桃源区宝山集落 茶園での茶席体験

Zihguan District's Kezihliao Fishing Port is situated in a densely populated area. Local fishermen leave before 4 a.m. every day to go out fishing and return around noon. When they return, they take their catch to Kezihliao Seafood Auction. The Kezihliao fish market is Taiwan's biggest auction site. Annually, they sell 4,000 metric tons of fish and other seafood. Common catches include mullet, whitebait, mackerel, Japanese horse mackerel, hair-tail and squid.

2020-08-25 15:30