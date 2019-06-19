Cijin

【◎Written by Cuei Yi-yun ◎English translation by Lin Yu-ciao ◎Photos by Li Siao-ping, Zeng Sin-yao】

※Cijin Rainbow Arch

Cijin Rainbow Arch has become a super-popular photography spot on account of the visually stunning blend of colors its prism-like structures create. The shadows and light change as morning turns into afternoon, prompting people to return at different times of day as they try to get that perfect Instagram shot. Thanks to its beautifully scenic backdrop, a great number of newlywed couples utilize it as a backdrop when shooting their wedding photography albums. On sunny days, the cloudless sky is a massive blue canopy. On cloudy days, captivating puffs of white drift into view, as if to cheer for the newlyweds as they pose for pictures.

INFO

Add: No.990, Cijin 3rd Rd., Cijin Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

TI:．Take Bus No. 248 at Kaohsiung Main Station to Gushan Ferry Station. Disembark at Cijin Ferry Pier and then transfer to Bus No.35.

．Take the Kaohsiung MRT Orange Line to Sizihwan. Take Bus No. 248 to Gushan Ferry Station, disembark at Cijin Ferry Pier and then transfer to Bus No.35.

※Wind Power Park

Kaohsiung's renowned Wind Power Park is located on Cijin Island. It is the first eco-friendly park of its kind in Taiwan. Its power generation comes solely from the wind. Due to its seaside location, Cijin has a natural abundance of wind. The seven turbines each have three blades that face the ocean. The perpetual sea-breeze provides unlimited renewable energy. The park also provides a viewing platform, performance square, and unique artistic marine sculptures. People come to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy its peaceful surroundings. Visitors can sit on the steps and enjoy the beautiful coastal scenery or take stroll along the seashore and enjoy the ocean breeze.

INFO

Add: Cijin 2nd Rd., Cijin Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

※Roasted buns

Roasted buns are one of Cijin Island's most well-known snacks. They have a crispy crust and a juicy meat filling, and indeed appear to be very similar to pepper cakes; however, roasted buns are crispier and rounder. Although they do have pepper roasted buns, they also have other flavors, such as curry and bacon. In addition, there is a perfect lean-to-fat ratio for meat fillings stuffed with diced onion. They are always made fresh and have a fragrance that will make your mouth water.

※Sailfish Oden

Cijin Old Street has numerous Sailfish Oden stands. This is an authentic, popular local snack. Sailfish Oden is made from handmade fish paste and boiled eggs. It is then deep fried until its golden brown, crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. They are made to order with fresh, premium ingredients. Customers are then given a choice of seasonings, including pepper, special spice, Thai chili sauce, and mustard.

※Grilled squid

Grilled squid is another of Cijin's specialties. The old street has numerous vendors that sell barbeque squid. The light pink squid is basted with a special barbecue sauce and grilled until it turns dark and then sprinkled with sesame. If the squid is too big, the vendors will cut them into small pieces and serve them up in paper bags. The salty smell of the sea and fresh squid is another mouth-watering fragrance that comes from Cijin Old Street. Grilled squid is really delicious and a highly recommended authentic local delicacy.

INFO

Add: Miaocian Rd., Cijin Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan