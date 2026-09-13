Music on the Menu: Taipei's Cafés, Bars, and Restaurants Devoted to the Art of Listening

TEXT Jenna Lynn Cody

PHOTOS VISION

Taipei's music scene extends well beyond concert halls, nightclubs, and cultural venues. Across the city are cafés, bars, and restaurants offering patrons different listening experiences, from vinyl parties and cassette tape sessions to themed concerts and intimate pop nights. Many of these places are steeped in nostalgia, reintroducing visitors to the sounds and culture of a highlighted bygone era.

Tucked away on a quiet lane right by Daan Park, Sounds Good is a café dedicated to the art of analog listening, stocking tens of thousands of vinyls alongside pre-1950s shellac records, tapes, CDs, and musical antiques – including a 101-year-old phonograph that must be cranked by hand.

Founder Lin Pei-ru began building her collection around 2015, when she acquired more than 7,000 vinyl records from a long-time enthusiast. She promised not to sell them, and instead dedicated herself to piecing together a musical map of the vinyl era spanning classical music, jazz, opera, pop, rock, film scores, and even cartoon theme songs and tunes from traditional glove-puppetry shows. She initially shared the collection through a members-only club, before making it available to the public with Sounds Good in 2021.

The industrial-chic space features retro and modern elements, with musical motifs and installations greeting patrons from the entrance onward. Themed exhibits showcase rare artifacts and introduce musicians from the vinyl era. Visitors can request that specific music be played or book a paid session at the listening room downstairs.

The food menu features mostly Western fare, including the signature open-faced beef sandwich, and fusion dishes such as creamy mentaiko udon with egg yolk. An Elvis sandwich is served on thick toast with yogurt. Drinks include music-themed cocktails, single-origin coffees, herbal teas, and smoothies.

The space also serves as a gathering point for musicians and music lovers. Listening sessions, talks, and live performances are held regularly, and songwriter nights give musicians a stage to try out new material. Sounds Good also houses a professional vinyl recording studio.

Sounds Good 聲色

🚩1-3, Ln. 30, Sec. 2, Xinsheng S. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2358-1668

🔗soundsgoodtaipei.com.tw

🕝Tue-Sun 10:00am-6:00pm

Located on the edge of the historic Dadaocheng area, Sidoli Radio is a café, music shop, and cultural space rolled into one. The retro shopfront features a recessed wood-and-glass façade that evokes the look of a classic radio station, complete with the words "ON AIR" in old-school lettering on both the door and the A-frame signboard. The design also pays homage to the traditional tailor shops that once crowded this area, which was a major center for Taiwan's textile and fabric trade.

The nostalgia theme is continued inside, where a vintage Philips radio sits beside the entrance, and a 1960s SABA Freiburg 100 vacuum-tube radio is displayed farther inside among other antique artifacts. Microphone-shaped lights and other musical references appear throughout the narrow, high-ceilinged interior, which features a variety of seating, including a glass-fronted booth. Displays from rotating exhibits can be found throughout the space. A working recording studio also catches the eye – podcasts and other audio projects are produced here, and DJs spin their favorite records.

A staircase in the middle of the room leads to a tiny, narrow former air-raid shelter that houses what is said to be Taiwan's smallest record store. The shop is primarily focused on cassette tapes, along with vinyl records and other music-related goods. The collection mostly features older Taiwanese and Western hits, as well as some newer works by independent musicians.

▲Former air-raid shelter turned record store

Founded in 2020 by designer Joe Fang, cultural-tourism specialist Yu Chih-wei, and author/event curator Carol Lin, Sidoli Radio was created around the idea of using sound to preserve memories and local culture. The studio team collects stories from people and places around Taiwan and is putting together an online neighborhood-focused audio library. Patrons can purchase a blank cassette tape and, for a fee, have a 15-minute audio story recorded onto it, creating a personal souvenir that can also become part of Sidoli Radio's growing archive.

Upon entry, patrons are given a random vintage cassette tape with a folded menu hidden inside. They can request a portable player and earphones to listen to the tape, which might bring them way back or lead them to discover "new" music from the past.

