Going Purple: Hunting Taipei's Tastiest Taro Treats

TEXT Ami Barnes

PHOTOS VISION

Looking at the raw corms, taro's appeal is not immediately obvious, but concealed beneath the rough, hairy exterior lies a starchy flesh that – when cooked – is silken in texture with a delicately earthy or nutty flavor and inherent sweetness. Add in its naturally pastel-purple hue and versatility, and it's easy to see why the humble taro has become something of a dessert-maker's darling.

Siang Shuai Cake

If you're wondering why there are so many shops in Taipei specializing in taro-based food items, well, at least part of the credit should go to Siang Shuai Cake. Established in 1982 with its original store in Guting, the company (which now has multiple stores in Taipei) is cited as being the originator of the famed taro roll cake.

Over the decades, their menu has expanded to include a broader lineup of taro-based treats, but their signature item – a hefty baton of moist sponge encasing a smooth taro-paste filling – is still as popular as it ever was. The cake is particularly popular as a souvenir with both domestic and international tourists, and can easily be brought aboard international flights as a carry-on item.

Other popular taro-flavored treats from the bakery include its melt-in-your-mouth taro ice cream, made with 100% fresh milk, and its taro ice brick cake, which features a thick layer of taro ice cream sandwiched between thin, soft layers of cake.

SIANG SHUAI CAKE (GUTING BRANCH) 香帥蛋糕 (古亭店)

🚩96, Sec. 3, Roosevelt Rd., Zhongzheng Dist.

📞(02) 2362-1438

🔗www.scake.com.tw

🕝9:00am-9:00pm

Taro Dessert

A favorite snack stop among the bright minds populating National Taiwan University is Taro Dessert. Even if you didn't know it was right next to a university, you'd quickly figure out who the target demographic is – from the youthful aesthetic featuring artwork of fantasy landscapes where taro-paste rivers flow through mochi mountains, to the extensive menu of eminently Instagrammable dishes and portions so generous that only someone with the metabolism of an active twenty-something could polish a whole one off in one sitting, everything is tailored towards the tastes of a more youthful clientele.

Picking just one taro dessert to sample here can be a tall order – taro Basque cheesecake, taro and pistachio shortbread bites, sweet taro soup with ice cream and mochi, all are enticing.

But if you want maximum taro bang for your buck, you can't go wrong with one of the fresh-milk boxes. Prettiest among these is the Taro Milk Box, which comes in two varieties, with or without a side serving of salted custard. A thick layer of taro paste is topped with light chiffon cake and fresh cream, then capped with a second substantial slab of taro paste and decorated with mini taro and sweet potato balls that glisten like gemstones. Another version pairs taro with pistachio, and if you're willing to venture away from our star root, options include dessert-shop staples like mango, strawberry, and matcha.

Taro Dessert 芋芋甜點舖

🚩5, Ln. 76, Sec. 3, Xinsheng S. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2366-0588

🔗www.tarodessert.com.tw

🕝12:00pm-8:00pm

Taro Nummies

For grab-and-go treats, Taro Nummies is a good bet. This micro chain (Taipei branches near Dihua Street and Xingtian Temple) offers taro treats with a baked-good bias. Shelf-stable taro snacks like sun cakes or taro and mung bean pastries are available for souvenir shoppers, but the chiller cabinet is where they keep the good stuff.

Among these, the taro puffs are standout options – the buttery, explosively crisp pastry is the perfect, lightly salted foil for the silken taro paste filling, so smooth it could almost be ice cream.

And speaking of cream, those with a serious sweet tooth might prefer the taro pie – a deeply indulgent confection in which light sponge is layered up with a denser, nuttier-tasting taro paste and oozings of fluffy cream.

Taro Nummies 食芋堂

🚩5, Ln. 297, Songjiang Rd., Zhongshan Dist.

📞(02) 7716-3336

🔗www.taro1985.com

🕝Mon-Fri 12:00pm-6:00pm, Sat-Sun 12:00pm-5:00pm

Yu Yu Yuan

Hidden down a side lane within striking distance of Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium, Yu Yu Yuan is an independent, taro-centric dessert shop established by a married couple whose progeny's love of sweet things spurred them to create puddings that are as healthy as could be (think low sugar and fresh, intentionally sourced ingredients).

The shop's interior is decorated with muted naturals, all pale stone grays and woody browns, with the only splashes of color coming from the neon purple store sign and the bowls of toppings neatly arranged on the counter. Sweet-potato balls, crystalline tapioca pearls, adzuki beans and mung beans, Job's tears, peanuts, and wobbling chunks of grass jelly, each waiting to add texture and tone to mounds of ice or bowls of sweetened soup.

The signature summer dish is taro ice – a thin taro sauce ladled over a pile of shaved ice, loaded with chunks of melt-in-the-mouth taro flesh, chewy taro balls, and brown sugar pearls, topped with a scoop of rich taro paste, then finished with a drizzle of condensed milk. Of course, the menu extends far beyond taro (tofu pudding, adzuki bean soup, mochi), but if you're a taro fiend, nothing beats the simplicity of an all-taro dish.

Yu Yu Yuan 芋芋苑

🚩78, Ln. 200, Shidong Rd., Shilin Dist.

📞(02) 2838-3563

🔗facebook.com/yuyuyuan.taro

🕝11:30pm-10:30pm

HAND-SHAKEN DRINKS

Being the versatile vegetable that it is, taro can be enjoyed in any number of ways, and in the home of bubble tea, naturally one of those ways is through a straw, courtesy of one of the nation's 16,000+ drinks shops. Though readily available most of the year (harvest season runs August through April), in Taiwan taro has acquired a reputation as being more of a winter flavor – perhaps because it transcends the hot/cold barrier – and during this period the major chains compete, one after another rolling out seasonal menus centering the flavorful root.

▲Mochi Taro Milk Tea © Wanpo Tea Shop

Macu's (www.macutea.com.tw) trio of indulgently creamy taro drinks (taro and fresh milk, one with added pearls, and a unique taro and sweetcorn concoction) and Wanpo Tea Shop's (wanpotea.com) taro options are popular enough that they return during each winter season. Other operations with taro items on the menu are Milksha (www.milksha.com) and CoCo (www.coco-tea.com). They offer the sweet, simple combination of taro and fresh milk – the taro's earthy nuttiness lifted by the milk's natural sweetness. CoCo also does a version with added sweet potato and taro balls (opt for the lowest-sugar version if you don't want to be bouncing off the walls).

▲Fresh Taro Milk © Milksha

True taro aficionados may also want to seek out a branch of Taro Yuan (www.taroyuan.com) – a hybrid drinks/dessert chain with a whole menu of taro comestibles. Beyond the standard fresh milk and boba, there are options with green tea, adzuki beans, and grass jelly, and (for lucky summer visitors) the taro smoothie with mango and sago is an absolute must – or maybe mustn't, because once you've tried one, you might devote an unhealthy amount of time thinking about when you will be able to have another.