日常を彩るアート―苓雅区衛武里の壁画たち

Both the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California and the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui attract streams of visitors who wish to pay tribute to their favorite celebrities. Last November, Love River Avenue of Stars, on the bank of Love River at Hedong Road, officially opened to the public. Love River, one of the city's most popular tourist attractions, is now more romantic than ever thanks to the dizzying collection of celebrity handprints along Avenue of Stars.

2020-02-24 10:50