Mituo District's Fishing Village, Fish Ball and Badlands Landscape

聯合新聞網 / Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting】

　Mituo District is located in one of Kaohsiung City's coastal districts. Two thirds of Mituo District is comprised of mostly milkfish aquaculture ponds. Hence, Mituo District has become known as the hometown of milkfish. As a result, various milkfish products have been developed.

　Milkfish balls have become a popular local delicacy. Singyi Fish Balls Shop have been making fish balls for more than 40 years. Singyi's milkfish balls are always served fresh and have a chewy texture. Popular hot milkfish balls are only available before noon.

　Mituo District stretches 4 kilometers along Kaohsiung's coastline. Mr. Jhang Bo-ren is a local fisherman and owner of the Milkfish Home Cafe. It is the only cafe that provides views of the district's beautiful coastline. Mr. Jhang Bo-ren said that when guests come for a coffee, they can enjoy the coastline's panoramic view and feel more relaxed and refreshed.

　Mituo is also a great place for nature lovers. One place that is worth exploring is Tadi Mountain Natural Park. It covers 56 hectares and has magnificent views of the mudstone badlands. Mr. Jhang Jhe-nan, a senior volunteer from Mituo Miluogang Cultural and Historical Association, points out that Tadi Mountain Natural Park is the only coastal badlands in Taiwan.

　Due to its bare landscape, the soil is not very resistant during rain storms. The surface absorbs water and expands and when the sun comes out, the surface becomes dry and cracks. Repeated wetting and drying processes have formed exposed ridges and gullies. It exemplifies the powers of Mother Nature.

　During the Japanese colonial period, Tadi Mountain was a military base. The ROC military maintained the base until it was closed in 2006. The area then came under the responsibility of Mituo District Office. Tadi Mountain Natural Park was opened to the public in 2007.

　At 53 meters above sea level, Tadi is the tallest mountain in the region. It is also a great place to watch the sunset. At the top there is an observation deck where visitors can look out over the surrounding aquaculture farms. Photographers enjoy capturing the sunset that reflects off the numerous ponds.

◎Singyi Fish Balls Shop

No. 330, Jhongjheng Road, Mituo District, Kaohsiung City

(07)619-1138

Operation hours: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

◎Milkfish Home Cafe

No. 31-1, Guangming Lane, Nanliao Road, Mituo District, Kaohsiung City

0925-899-091

Operation hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

◎Tadi Mountain Natural Park

Entrance is located the end of Shanding Road, Tadi Village, Mituo District, Kaohsiung City

香茗茶行―お茶の香りにさそわれて

　香茗茶行(シャンミンチャシン)は1946年創業の茶屋だ。3代目店主の廖聖中さんの祖父・廖萬和さんは、たった一人で店を立ち上げた。当時は自転車に乗って商品を運び、一週間もの旅になることもあったという。店のロゴにデザインされた自転車には、そうやって経営に奮闘した初代店主への思いが込められている

弥陀区で楽しむ自然とグルメ

　海に面した彌陀區(弥陀区)は、その面積の三分の一にあたるおよそ600ヘクタールが養殖池に占められている。そこで養殖量が最も多いのが虱目魚(サバヒー)だ。弥陀区は「サバヒーの故郷」として知られており、様々なサバヒー料理が生まれている。サバヒーのつみれはその中でも、弥陀区を代表するグルメの一つであり、お土産としても人気がある。興義魚丸店(「魚丸」は魚のつみれという意味)は40年以上続く老舗で、数あるサバヒーつみれ店の中でもリーダー的な存在だ。正午になると賑わうこの店の新鮮で弾力のあるつみれは、お客さんに絶賛されている

内門宋江陣一土地に根付いた伝統行事

　皆が待ち焦がれていた今年の「内門　宋江陣」が、2月22日に内門紫竹寺で盛大に開幕した。内門宋江陣は、高雄市内門区で毎年行われる伝統的な行事だ。武陣が登場し、習武者たちが太鼓のリズムに合わせ軽快な踊りを見せる。動きの一つ一つがたくましく活気に溢れ、精彩を放っている。その姿に、観客はひと時も目をそらすことができない。

Shan Ming Tea Shop

　Shan Ming Tea Shop, is a beloved Yancheng-based local business, which was founded by Liao Wan-he in 1946. It is currently being run by third generation Liao Sheng-jhong. Although, Shan Ming Tea Shop began in Yancheng, the company has now expanded to include three other branches. Among its most popular products are its high-quality loose leaf teas that are favored by both domestic customers and those from aboard.

Neimen Song Jiang Battle Ritual A Classic Event Never Fades

　The opening ceremony of the Neimen Song Jiang Battle Ritual at Neimen Zihjhu Temple on February 22 was well attended by spectators eager to see legendary Song Jiang battle troupes perform. The combination of dazzling martial-arts moves, powerful kicks, and dexterous leaps fascinated the crowd.

愛河星光大道

　映画スターを称える名所としてはアメリカのハリウッド・ウォーク・オブ・フェームや香港のアベニュー・オブ・スターズが有名だが、2019年11月、高雄・愛河沿いに「星光大道」が造られた。スターたちの手形が並ぶこの道は、光り輝く愛河をさらに幻想的なものにしている。

高雄の新名所―哨船頭山碉堡

　2019年に高雄の軍事遺跡「鼓山洞」の防空トンネルが一般公開されたのを受けて、「哨船頭山碉堡」の展望台とそこへ至る歩道が造られた。それは打狗英国領事館官邸の景観歩道を1分ほど歩いていったところにある。木がうっそうと生い茂る中、気持ちのいい潮風が吹き、眼下には高雄の街の景色が広がっている。意外なほど簡単に訪れることのできる秘境だ。

日常を彩るアート―苓雅区衛武里の壁画たち

　高雄MRT「衛武營」駅5号出口を出ると、冬の暖かい光に地面が照らし出されていた。その光の方向に顔を向けると、現れたのは壁一面に描かれた大きな本棚だ。細部まで丁寧に描かれ、本の一冊一冊に書名が書かれている。多くの人が、この色とりどりの光景に足を止めて写真を撮っている。

Love River Avenue of Stars

　Both the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California and the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui attract streams of visitors who wish to pay tribute to their favorite celebrities. Last November, Love River Avenue of Stars, on the bank of Love River at Hedong Road, officially opened to the public. Love River, one of the city's most popular tourist attractions, is now more romantic than ever thanks to the dizzying collection of celebrity handprints along Avenue of Stars.

Introducing Shaochuantoushan Bunker

　Kaohsiung City Government has been promoting military-themed tourism since 2018, when Kinma Military Hostel in Gushan District was transformed into ALIEN Art Center. The hostel used to accommodate soldiers heading to frontline bases on outlying islands in the Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu archipelagos.

Weiwu Village's Captivating Mural Paintings

　Weiwu Village is located in Kaohsiung's Lingya District. It has become a really hip neighborhood with a lot of cool art and murals. Kaohsiung Street Art Festival has been developed by Mr. Chen Jin-de, Supervisor of Lingya District, and Ms. Ciou Siou-mi, Chief of Weiwu Village, in the hope to give the Weiwu Village a new look since 2016. The neighborhood has become a great place to explore, and art lovers can enjoy a variety of beautiful murals.

