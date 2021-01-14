快訊

關島返台檢疫男陳屍家中 中午還有接電話回應公所人員

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

Chen Jian-shun: Shoushan National Nature Park Ranger

聯合新聞網 / Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Li Siao-ping ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wen, Zeng Sin-yao】

　Shoushan National Park, Kaohsiung's backyard, has 6 hardworking park rangers that protect and patrol this vast mountainous landscape. Their area includes Shoushan's northern, southern and western coastal areas, the military bases, Banpingshan, Guishan, the British Consulate at Takao and Cihou Mountain. The diverse landscape brings them numerous responsibilities, which include repairing damaged trails, maintaining first-aid kits, conservation, investigating environmental violations, handling dead and injured animals, rescuing hikers and maintaining the environment.

　Chen Jian-shun, Shoushan's experienced park ranger, often climbs the mountain on his days off. He got the job eight years ago when he was nearly 50 years old. He knows Shoushan like the palm of his hand, however understands the importance of his job far exceeds just walking the trails.

　On a tour of Shoushan, Chen Jian-shun explained park rangers not only need to have good physical strength but also need to scale trails' various terrains. On a tour of the mountain Chen Jian-shun left the wooden staircase and turned off onto a more rugged, natural trail, which at times needed the assistance of a rope to climb it. The trail has various turn offs and is surrounded with coral reef and dense forest. It is easy to see how hikers could get lost on these paths, which makes Chen Jian-shun's search and rescue an essential part of his job.

　Although it is a beautiful place to enjoy nature, people are strongly advised to take the correct measures before going out and always take into account personal safety. Hikers often get lost in these mountains and the Rangers must be available 24 hours a day to search for them. Due to Chen Jian-shun's in-depth familiarity with mountain trails, he has been able to locate and rescue numerous people. He is also glad Shoushan also has a fire department that assists the rangers in various search and rescue missions. Chen Jian-shun explains how he is truly dedicated to his job and is glad that he has been able to rescue numerous people. He hopes he will always be able to provide assistance when things go wrong.

　In order to maintain the ecological environment, the National Parks Commission prohibits pets, any type of cooking, feeding strays or wildlife, entering private property or caving without permission. Violations are reported and are fined in accordance with law.

相關新聞

Sunshine Siaolin: Where Taivoan Culture Sparkles

　In 2009, Typhoon Morakot obliterated Kaohisung's Siaolin Village, where the majority of residents were members of the Taivoan ethnic group, one of Taiwan's Pingpu (lowland indigenous) peoples. Afterward, some of the survivors relocated to Sunshine Siaolin Community in Kaohsiung's Shanlin District.

タイボアン文化の花開く「日光小林」団地

　台風モーラコットの災害から十年、日光小林団地に移住した小林村の人々の間には、「私たちが生きている限り、小林村も文化も永遠に消えない」との共通の思いがある。小林村には平埔原住民であるタイボアン族の出身者が多かったことから、住民たちは高雄と台南に17世紀から伝わるタイボアン族の文化をベースに、自身たちの文化を育てていくことを決心した。今回、筆者はタイボアン文化の花開く日光小林団地を訪れた。

Purple Crow Butterflies in Maolin

　Purple Crow Butterflies are seen during the winter months around Dawu Mountain and Laonong River valley. The Taiwanese Purple Crow Butterflies and the Mexican Monarch Butterflies are the only two species of butterflies that migrate during the winter months. Therefore, butterfly researchers have named this regional unique phenomenon "Purple Crow Butterfly Valley".

Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater

　Established in 1820, Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater is the oldest shadow puppet troupe in Taiwan. This family-run group is now led by Mr. Jhang Fu-guo, a sixth-generation descendant of the founder. He has dedicated himself to the family business since he became director in 1987. In 2020, Kaohsiung City Government honored Mr. Jhang as an official cultural heritage conservator for shadow puppetry.

Chen Jian-shun: Shoushan National Nature Park Ranger

　Shoushan National Park, Kaohsiung's backyard, has 6 hardworking park rangers that protect and patrol this vast mountainous landscape. Their area includes Shoushan's northern, southern and western coastal areas, the military bases, Banpingshan, Guishan, the British Consulate at Takao and Cihou Mount

茂林で蝶観賞

　毎年11月から3月まで、北大武山の荖濃渓支流の渓谷にルリマダラ（中国語名：紫班蝶）の群れが現れる。ルリマダラはここで寒い冬を越し、春が来ると北へと帰ってゆく。そのとき、数十万匹もの蝶が一斉に舞う「紫蝶幽谷」現象が見られる。「紫蝶幽谷」は特定の地名ではなく、蝶の研究者の間で用いられるルリマダラの集団越冬現象のことだ。台湾の「紫蝶幽谷」とメキシコの「帝王班蝶（オオカバマダラ）谷」は、世界二大「越冬蝶谷」として知られている。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。