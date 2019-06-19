親愛的網友：
Linyuan

2019-06-19

【◎Written by Chen Ting-fang　◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao　◎Photos by Zeng Sin-yao】

※Former Dinglinzihbian Police Station

　Linyuan District has numerous historical sites. Located on Fusing Street, Former Dinglinzihbian Police Station became a historical building in 2007. Situated on 4620 square meters of land, visitors can travel back to Japanese imperial times. Visitors can tour their offices, wooden dormitories, coral stone bomb shelters, ancient wells, water towers, trees, and gardens. Visitors can get a feeling for what life used to be like during those times.

Add: No.97, Fusing St., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

Tel: 07-6428600

Open: 10:00~17:00 on weekdays, 09:00~18:00 on holidays, closed on Mondays

TI: Take the Kaohsiung MRT Red Line to Siaogang Station (R3). Take Bus Red 3B to Linyuan District Office, and walk for around 11 min.

※Linyuan Anle Restaurant

　Linyuan Anle Restaurant is a historical building that no longer maintains its former splendor and elegance. The two-story Baroque stone building has a long, narrow patio that wraps around it. It has a spacious ballroom, where guests would enjoy luxurious parties. Today, it seems to be a shell of its former beauty.

Add: No. 91, Linyuan N. Rd., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

TI: Take the Kaohsiung MRT Red Line to Siaogang Station (R3), and then take Bus Red 3B.

分享
※Duck Rice Dish

　When in Linyuan, it is recommended to stop at a traditional market and enjoy local delicacies such as Zhen Ji Duck Rice. Although the popular dish is called duck rice, there is actually no duck meat in the dish. Regular customers love the fragrant duck rice that contains duck oil, dried garlic and ginger sauce.

Add: No.189, Wunhua St., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

Tel: 0953-888-436, 0931-912-203, 07-6467526

TI: Take the Kaohsiung MRT Orange Line to Dadong Train Station (O13). Take Kaohsiung Bus to Linyuan District Office, and then walk for around six min.

Love Kaohsiung

Love Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung City Government's bimonthly English magazine, introduces the city's major public construction projects, economic development, tourism information, art exhibitions, agricultural products and diverse cuisines. As the City of Kaohsiung continually evolves, Love Kaohsiung hopes to introduce the prevailing topics and ideas in town. When visiting Kaohsiung, travelers will meet lavish hospitality, the core essence of Kaohsiung and enticing them to come back.

