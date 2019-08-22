Zuoying

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang, Cuei Yi-yun ◎Photos by Chen Ting-fang, Zeng Sin-yao ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao】

分享 facebook

※Guomao Community in Zuoying District

People had previously thought that Guomao Community in Zuoying District was actually an old community that was located in Hong Kong. The community has recently become an internet sensation and was previously the largest military dependents' village in southern Taiwan. Due to the traditional architecture, the densely numbered wrap-around buildings have become known as “Little Hong Kong”.

It is a community that has been frozen in time. The traditional equipment and its former way of life can still be experienced there. Visitors can witness traditional barbershops, markets and broadcasting systems. National flags are placed alongside the road, reminiscent of the pride and unique cultural heritage the residents had previously emulated. Even today, the community maintains a truly unique atmosphere and according to Instagram it is one of Kaohsiung's most popular historical attractions. Numerous visitors have recently been coming, due to its internet exposure and unique history.

分享 facebook

※Farewell, 886 Cultural Park of Taiwan Military Veteran Village

In addition to the famous Guomao Community, Farewell, 886 Cultural Park of Taiwan Military Veteran Village is also a great place to experience Taiwan's veterans' unique culture. In order to promote and preserve this treasured historical site, some veterans and their families have opened bed and breakfasts, to accommodate visitors and provide an authentic cultural experience.

分享 facebook The Kaohsiung Military Dependents' Museum has also been moved to Mingde New Residential Quarter and renamed Farewell, 886 Cultural Park of Taiwan Military Veteran Village. Its exhibits include cultural artifacts and crafts, the people's previous way of life and their unique cuisine.

Previous residents often congregate there to visit with neighbors and old friends and hold events and meetings. Visitors can also have the opportunity to sample the nostalgic cuisine and experience the community's genuine warmth.

分享 facebook The museum allows visitors an authentic experience and the opportunity to meet previous residents. It is also a great opportunity to learn more about Taiwan's history. By preserving these distinct cultural assets and allowing visitors the opportunity to experience the history, the military dependents' unique culture will be well preserved and understood by generations to come.