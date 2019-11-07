親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
臺北畫刊
TAIPEI
漾台中
文化臺中
Takao樂高雄
Love Kaohsiung
新北市藝遊
臺中新聞

「宋楚瑜強多了」 媒體人分析：韓國瑜恐淪老三

從三大指標看高教崩壞 40所大學明年恐退場？

Camphor Trees Recall Jiasian's Captivating History

2019-11-07 11:42Love Kaohsiung

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang　◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao　◎English translation by Hou Ya-ting】

　Taro from Kaohsiung's Jiasian District enjoys an excellent reputation. However, after 2009, when Typhoon Morakot wiped out Jiasian's Siaolin Village and devastated local roads, the district suffered economic woes. Businesses in the commercial heart of Jiasian experienced a slump in trade. Efforts to revitalize local tourism have included the development of new sites in the area, including a cat-themed painted alley and Chen's Vanilla Garden.

分享
　Jiasain's history is deeply intertwined with the area's geography. Long ago, poor transportation infrastructure in Kaohsiung's mountainous districts meant that those traveling between central Jiasian and what are now Taoyuan and Namasia districts often had to spend a night in Jiasian. Therefore, the town became an indispensable gateway to Kaohsiung's mountainous interior.

　In addition, Jiasian has a great many camphor trees. During the 1895-1945 period of Japanese rule, the colonial government began a massive logging operation to cut down camphor trees and extract camphor oil. Jiasian's camphor resources were aggressively exploited. To bolster this profitable industry, the colonial authorities encouraged the arrival of migrant workers, improved local sanitation, and planted taro.

　The district now celebrates the Jiasian Taro and Bamboo Shoot Festival to promote locally-grown produce. Few people know that taro was introduced to the area during the colonial period in order to feed the camphor industry's workforce. Taro farming expanded after World War II, and it became one of Jiasian's signature agriculture products.

　There are three camphor trees which were transplanted to Jiasian in 1907, and which have survived turbulent times to still stand at He-an Old Street in front of Jiasian Police Station. During the colonial period, when the Japanese authories continued to deforest Jiasian's camphor trees, local indigenous people fearlessly confronted the colonial government in order to protect the local camphor forest. These three camphor trees are witnesses to that local history.

　Jiasian residents did not give up in the face of the tourism downturn that followed Typhoon Morakot. Among local stimulus measures, one of the most successful has been the cat-themed painted alley. Located behind He-an Old Street in downtown Jiasian, it has become a popular sightseeing spot. This charming 100m-long alley was a collaborative work with contributions from students at the nearby elementary and junior high schools. Walking along the alley, the cat paintings are very eye-catching and amusing. Also, the top of the alleyway is decorated with colorful umbrellas, allowing a mellow light to shine on the alley. Colorful shadows create a pleasant ambience. Not surprisingly, the alleyway has become a popular place to take photos.

分享
　The 300m-long Jiasian Old Street reflects a mix of old and new lifestyles. During the Japanese era, this was a boisterous thoroughfare with hotels, high-end restaurants, an apothecary, a grocery store, shaved ice shops, and other businesses. Zanshengtang Traditional Herbal Apothecary has been in business for over a century, and Jincheng Grocery Store has operated since the colonial period. Customers would buy breakfast at the intersection of Linsen Road and He-an Street.

　Another popular site is Chen's Vanilla Garden, established by Mr. Chen Jhih-cheng, head chef of Jiasian's renowned Huangdu Restaurant. There's no admission charge and guests are offered vanilla tea bags for free. Chef Chen welcomes visitors to enjoy a cup of vanilla tea and sit beneath the trees while appreciating the tranquil scenery.

　As pointed out in a 2013 documentary about Jiasian in the wake of Typhoon Morakot, “Bridge over Troubled Water,” if people join events and activities in Jiasian, the district will once again flourish. For this reason, Jiasian residents cordially welcome everyone to visit their hometown.

分享

分享

Love Kaohsiung

Love Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung City Government's bimonthly English magazine, introduces the city's major public construction projects, economic development, tourism information, art exhibitions, agricultural products and diverse cuisines. As the City of Kaohsiung continually evolves, Love Kaohsiung hopes to introduce the prevailing topics and ideas in town. When visiting Kaohsiung, travelers will meet lavish hospitality, the core essence of Kaohsiung and enticing them to come back.

