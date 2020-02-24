快訊

Love River Avenue of Stars

【◎Written by Winnie　◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting　◎Photo courtesy of Information Bureau　◎Photo by Huang Jing-wen】

　Both the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California and the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui attract streams of visitors who wish to pay tribute to their favorite celebrities. Last November, Love River Avenue of Stars, on the bank of Love River at Hedong Road, officially opened to the public. Love River, one of the city's most popular tourist attractions, is now more romantic than ever thanks to the dizzying collection of celebrity handprints along Avenue of Stars.

　Kaohsiung's Avenue of Stars was part of the Chen Chen Gala 2019. Ms. Chen Chen is an actress of global renown, and famous in ethnic Chinese communities on different continents. She was honored as the Best Leading Actress at the Asia Film Festival (now called the Asia-Pacific Film Festival), and she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Golden Horse Awards in 2013. On top of that, Ms. Chen Chen is now Kaohsiung City Government's Charity Ambassador.

　Last July, Ms. Chen Chen led a group of film and entertainment celebrities from both Hong Kong and Taiwan to participate in the Chen Chen Gala 2019 in Kaohsiung. This series of activities included an opening ceremony and red carpet, a film industry discussion, the Chen Chen Film Festival, the Chen Chen 55-year Film Career Exhibition, as well as a visit to the Early Intervention Center for Children in Kaohsiung's Fongshan District, and meeting elderly folks at Kaohsiung Senior Citizen Service Center.

　Love River Avenue of Stars and its celebrity handprints have become the city's latest attraction. Currently, there are 50 handprints, including Ms. Chen Chen; Mr. Wang Toon (another recipient of the Golden Horse Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award); Ms. Chang Hsiao-yen (Lifetime Achievement Award, Golden Bell Awards); Mr. Blue Lan (Best Leading Actor in a Television Series, Golden Bell Awards); actresses Ms. Gingle Wang and Ms. Wu Ke-xi; directors Mr. Lee Hsing and Mr. Chu Yen-ping; Akira, a Japanese actor, dancer, and pop star; beloved Taiwanese dancer Ms. Lee Tsai-o; Mr. Pi Wu, Pokemon Video Game Junior Division Finals Champion in the 2019 Pokemon World Championships and Kaohsiung's tourism spokesperson for October 2019; Mr. Chuang Chih-yuan, a famous Taiwanese table tennis player; and Ms. Chen Zi-yu and Ms. Lin Tai-chen, both survivors of the 2014 Kaohsiung gas explosions and inspiring wheelchair athletes.

　On November 29, 2019, Deputy Mayor Yeh Kuang-shih, Ms. Chen Chen and Mr. Pi Wu attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the official opening of Love River Avenue of Stars. Deputy Mayor Yeh pointed out that Kaohsiung manifests its romantic side through Love River and its joyful engagement with the ocean. Accompanied by the distinguished guests, the deputy mayor strolled along the Avenue of Stars to appreciate the scenery. Deputy Mayor Yeh expressed his gratitude to Ms. Chen Chen, who called on other stars to participate in various philanthropic activities in Kaohsiung, including the Home for the Disabled, the Senior Citizen Service Center, and the Early Intervention Center.

　The Chen Chen Gala 2019 brought many film, entertainment, and cultural-creative industry professionals to Kaohsiung. The Chen Chen Film Festival showed 14 movies starring Ms. Chen Chen, signifying the city government's enormous respect for her and the film crews who have contributed to the movie industry. The gala also raised NT$4.1 million from its participants, and this fund was donated to Kaohsiung City Government's Social Affairs Bureau to assist children who are in need of help. Also, on July 13 Ms. Chen Chen led more than ten stars to Kaohsiung Senior Citizen Service Center, where they had a great time with over 200 elderly citizens. Even though the Chen Chen Gala is over, Love River Avenue of Stars is a permanent witness to the romance of Love River.

Love River Avenue of Stars

On the bank of Love River at Hedong Rd., between Minsheng 2nd Rd. and Wufu 3rd Rd.

