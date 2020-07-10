【◎Written by Winnie ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】

Taiwan is considered a reliable international fishing partner, while Taiwan's fishing vessels span three continents. Taiwan is one of the world's top three tuna, squid and saury producers. Although, Cianjhen Fishing Port is not a tourist fishing market, it is Taiwan's most important fishing port.

At three o'clock in the morning, the market is already hustling and bustling. Crowds fill the market, seeking to bid on the latest catches. Sailors unload their catch as crowds gather round. Buyers select fresh seafood from baskets containing various types of fish. The auctioneer then weighs the fish and records the species, while buyers call out their bids. It is truly a lively place to be, so early in the morning

Cianjhen Fishing Market is Taiwan's largest fish auction. From fish sellers, to fishmongers and from wholesalers to chefs, the fish market contributes tremendously to Taiwan's distinct seafood cuisine. Cianjhen Fishing Port is a great place to come and check out.

Cianjhen Fishing Market

No. 35, Yugang 1st Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City

Business hours: 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

※Note: The market follows a lunar calendar and is closed on the lunar 3rd and 17th of every month.