【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】

Zihguan District's Kezihliao Fishing Port is situated in a densely populated area. Local fishermen leave before 4 a.m. every day to go out fishing and return around noon. When they return, they take their catch to Kezihliao Seafood Auction. The Kezihliao fish market is Taiwan's biggest auction site. Annually, they sell 4,000 metric tons of fish and other seafood. Common catches include mullet, whitebait, mackerel, Japanese horse mackerel, hair-tail and squid.

Chihkan, Kezihliao, and Tongan are three old settlements that are situated within the Zihguan District. The Chihkan Settlement is in a tranquil fishing village, which is located ten minutes away from Kezihliao Fishing Port. Visitors can see the 280-year-old Chihkan Well, which is a historical landmark that is still used today. It provides the region with a clean water supply that is warm in winter and cool in summer.

The area also boasts a variety of traditional architecture. There are abandoned sanhe yuans (traditional Chinese three-sided compound houses) and an old Baroque building that was home to the famous Liou family. Their home can be identified by its Baroque-style stone columns and railings.

Head down the coast to the Chihkan Lighthouse, which is near the Kezihliao South Beach. It's a popular place to watch the sunset and also sample Mr. Yu Ji-sing grilled sausages or oden (fishcake), which Mr. Yu Ji-sing, the local resident, sells from his van that he named the Kezihliao Dajioujia. He enjoys watching the sunset and feels that it is more beautiful than anywhere else. Kezihliao Fishing Village is highly recommended as a place to relax by the ocean and meet the friendly and hospitable local residents.

Kezihliao Fishing Port

No. 32, Yugang 2nd Rd., Zihguan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Kezihliao Fish Market business hours: 12:00-13:30

Chihkan Liu's Baroque Building

No. 30, Chihkan W. Rd., Zihguan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Kezihliao Dajioujia (Mr. Yu Ji-sing's sausage van)

No. 1, Tonggang Ln., Tonggang Rd., Zihguan Dist., Kaohsiung City

Business hours: weekdays 14:30-20:00; weekends: 08:00-20:00 (Mr. Yu can be contacted by cell phone (0956-010-920) to find out when he will be selling his sausages).