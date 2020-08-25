Ciaojiang Clogs
【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Yfung】
Ciaojiang Clogs is Kaohsiung's only clogs shop. Mr. Yuan Yong-jyun, founder and clog artisan, launched this business around twenty years ago. At first, he sold his wooden clogs from a street stall.
Mr. Yuan recalls that, two decades ago, the clogs industry was at its peak. Even though clogs do not sell as well as in the good old days, he continues to be passionate when drawing on his immense professional knowledge to introduce suitable clogs to customers.
Ciaojiang Clogs offers a wide selection of clogs, including those with soles designed to massage the wearer's feet, decorative heels, and various patterns on the upper vamp. Mr. Yuan is determined to make clogs an essential fashion item, and he says that his Japanese customers are especially delighted by the range of fabrics they can select for the upper vamp. If customers are unsure which clogs they should buy, Mr. Yuan is always willing to provide advice according to their needs.
Mr. Yuan highly recommends clogs to people who suffer from sweaty feet. He has crafted special clogs for customers with this problem, explaining that they provide good ventilation. He does not apply clear lacquer to the soles of clogs for customers with sweaty feet. Instead, he carbonizes them. Mr. Yuan confidently asserts that by wearing clogs, one's feet can stay dry and comfortable.
He also tailors clogs for little children and cosplayers. Return customers are proof that his skillful craftsmanship is greatly appreciated.
Clogs can be worn for years if used properly, Mr. Yuan says. He reminds his customers to avoid splitting the wooden soles, and he can replace the upper vamp if needed. Saying he derives great satisfaction from seeing his customers' happy faces when they receive their tailormade clogs, Mr. Yuan is determined to resist the industry's decline, and continue serving Kaohsiung's clog-wearers.
Ciaojiang Clogs
No. 13, Yongfu St., Lingya District, Kaohsiung City
Phone: 0933-308-390
Business hours: 09:00-21:00 (Saturdays and Sundays by appointment only)
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言