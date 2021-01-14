快訊

關島返台檢疫男陳屍家中 中午還有接電話回應公所人員

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater

聯合新聞網 / Love Kaohsiung

【◎Text (English & Chinese) and Photos by Hou Ya-ting】

　Established in 1820, Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater is the oldest shadow puppet troupe in Taiwan. This family-run group is now led by Mr. Jhang Fu-guo, a sixth-generation descendant of the founder. He has dedicated himself to the family business since he became director in 1987. In 2020, Kaohsiung City Government honored Mr. Jhang as an official cultural heritage conservator for shadow puppetry.

　Wherever Tung-Hua performs, audiences are mesmerized by the stories it tells through its silhouetted puppets. Tung-Hua's signature program is a pastiche of Sun Wu-kong (aka Monkey King) battling Princess Iron Fan, an episode in Journey to the West, the classic 16th-century Chinese novel some Westerners know through the Japanese TV adaption titled Monkey.

　Sun Wu-kong, riding on a somersault cloud, flees in the blink of an eye, then returns with a jump. He turns himself into a bug and hides in a cup of tea, from which Princess Iron Fan is about to drink. Members of the audience applaud the agile movements of the puppets, brought to life by master puppeteer Mr. Jhang and two assistants who skillfully manipulate the silhouette puppets and control light effects.

　The team works behind a translucent white cloth screen, where a light behind the colorful puppets cast shadows on the screen. Light and shadow combine to create an intriguing atmosphere. Mr. Jhang's seamless collaboration with his assistant puppeteers is an essential element in every show.

　Amazingly, Mr. Jhang also narrates all the roles in Hokkien (also known as the Taiwanese language) while performing. His narration reflects the emotions and personality of each character. A group of musicians playing the tam-tam, drum, and erhu provides improvised accompaniment; no sheet music is used. Shadow puppetry works best when performed in front of a live audience, as their reaction contributes to the event.

　Mr. Jhang says that some fans feel that the shadows cast on the screen bring out lifelike aspects in a performance. As director of Tung-Hua, he pays attention to every detail during performances and tries to satisfy different types of audience.

　Mr. Jhang stresses that a lead puppeteer has to be a good narrator and speak clearly. Furthermore, painting skills and creativity are crucial if a puppeteer is to make an exquisite shadow puppet out of cowhide. The family that runs Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater has passed down painting techniques which involve gradations of tone on cowhide, following by carving. When Mr. Jhang beholds a script that is more than a century old, and which has been passed down through the generations, he feels a humble devotion to preserving this traditional cultural asset by touring at home and abroad.

　A shadow puppet is held up by two rods, while the puppeteer operates additional rods. Mr. Jhang jokes that he wishes he had 18 hands while performing shadow puppetry. This recognized master of the art strives to give his best performance each and every time. Mr. Jhang's son works beside him as one of the assistant puppeteers; the father and son collaborate so intuitively there is no need to speak. Together, they ensure that the glory of Tung-Hua will continue to shine.

Facebook of Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater

https://reurl.cc/4meR3D

相關新聞

Sunshine Siaolin: Where Taivoan Culture Sparkles

　In 2009, Typhoon Morakot obliterated Kaohisung's Siaolin Village, where the majority of residents were members of the Taivoan ethnic group, one of Taiwan's Pingpu (lowland indigenous) peoples. Afterward, some of the survivors relocated to Sunshine Siaolin Community in Kaohsiung's Shanlin District.

タイボアン文化の花開く「日光小林」団地

　台風モーラコットの災害から十年、日光小林団地に移住した小林村の人々の間には、「私たちが生きている限り、小林村も文化も永遠に消えない」との共通の思いがある。小林村には平埔原住民であるタイボアン族の出身者が多かったことから、住民たちは高雄と台南に17世紀から伝わるタイボアン族の文化をベースに、自身たちの文化を育てていくことを決心した。今回、筆者はタイボアン文化の花開く日光小林団地を訪れた。

Purple Crow Butterflies in Maolin

　Purple Crow Butterflies are seen during the winter months around Dawu Mountain and Laonong River valley. The Taiwanese Purple Crow Butterflies and the Mexican Monarch Butterflies are the only two species of butterflies that migrate during the winter months. Therefore, butterfly researchers have named this regional unique phenomenon "Purple Crow Butterfly Valley".

Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater

　Established in 1820, Tung-Hua Shadow Puppet Theater is the oldest shadow puppet troupe in Taiwan. This family-run group is now led by Mr. Jhang Fu-guo, a sixth-generation descendant of the founder. He has dedicated himself to the family business since he became director in 1987. In 2020, Kaohsiung City Government honored Mr. Jhang as an official cultural heritage conservator for shadow puppetry.

Chen Jian-shun: Shoushan National Nature Park Ranger

　Shoushan National Park, Kaohsiung's backyard, has 6 hardworking park rangers that protect and patrol this vast mountainous landscape. Their area includes Shoushan's northern, southern and western coastal areas, the military bases, Banpingshan, Guishan, the British Consulate at Takao and Cihou Mount

茂林で蝶観賞

　毎年11月から3月まで、北大武山の荖濃渓支流の渓谷にルリマダラ（中国語名：紫班蝶）の群れが現れる。ルリマダラはここで寒い冬を越し、春が来ると北へと帰ってゆく。そのとき、数十万匹もの蝶が一斉に舞う「紫蝶幽谷」現象が見られる。「紫蝶幽谷」は特定の地名ではなく、蝶の研究者の間で用いられるルリマダラの集団越冬現象のことだ。台湾の「紫蝶幽谷」とメキシコの「帝王班蝶（オオカバマダラ）谷」は、世界二大「越冬蝶谷」として知られている。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。