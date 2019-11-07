Da-ai Sewing Workshop Creating a Better Tomorrow

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting】

After Namasia, Jiasian, Taoyuan, Maolin and Liouguei were devastated in the 2009 Typhoon Morakot, Kaohsiung City Government and Tzu Chi Foundation worked together to create Shanlin Da-ai Village, so survivors could have new and safer homes. After they were relocated, they found themselves in need of stable incomes.

VVIP 會員限定！ 免費使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞，抽 iPhone 11、仟元現金。 贊助好新聞 使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞， 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 剩餘的活動金幣 枚 免費活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途。參與贊助後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 贊助好新聞 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 × ■ 活動時間 2019年10月21日 - 2019年11月20日 ■ 活動辦法 活動期間您可獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚，當您看到優質新聞，即可點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」按鈕贊助該篇文章，且可隨時至會員中心查詢目前金幣的使用狀況。 ■ 贊助說明 聯合新聞網與經濟日報合計，共有 3,000 枚金幣。

每篇文章僅能贊助一次，每次扣 10 枚金幣。

不限一天能贊助幾篇文章。(可一天把3,000枚金幣發完，亦可一天發100枚、 分30天把金幣發完)

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高。(一天把3,000枚金幣發完，同等有一次抽 獎機會，分30天把金幣發完，同等有30次抽獎)

活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途；活動結束後系統將自動回收金幣並關閉該功能。

參與灌溉新聞後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 ■ 活動贈品 協助獎：U利點數 200 元， 500 位

灌溉獎：現金獎 5000 元，共 20 位

成長獎：iPhone 11 (64G)，共 2 位 活動結束後，將由系統抽出得獎者，於 11/30 前公佈得獎名單，並以 e-mail 方式通知得獎者領獎。 中獎名單 個資聲明 注意事項 × 恭喜您獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚 在聯合新聞網及經濟日報網點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高 × 提醒：您今天尚未使用活動金幣 點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。

iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高！

分享 facebook Da-ai Sewing Workshop was established in 2011 in hopes that it would create stable jobs for local women. In 2017, they launched the brand name SUNNY BUBA (BUBA meaning fabric handbags). This year, SUNNY BUBA's products will get the opportunity to participate in Taiwan's OTOP (One Town One Product) competition. The annual competition is hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. Having the opportunity to participate in this competition illustrates how much the company has been making great strides and developing steadily.

Mr. Wu Fong-jhih is SUNNY BUBA's manager and is proud to announce that for the first time, the company has achieved financial independence and no longer needs to apply for government subsidies. He explains part of the reason for this is that they operate differently than other fabric companies. The technicians carry out the whole sewing process, whereas most companies only assign specific sewing tasks to their technicians. SUNNY BUBA's workers are also a little older than other factories with an average age of 50 and use a piece-rate pay system.

Mr. Wu is also very happy to announce that this year Da-ai Sewing Workshop was also granted a licensed fabric that was developed in partnership with inBloom (a Taiwanese printed fabric company). Da-ai Sewing Workshop named the fabric “Glimmering Shanlin” as it presents images of local forests, plants and wildlife combined with small bright patterns that are set on a dark background. The dark background is symbolic of Typhoon Morakot, which had previously annihilated their native homeland. The small bright patterns are symbolic of the company's gradual progress and the hope for a better future.

分享 facebook Last year, Da-ai Sewing Workshop was recognized for its OEM (original equipment manufacturing) products. It created custom-made coffee sleeves and handbags for McDonald's and inBloom. Due to its high quality and advanced manufacturing techniques, SUNNY BUBA's OEM orders continue to increase steadily. They hope that more multinational corporations will continue to come to them for OEM products. By the middle of next year, SUNNY BUBA will roll-out its standardized job training program so that sewing technicians will be able train the next generation of employees. Earlier this year, Da-ai Sewing Workshop received 38 industrial sewing machines. They now have more sewing machines than technicians, so they plan to allow residents from Cishan and Meinong to use them in training programs.

SUNNY BUBA's sewing technicians have been given the opportunity to develop new careers. Each bag is designed and tailored with its signature patterns and fabrics. The company has brought a new pride and provide a better livelihood for the employees. Today, Shanlin District and its sewing technicians have a great future that they can believe in.

分享 facebook