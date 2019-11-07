Camphor Trees Recall Jiasian's Captivating History

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang ◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao ◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting】

Taro from Kaohsiung's Jiasian District enjoys an excellent reputation. However, after 2009, when Typhoon Morakot wiped out Jiasian's Siaolin Village and devastated local roads, the district suffered economic woes. Businesses in the commercial heart of Jiasian experienced a slump in trade. Efforts to revitalize local tourism have included the development of new sites in the area, including a cat-themed painted alley and Chen's Vanilla Garden.

VVIP 會員限定！ 免費使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞，抽 iPhone 11、仟元現金。 贊助好新聞 使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞， 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 剩餘的活動金幣 枚 免費活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途。參與贊助後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 贊助好新聞 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 × ■ 活動時間 2019年10月21日 - 2019年11月20日 ■ 活動辦法 活動期間您可獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚，當您看到優質新聞，即可點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」按鈕贊助該篇文章，且可隨時至會員中心查詢目前金幣的使用狀況。 ■ 贊助說明 聯合新聞網與經濟日報合計，共有 3,000 枚金幣。

每篇文章僅能贊助一次，每次扣 10 枚金幣。

不限一天能贊助幾篇文章。(可一天把3,000枚金幣發完，亦可一天發100枚、 分30天把金幣發完)

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高。(一天把3,000枚金幣發完，同等有一次抽 獎機會，分30天把金幣發完，同等有30次抽獎)

活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途；活動結束後系統將自動回收金幣並關閉該功能。

參與灌溉新聞後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 ■ 活動贈品 協助獎：U利點數 200 元， 500 位

灌溉獎：現金獎 5000 元，共 20 位

成長獎：iPhone 11 (64G)，共 2 位 活動結束後，將由系統抽出得獎者，於 11/30 前公佈得獎名單，並以 e-mail 方式通知得獎者領獎。 中獎名單 個資聲明 注意事項 × 恭喜您獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚 在聯合新聞網及經濟日報網點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高 × 提醒：您今天尚未使用活動金幣 點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。

iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高！

分享 facebook Jiasain's history is deeply intertwined with the area's geography. Long ago, poor transportation infrastructure in Kaohsiung's mountainous districts meant that those traveling between central Jiasian and what are now Taoyuan and Namasia districts often had to spend a night in Jiasian. Therefore, the town became an indispensable gateway to Kaohsiung's mountainous interior.

In addition, Jiasian has a great many camphor trees. During the 1895-1945 period of Japanese rule, the colonial government began a massive logging operation to cut down camphor trees and extract camphor oil. Jiasian's camphor resources were aggressively exploited. To bolster this profitable industry, the colonial authorities encouraged the arrival of migrant workers, improved local sanitation, and planted taro.

The district now celebrates the Jiasian Taro and Bamboo Shoot Festival to promote locally-grown produce. Few people know that taro was introduced to the area during the colonial period in order to feed the camphor industry's workforce. Taro farming expanded after World War II, and it became one of Jiasian's signature agriculture products.

There are three camphor trees which were transplanted to Jiasian in 1907, and which have survived turbulent times to still stand at He-an Old Street in front of Jiasian Police Station. During the colonial period, when the Japanese authories continued to deforest Jiasian's camphor trees, local indigenous people fearlessly confronted the colonial government in order to protect the local camphor forest. These three camphor trees are witnesses to that local history.

Jiasian residents did not give up in the face of the tourism downturn that followed Typhoon Morakot. Among local stimulus measures, one of the most successful has been the cat-themed painted alley. Located behind He-an Old Street in downtown Jiasian, it has become a popular sightseeing spot. This charming 100m-long alley was a collaborative work with contributions from students at the nearby elementary and junior high schools. Walking along the alley, the cat paintings are very eye-catching and amusing. Also, the top of the alleyway is decorated with colorful umbrellas, allowing a mellow light to shine on the alley. Colorful shadows create a pleasant ambience. Not surprisingly, the alleyway has become a popular place to take photos.

分享 facebook The 300m-long Jiasian Old Street reflects a mix of old and new lifestyles. During the Japanese era, this was a boisterous thoroughfare with hotels, high-end restaurants, an apothecary, a grocery store, shaved ice shops, and other businesses. Zanshengtang Traditional Herbal Apothecary has been in business for over a century, and Jincheng Grocery Store has operated since the colonial period. Customers would buy breakfast at the intersection of Linsen Road and He-an Street.

Another popular site is Chen's Vanilla Garden, established by Mr. Chen Jhih-cheng, head chef of Jiasian's renowned Huangdu Restaurant. There's no admission charge and guests are offered vanilla tea bags for free. Chef Chen welcomes visitors to enjoy a cup of vanilla tea and sit beneath the trees while appreciating the tranquil scenery.

As pointed out in a 2013 documentary about Jiasian in the wake of Typhoon Morakot, “Bridge over Troubled Water,” if people join events and activities in Jiasian, the district will once again flourish. For this reason, Jiasian residents cordially welcome everyone to visit their hometown.

分享 facebook