Chen Yi-jin: Dough-Figurine Folk Artist

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao ◎Photos courtesy of Ying-Ming Junior High School】

　Dough-figurine vendors who sold colorful figurines inspired by classic novels, mythological creatures, or even cartoon characters, were a common sight on Taiwan's streets as recently as the 1980s. Today, it is almost impossible to find a dough-figurine vendor.

　Mr. Chen Yi-jin is a dough-figurine folk artist who has been teaching students how to make dough figurines for the past 27 years. He has taught at elementary, junior high, and senior high schools in Kaohsiung, including Yingming Junior High School, where he has been leading workshops for the entire 27-year period.

　According to legend, Mr. Chen says, Kongming — a famous politician and military strategist during China's Eastern Han Dynasty — invented dough figurines. When Kongming's soldiers were going to cross a river, demons in the water pushed the tide higher, trapping the army. In response, Kongming ordered his men to sculpt human faces using glutinous rice. These were filled with beef or mutton, then thrown into the river as offerings.

　The day after the sacrifice was made, Kongming led his soldiers to the water's edge. The river was calm and tranquil, flowing gently, and his army was able to cross it safely.

　Mr. Chen began learning dough-figurine skills while attending a temple's summer camp. He stresses the importance of modeling and accurate proportions, while expressing gratitude that — before he ever tried his hand at dough figurines — he had the opportunity to take basic art classes which introduced these skills.

　In addition to applying every dough-figurine technique in existence, Mr. Chen has invented specialist tools to help him with his art.

　Mr. Chen has made figurines of the main characters in Journey to the West, a 16th-century Chinese novel, such as Sun Wu-kong (also known as the Monkey King) and Zhu Bajie (who is part human, part pig). Thanks to his craftmanship, his figurines look animated. Mr. Chen can even create oil-like landscape paintings via the pitching flour technique.

　Mr. Chen's students are fond of creating figurines inspired by cartoon characters, and he praises the way they interpret modern culture in order to come up with new faces for traditional dough figurines.

　When Mr. Chen teaches the art of dough figurines, he insists on conducting demonstrations using traditional materials, which are made of glutinous rice flour. He teaches his students how to make their own dough.

　In the past, traditional dough figurines were edible, because they were made of rice flour. Nowadays, certain additives are mixed into the dough to prevent mildew and cracking. What is more, resin clay in various colors is easy to find in stores. Mr. Chen, who will soon turn 70, did not take any shortcuts when learning and promoting this traditional folk craft, and his passion for dough-figurine artistry has never dimmed.

獅山胡椒園

　六亀区新発里にある獅山胡椒園は、台湾で唯一の胡椒農場である。この農場は「胡椒おじさん」の愛称を持つ陳振山によって創立され、1973年、屏東東農専（現在の屏東科技大学）と共同で台湾原産の胡椒を生み出した。農場は現在約1.45ヘクタールの栽培面積を持ち、二代目の陳裕隆に引き継がれている。

天池―海抜2,280メートルの風景

　桃源区に入ると、高く連なる山々が見えてくる。道中、いくつかの吊り橋を通り過ぎる。目に入る風景はまるで桃源郷のように美しい。旅人を引きつけてやまない、原住民の集落を訪ねた。

桃源区宝山集落 茶園での茶席体験

　桃源区の寶山（宝山）は海抜1,300メートルから1,500メートルの場所に位置している。年平均気温は18度から24度だ。焼けつくような暑さの夏でも涼しく、気持ちよく過ごせることから、台湾でも屈指の避暑地となっている。また、宝山と聞いて多くの人がイメージするのは、桜だ。さらに、宝山はキャンプ場としても人気がある。それだけではなく、最近は茶畑での茶席体験や遊歩道なども評判になっている。

蚵仔寮小漁村

　梓官区にある蚵仔寮漁港は、台湾で最も海岸線から近い場所にあり、かつ最も人口の多い漁村集落である。蚵仔寮の漁船は、沿海と近海で漁業を行う。朝方３時から４時に海に出て、正午前、蚵仔寮魚市場での時間に間に合うように帰ってくる。蚵仔寮魚市場は高雄市最大の獲れたての鮮魚を扱う市場だ。漁港の年売買高は4,000トンに達する。毎年冬にボラが増えるが、それ以外にもシラス、サバ、アジ、タチウオ、イカなど、蚵仔寮漁港で獲れる魚の種類は多い。

