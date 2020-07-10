Cianjhen Fishing Port
【◎Written by Winnie ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】
Taiwan is considered a reliable international fishing partner, while Taiwan's fishing vessels span three continents. Taiwan is one of the world's top three tuna, squid and saury producers. Although, Cianjhen Fishing Port is not a tourist fishing market, it is Taiwan's most important fishing port.
At three o'clock in the morning, the market is already hustling and bustling. Crowds fill the market, seeking to bid on the latest catches. Sailors unload their catch as crowds gather round. Buyers select fresh seafood from baskets containing various types of fish. The auctioneer then weighs the fish and records the species, while buyers call out their bids. It is truly a lively place to be, so early in the morning
Cianjhen Fishing Market is Taiwan's largest fish auction. From fish sellers, to fishmongers and from wholesalers to chefs, the fish market contributes tremendously to Taiwan's distinct seafood cuisine. Cianjhen Fishing Port is a great place to come and check out.
Cianjhen Fishing Market
No. 35, Yugang 1st Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City
Business hours: 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.
※Note: The market follows a lunar calendar and is closed on the lunar 3rd and 17th of every month.
熱門新聞
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言