Nine More LRT Stations Begin Operations

【◎Written by Li Guei-sian ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wen】

In March, as the second phase of the LRT circular line was completed, nine stations were officially opened. The new stations include C32 to the east of C1 and C14 to the west of C17. The LRT line now begins at Kaisyuan Station on its most easterly end and passes by Municipal Minsheng Hospital, Municipal Kaisyuan Psychiatric Hospital, Dream Mall, MLD Shopping Center, Asia's New Bay Area, Hamasen, and Pier-2 Art Center. At its most westerly end, the LRT now passes Shoushan Zoo and Gushan District Office.

Now visitors and Kaohsiung residents have greater access to public transportation, conveniently bringing them to many of the city's cultural and tourist attractions throughout Gushan, Yancheng, Cianjhen, and Lingya Districts. Kaohsiung's LRT network has been designed to blend in with the local landscape. Its green design also interconnects with the MRT's red and orange lines. It is expected to be completed in 2023. When completed, it will have a total of 23 stations, span 12.8 kilometers, and include one more station that links up with the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit.

Located in the heart of metropolitan Kaohsiung, it has increased the region's interconnected public transportation network, which also includes buses, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit, and public rental YouBikes. The LRT has been designed to bring visitors to many of the city's tourist attractions, including the new Dagang Bridge, which connects Pier-2 Art Center with the Penglai Commercial District and is the first pedestrian only swing bridge in Taiwan. The LRT also travels along Kaohsiung's harbor, which now boasts the beautiful Kaohsiung Music Center, Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No. 2 (aka Jhan-2 Warehouse), and other attractions. Visitors can leisurely get on and off at different venues along Kaohsiung's waterfront and enjoy some of its most scenic areas.

Currently, the trains run at approximately 15-minute intervals. A 5G AIoT (Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things) will also be installed, so light rail operators will be able to view the road conditions over the next four intersections. This advanced technology will keep the trains on schedule, give operators insight into traffic conditions, and help maintain a greater degree of safety.