愛河星光大道

　映画スターを称える名所としてはアメリカのハリウッド・ウォーク・オブ・フェームや香港のアベニュー・オブ・スターズが有名だが、2019年11月、高雄・愛河沿いに「星光大道」が造られた。スターたちの手形が並ぶこの道は、光り輝く愛河をさらに幻想的なものにしている。

高雄の新名所―哨船頭山碉堡

　2019年に高雄の軍事遺跡「鼓山洞」の防空トンネルが一般公開されたのを受けて、「哨船頭山碉堡」の展望台とそこへ至る歩道が造られた。それは打狗英国領事館官邸の景観歩道を1分ほど歩いていったところにある。木がうっそうと生い茂る中、気持ちのいい潮風が吹き、眼下には高雄の街の景色が広がっている。意外なほど簡単に訪れることのできる秘境だ。

日常を彩るアート―苓雅区衛武里の壁画たち

　高雄MRT「衛武營」駅5号出口を出ると、冬の暖かい光に地面が照らし出されていた。その光の方向に顔を向けると、現れたのは壁一面に描かれた大きな本棚だ。細部まで丁寧に描かれ、本の一冊一冊に書名が書かれている。多くの人が、この色とりどりの光景に足を止めて写真を撮っている。

Introducing Shaochuantoushan Bunker

　Kaohsiung City Government has been promoting military-themed tourism since 2018, when Kinma Military Hostel in Gushan District was transformed into ALIEN Art Center. The hostel used to accommodate soldiers heading to frontline bases on outlying islands in the Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu archipelagos.

Weiwu Village's Captivating Mural Paintings

　Weiwu Village is located in Kaohsiung's Lingya District. It has become a really hip neighborhood with a lot of cool art and murals. Kaohsiung Street Art Festival has been developed by Mr. Chen Jin-de, Supervisor of Lingya District, and Ms. Ciou Siou-mi, Chief of Weiwu Village, in the hope to give the Weiwu Village a new look since 2016. The neighborhood has become a great place to explore, and art lovers can enjoy a variety of beautiful murals.

Yong-an Wetlands Park

　Young-an Wetlands Park was originally known as the Wushulin Salt Flats. Salt production began during Japanese colonialism. In 1984, Taiwan Power Company took over Yong-an Wetlands Park. They had originally intended to store coal combustion residual there; however, they never did carry out these plans.

Yong-an's Historical Sites

Ms. Syue Huei-chan is a tour guide from the Eco-educational Center in Yong-an Wetlands Park. She enjoys taking visitors around Yong-an District. Her beloved home district is located in one of Kaohsiung City's coastal districts and has plenty of interesting places to see. There are numerous fish farms, historical paintings of salt flats, beaches, traditional architecture, and Yong-an Wetlands Park.

Weaving Dreams at Banana and Phonograph Records Sanhe Yuan Private Lodge

　Mr. Jhong Shih-wei, a native of Kaohsiung's Meinong District, was lured back to his hometown by a desire to return to his roots. He now manages a homestay business in his family's sanhe yuan (a traditional Chinese three-section compound house). Mr. Jhong inherited the single-story building from his

永安湿地で鳥を見よう

永安湿地は永安濕地生態教育センター（旧新港小学校鹽田分校）の向かいにある。永安湿地は1985年から現在に至るまで、荒廃した塩田になっている。土地と建物を所有する台湾電力が塩田を他の使い方をせずにそのままにしておいたのだが、それがかえって永安湿地の豊かなマングローブと水鳥の生態を育てることになった。永安湿地には日本統治時代から今に至るまで、ヒルギモドキの純林・タコノキ・アダン・ヒルギダマシなどの植物が保存されている。さらにここのヒルギモドキ純林（純林は一種類の木からなる森林のこと）は、台湾最大のヒルギダマシのマングローブでもある。また140種もの鳥類が住み、渡り鳥が寄る場所にもなりつつある。ほかにも両生類・爬虫類・昆虫・魚・エビ・蟹・貝類といった多様な生物の住みかになっている。

心を動かす漁村の風景 ─永安・鹽田社區彩繪村

　海辺の街・永安区は、養殖で有名な場所だ。永安湿地生態教育中心の解説員・薛蕙禪さんは、地元の人ならではの視点から永安の人々の生活を紹介している。薛さんいわく、まず鹽田社区の彩繪村に行き、そのあと永安湿地で野鳥観察をするのがおすすめのルートとのこと。

美濃山のふもとで光る“バナナとレコードの三合院”

　美濃・月光山。大雨のあとは葉が瑞々しく輝いている。青々とした山と水田に、赤瓦と白い窓の三合院が映える。日本から来たある女性もこの風景を気に入ったようで、「台湾は五回目だけど、ここが一番好き」と話す。

