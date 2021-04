Chen Jyun-ming is the fourth-generation owner of Dachang Quilt Manufactory. His family has been making handmade quilts for 110 years. Dachang moved to Zuoying, Kaohsiung in 1964. 68-year-old Chen Jyun-ming has now been making handmade quilts for more than half a century. Although handmade quilts are a “sunset industry,” he still promotes them with enthusiasm and welcomes anyone that would like to take a tour of his factory.

2021-04-20 16:38