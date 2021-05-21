The call of takiiaru blesses the Hla'alua

【◎Written by Li Ming-huei ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao】

Legend has it that in the ancient and mysterious land called hlasʉnga, there lived a group of dwarf people known as the kavurua. They and the ancestors of the Hla'alua people — one of Taiwan's indigenous Austronesian tribes — got along very well.

When the Hla'alua (who are also known as the Saaroa) decided to leave hlasʉnga, the kavurua were saddened to see their friends go. As the Hla'alua prepared to migrate, the kavurua handed them their most precious heirloom, takiiarʉ, and told them to worship it as their god.

After several different migrations, the Hla'alua came to the places they now inhabit: the villages of Gaojhong and Taoyuan in Taoyuan District, as well as Maya Village in Namasia District. Both Taoyuan and Namasia are in the mountainous interior of Kaohsiung.

The Hla'alua tribe can be divided into four subgroups: the paiciana, vilanganʉ, talicia and hlihlala. The total population of these four subgroups is about 500 people.

In 2014, the Hla'alua and the Kanakanavu (who also live in Namasia District) were officially recognized by the central government as Taiwan's 15th and 16th indigenous ethnic groups.

Ever since their migration, the Hla'alua have followed the instructions of the kavurua and respected takiiarʉ as a protective deity.

This year's miatungusu ceremony was held on March 20 and 21. There were 12 takiiarʉ: Pavaasu, Paumala Papa'a, Pamahlatʉra, Paumala Aanʉ, Hlalangʉ'Ihlicu, Patama'iiarʉ, Pamavahlaʉvaʉ, Kupamasavaʉ, Paumala Ngahla,Pamaiatuhluhlu, Papacʉcʉpʉngʉ, and Sipakinivaratʉhlausahlʉ.

Normally, takiiarʉ are kept by the chief of the Hla'alua tribe, known as the raahli. He seals takiiarʉ in an urn which he then buries in the soil behind his home. However, even after the urn is sealed and buried, takiiarʉ are still able to move around. Legend has it that takiiarʉ go back to hlasʉnga, and only return to the urn prior to the ceremony. Therefore, the duties of the raahli include confirming their return and conjuring them during the ceremony.

The main purpose of miatungusu is to call the spirits of the ancestors and pray for the tribe's safety and sustainable development. The most important element in the ceremony is to soak takiiarʉ in wine and see its color change.

Once it turns red, the ancestral spirits are drunk, symbolizing the complete success of the ceremony. Only vilanganʉ (the last subgroup to leave hlasʉnga) can publicly display takiiarʉl, and only they can hold takiiaru-throwing activities.

Participation in miatungusu is restricted to members of the Hla'alua. Tribesmen who receive takiiarʉl are believed to enjoy a year of good fortune with the full blessings and expectations of their ancestors.