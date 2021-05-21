Hong Li's Recommended Places to Explore in Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos courtesy of Hong Li】

Hong Li is the co-host of Takaogooday Podcast and founder of Taiwan History Fan Page. Although he spent several years studying and working in Yunlin, Taipei, and Keelung, the smells of the harbor and the fishing boats made him miss home so much that he decided to return. It was then that he began using photography to record Kaohsiung's transformation and diverse culture. "I liked photographing special places while I walked around the city, then everyone can gain insight into Kaohsiung's various aspects", he explains.

Hong Li was born in Hamasen to a family of seafarers. During Japanese colonial period, his family moved from Penghu to Kaohsiung to gain access to greater opportunities. When he was growing up, the seafarers in the family would tell him about their adventures. Hong Li too had originally planned to follow in family tradition and even studied at National Taiwan Ocean University, in Keelung. However, he found he had a greater interest in industry, product design, and photography.

Hong Li usually walks around Kaohsiung when he is documenting the area. He always enjoys stopping to chat with the locals who enthusiastically share stories about the past and discovers the city's colorful history and culture. He usually begins these walks in Hamasen. He feels the reclaimed land leftover from Japanese colonial period is just one of Kaohsiung's fascinating microcosms. He describes it as a “neatly arranged checkerboard of streets, with interesting historical sites, such as the Former British Consulate at Takao”. One of the places he particularly likes is Binhai 1st Road's Lane 57, next to the ferry station. He enjoys the public spaces and particularly likes the ice factory nearby that is still in operation. He really likes the area's industrial architecture which he feels to be “a lovely corner of the fishing village".

Hong Li also finds the Guomao community in Zuoying District intriguing. He feels that the community is like a paradise. Many of the buildings are now large complexes. The whole area creates a unique, multi-sensory experience. During the city's industrial peak, Guomao community had more than 10,000 residents. There were various services, industries, and places to enjoy traditional delicacies. This city's interesting history can still be witnessed in the traditional barbershops and the old military village's delicious restaurants. His walk continues into Zuoying Old City and Lotus Pond. He enjoys the fact that Zuoying is a particularly historical part of the city, which dates back to the Ching Dynasty.

He also recommends taking the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit to Dadong Station and then walking the “iron-industry” street. Although the iron industry is no longer in operation, visitors can walk along the narrow streets where many iron shops produce scissors, cleavers, sickles, and hoes etc. that he feels these iron products are sharpe and durable. He also recommends walking along Fongshan River or going from Sanmin Road to Kaohsiung Rapid Transit’s Fongshan Station. Here visitors can enjoy local delicacies and gain insight into Fongshan's historical areas.