相關新聞

Black Rice Festival,Butterfly Watching in Maolin District

2019-11-07 11:43

Da-ai Sewing Workshop Creating a Better Tomorrow

2019-11-07 11:42

Tianliao District's Beguiling Moon World

2019-11-07 11:42

Kaohsiung Introduces Military Tourism

2019-11-07 11:42

誰もが夢中になる茂林の風景

2019-11-07 11:42

Dashu

2019-08-22 15:36

Namasia

2019-08-22 15:36

Zuoying

2019-08-22 15:35

Sizihwan Bay

2019-08-22 15:35

Liouguei

2019-08-22 15:35

西子湾

2019-08-22 15:35

Love River

2019-06-19 13:04

Cijin

2019-06-19 13:04

Fongshan

2019-06-19 13:04

Linyuan

2019-06-19 13:04

Gangshan

2019-06-19 13:04

空と海が同じ色になるとき―「彩虹教堂」

2019-06-19 13:04
看更多

熱門文章

勞保會破產嗎？5張圖告訴你退休金可以領多少

2019-11-04 08:04

星宇航空未開航就吸粉無數 張國煒獨買1千8百億飛機後的難關是？

2019-10-30 12:59

獨家直擊》那一天 蘋果龍潭廠五座吊工如火如荼趕工

2019-10-31 11:33

台積電大軍精銳盡出

2019-10-31 13:10

杜書伍砸50億蓋新總部 管最多的為何是一面窗簾？

2019-11-01 09:08

台股29年新高還搶進？這9檔「本益比合理績優股」安心買

2019-11-06 13:35

光靠勞保、勞退還不夠！30歲學好這4個習慣 3萬月薪也能滾出千萬退休金

2019-11-05 10:18

台積電要不要去美國設廠？張忠謀一句話 藏著劉德音「不能說的煩惱」

2019-11-06 13:40

高一家長看過來！關於學習歷程 這些點你還沒搞懂

2019-11-04 08:45

謝金河：台股創29年新高啟示

2019-10-31 12:27

全球百大CEO評比 台灣企業家首度「從缺」為什麼？

2019-11-04 08:52

不只軍公教 勞保更快倒！政府憑什麼要年輕人繼續繳保費？

2019-10-30 13:02

拒絕亡國 中華民國應主動提出「台灣方案」

2019-11-01 14:44

達人評比航空公司飛機餐！這間的「紅酒燉牛肉佐馬鈴薯泥」最讚

2019-11-01 09:47

定存族怕台灣跟進Fed降息讓荷包縮水？央行葫蘆裡賣的可能是「這4個字」

2019-11-04 11:36

不敢隨便退休？別想著「存」退休金 要用「賺」的

2019-10-30 13:01

從三大指標看高教崩壞 40所大學明年恐退場？

2019-11-07 11:45

解放軍亮劍 台灣如何應付兩岸軍事風險

2019-11-04 08:49

「懷念胡錦濤」現象解讀

2019-11-04 08:49

iPhone11被譏「三眼怪」卻賣得好有3原因 13檔蘋概股至少旺到年底

2019-10-31 09:23

講錯了？「萬聖節」其實不是Halloween

2019-10-29 11:46

喝咖啡、吃炸雞…台灣7-11方便到連菲律賓人都買單

2019-10-30 12:54

「買房出價從七折殺起 真的買得到嗎？」 專家教你用這幾招撿便宜

2019-11-01 09:56

9年辦449張信用卡！他靠4招賺回饋 一家7口出國狂省10萬元機票錢

2019-10-29 08:52

全國危老第一案》建商3訣竅搞定50位地主 審查12天過關

2019-10-31 11:33

成交1600萬實價登錄卻是3200萬？ 房仲揭「不能說的作價秘密」

2019-11-06 11:09

退休留台教書七年 司徒文：台灣是現代奇蹟

2019-11-07 11:46

只睜一隻眼 怎看得清美中虛實

2019-11-01 14:57

「錢放銀行 你會死無葬身之地」謝金河：陶冬這句話 恐未來須面對課題

2019-10-25 11:41

拋棄老闆》同事每週換、不再談忠誠度 「無雇主時代」生存守則

2019-11-01 09:05

共享機車大戰開打 Gogoro直搗一級戰區圖什麼？

2019-11-01 09:02

台股族群輪漲慣性不變

2019-11-01 08:58

學測搭配語言證照也能出國留學！他們靠近滿級分、SAT獲名校青睞

2019-10-29 15:50

地緣策略家必爭之地 台積電在「美中貿戰」刀光劍影中 能否擋住政治施壓？

2019-11-06 10:53

悠遊草山 沉浸山泉水和湯泉的溫柔膚觸

2019-11-04 15:28

賣《天氣之子》《解憂雜貨店》賺翻 他要讓角川成為「內容版迪士尼」

2019-11-06 13:39

臨海的伊斯蘭世界 不像非洲的非洲─尚吉巴島

2019-11-01 08:58

三度差點被打趴卻能奇蹟反擊 蔡明介5G之戰如何靠拳王精神再逆襲？

2019-10-30 13:00

30年黃金新機會來了？

2019-11-07 11:46

攻陷日本的甜蜜台灣味

2019-11-05 13:28
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top