There are specialty coffee drinks such as brown-sugar cream cold brew and osmanthus latte, while the food leans toward lighter fare, including croissants with salted butter as well as a selection of toasts and panini sandwiches. The desserts are also popular, especially the signature Island Rover Affogato, served with a dropper of white soy sauce for an unexpected savory twist.

The place changes into a bar on Friday and Saturday evenings with DJs and music events. The drinks menu shifts toward sake, local craft beer, and creative Taiwanese spirits, including a marigold Tieguanyin highball. The smaller food menu includes desserts, dumplings, and baguettes served with black curry dip.

Events include regular live shows such as Team Lee Fang Beat (a playful homophone of the Mandarin "let's hear your beat") hosted by Lee Han, who talks about music, plays records, and invites enthusiasts to share their prized finds. Guest DJs bring their own styles or collaborate on themed listening parties, while special events and collaborations with other creatives are also held throughout the year.

Sidoli Radio 小島裡

🚩245, Changan W. Rd., Datong Dist.

🔗sidoli.tw

🕝Wed-Sun 10:00am-6:00pm, Fri-Sat 7:00pm-12:00am

Hidden inside an aging commercial building in Taipei's East District, a striking-red corridor and staircase lined with bookshelves lead to an unexpected world. Follow the steps down and emerge in the decadent, theatrical interior of Yuppy Bookstore, inspired by the romantic world of 1930s Paris and reminiscent of a literary salon, anchored by a large classic clock pointing at 19:30.

The enterprise opened more than a decade ago as a small shop sharing a couple's favorite books and films. But they soon wanted it to be more than just a standard bookstore, wondering how they could turn it into a space that embodied an "urban yuppie lifestyle." When the space next door became available, they decided to take the leap. Designing the expansion themselves, they drew inspiration from Woody Allen's film Midnight in Paris, the raw, distressed concrete walls and elegant antique furniture and chandeliers creating a striking contrast.

The expanded space became an event venue hosting mini-concerts, film director discussions, as well as talks focused mainly on architecture and urban travel. The afternoon-tea concert series takes patrons on nostalgic music journeys, with programs ranging from Italian love songs and Western oldies to country legends, 1990s pop divas, and vintage Taiwanese hits. Evening shows feature more jazz, funk, old-school rock, Latin music, and Broadway showtunes as well as Mandopop hits from the 1980s and 1990s. Some concerts are movie-themed.

Yuppy offers a full food menu, from snacks and salads to burgers, steaks, and seafood. Smoothies, coffees, teas, and alcoholic drinks are also available.

Yuppy Bookstore 雅痞書店

🚩3F, 1, Ln. 126, Sec. 1, Fuxing S. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞 (02) 2731-7477

🔗www.yup.com.tw

🕝Wed-Sun 12:30pm-9:00pm

EZ5 Live House has been one of Taipei's most enduring destinations for live popular music. Founded in 1991, the Anhe Road venue has built its reputation around local pop singers performing with a live band in an intimate, lounge-like setting. Today, EZ5 remains a prime showcase for vocal performance. Patrons come specifically to hear the singers, who range from up-and-coming artists to established performers with a dedicated following, as well as household names who occasionally make special appearances.

Shows take place nightly, generally featuring three acts singing Mandarin pop, Taiwanese ballads, and Western classics – not only covers, but songs they have personally released. The venue has long been a launching pad for singers who have gone on to become major recording artists. Some of Taiwan's best-known singers have been regular performers here, including multiple-time Golden Melody Award winners Tiger Huang and A-Lin.

The cover fee includes two items from the menu, which features fried snacks and finger foods, along with a wide selection of alcoholic and soft drinks. EZ5 Story Pitchers are specialty cocktails inspired by signature songs of the venue's artists.

EZ5's decor has remained largely unchanged for decades: a dimly lit, American-style basement bar with wooden tables and chairs encircling a low stage, placing performers just a meter or two from the audience. This proximity draws attention to the music itself, allowing guests to fully appreciate the performers' voices and musicianship. No wonder it has become a mecca for all music lovers in Taipei.

EZ5 Live House

🚩211, Sec. 2, Anhe Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2738-3995

🔗www.ez5.com.tw

🕝Sun-Mon 8:00pm-1:30am