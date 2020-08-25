快訊

Taoyuan District's Scenic Areas

Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Huang Jing-wen

　Taoyuan is Kaohsiung's most northern district. It has a spectacular mountainous landscape and rich indigenous culture. Two thirds of the district is situated from 1,000 to 3,000 meters above sea level.

　The Hla'alua tribe were Taoyuan District's earliest residents, and now the Bunan tribe makes up the largest part of the population within the region, migrating elsewhere on the island like Nantou, Hualian, and Taidong. Taoyuan District is comprised of eight villages, including Baoshan, Jianshan, Gaojhong, Taoyuan, Cinhe, Fusing, Lafulan, and Meishan.

　Comprised of approximately 200 households, Jianshan is the district's most populated village. Ms. Jin A-mei is the Chief of Jianshan Village. She points out how the Bunan people's cultural identity is illustrated through the totem poles that mark the village's entrance. One of these customs is still practiced in the fall and winter when males must go out hornet hunting. They then brew the hornets into a medicinal alcoholic beverage. This custom is illustrated through hornets' nest sculptures situated at the top of the totem pole.

　Gaojhong Village hosts the annual Miatungusus, which means Ceremony of the Sacred Shells. During this time the tribe worships the deities, prays for peace, bountiful harvests, and a flourishing community. Legend has it that the ancestors of the Hla'alua and black hanitu had established a deep friendship. Before the black hanitu left the village, they were given a large shell, which signified a bountiful harvest. Every year, the Hla'alua commemorates this event.

　Following the devastating 2009 Typhoon Morakot, the South-Cross Highway was completely destroyed. It took the Highway Commission over ten years to completely repair it. The road was of particular importance as it runs by Meishan, the entrance to Yushan National Park. Finally, in January of this year, after more than a decade, the Meishan Kou-Tianchih section of the road was repaired and reopened to the public.

　Meishan has spectacular views and hiking trails. Visitors come to hike the Jhongjhihguan Trail, up to the famous Tianchih Highland Lake. Tianchih is a heart-shaped lake, which is located at the top of the mountain, 2,280 meters above sea level. The walking trail is located at the South-Cross Highway's highest point. It is a great place to see Taiwan's various flora and fauna, such as the Trochodendron aralioides, cypress trees, and various other trees. The Jhongjhihguan and Tianchih trails provide visitors with gorgeous views of Taiwan's central mountain range.

　However, it is important to note that this section of road is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Currently it is only open from 8:00 AM to 01:00 PM. No traffic is allowed into the Meishan Kou entrance after 01:00 PM, and all visitors must be out by 03:00 PM.

　Taoyuan District is full of scenic beauty and distinct native culture. It is highly recommended to check out some of the local festivals and explore the areas' natural surroundings. However, remember driving in the mountains should be approached with caution, so be sure to follow the government's stipulations in terms of road safety and visitor's hours. A trip out to Taoyuan's cultural villages and scenic areas will indeed be a unique experience.

Kezihliao Fishing Village

　Zihguan District's Kezihliao Fishing Port is situated in a densely populated area. Local fishermen leave before 4 a.m. every day to go out fishing and return around noon. When they return, they take their catch to Kezihliao Seafood Auction. The Kezihliao fish market is Taiwan's biggest auction site. Annually, they sell 4,000 metric tons of fish and other seafood. Common catches include mullet, whitebait, mackerel, Japanese horse mackerel, hair-tail and squid.

Ciaojiang Clogs

　Ciaojiang Clogs is Kaohsiung's only clogs shop. Mr. Yuan Yong-jyun, founder and clog artisan, launched this business around twenty years ago. At first, he sold his wooden clogs from a street stall.

Shihshan Pepper Plantation

　Shihshan Pepper Plantation, which covers 1.45 hectares of land in Liouguei District's Sinfa Village, is the only pepper plantation in Taiwan. Founder Mr. Chen Jhen-shan has been dubbed “Uncle Pepper.”

Baoshan Village Lures Visitors with Tea Tasting Experiences

　Baoshan Village, in a mountainous part of Kaohsiung City's Taoyuan District, is located 1,300 to 1,500 meters above sea level. The village's average temperature is between 18°C to 24°C. During the summer, when the lowlands are sizzling, Baoshan remains cool and comfortable, making it an attractive travel destination.

Introducing Hamasen Coffee Shop

　The long-awaited Hamasen Coffee Shop opened to public this January. It is housed in what used to be Sanwa Bank's Kaohsiung branch. This building, which dates from the 1895-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule, was located on Hamasen's First Financial Street (now known as Linhai 1st Road).

Cianjhen Fishing Port

　Taiwan is considered a reliable international fishing partner, while Taiwan's fishing vessels span three continents. Taiwan is one of the world's top three tuna, squid and saury producers. Although, Cianjhen Fishing Port is not a tourist fishing market, it is Taiwan's most important fishing port.

