late spring, which is also the spawning season of fish and shrimps. During this period, the Kanakanavu cease fishing and concentrate on preparing what is needed for the ceremony. They set out for the riverside before dawn, and they must observe various taboos during the ritual. For example, they must not sneeze, as sneezing before heading to the river bodes ill for the tribe's members.

For the ceremony, the tribe prepares millet wine, uncooked white rice, sweet potatoes, and fishing equipment such as nets and rods. Pork, peppers, and sour foods must not be used, because they can pollute the river. Only Kanakanavu men can attend the ceremony beside the river. Each participant wears a red traditional costume with rain gear made of Taiwan sugar palms on their backs, to conceal him from evil influences.

The officiant who leads the ritual uses the Kanakanavu language to reverently make a report to the river god regarding fishing equipment and fishing territories. He thanks the river's creatures for feeding the tribe, and leads prayers beseeching the river god to keep members of the tribe safe in the stream and to prevent accidents such as rockfalls and landslides. Later, the rice and sweet potatoes are sprinkled in the river and the clumps of reeds to feed the aquatic life. It is hoped that the fish and shrimps thrive and are not afraid of humans. According to Kanakanavu tradition, only larger fish should be caught; smaller fish should be released back into the river.

Kanakanavu people hope that all forms of life will flourish, that the tribe can protect the river, and that the gods will continue to protect the tribe and ensure an abundance of fish. Kaisisi Cakʉran is thus a timeless demonstration of the tribe's respect for their gods, and an expression of their reverence for nature and their intention to protect the environment through sustainable ecological management.