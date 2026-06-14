Taipei for Two: Romantic Escape Destinations and Activities for Unconventional Dates in the City

TEXT Han Cheung

PHOTOS Chen Cheng-Kuo

The city of Taipei offers a wide range of ideas for those looking to go beyond the usual dinner-and-movie routine, with options that range from scenic escapes to hands-on experiences. This is a city where couples can move easily from a quiet café or teahouse retreat in the mountains to a fast-paced interactive gaming facility in the heart of the city.

Big, seemingly always bustling Taipei is a surprisingly romantic city for couples, where quaint alleys, mountain lookouts with sweeping night views, and hidden-away cafés serve as countless intimate escapes. The city also features love-themed installations, like the LOVE sign at Taipei 101, riverside love locks, and seasonal light displays, as well as arts, crafts, and diverse other playful activities that are enjoyable for two.

Those looking to unwind, embraced by Mother Nature, can head to the high hills surrounding the city core, including those within Yangmingshan National Park and the Maokong tea-growing area, both just a short ride away from downtown. Besides exploring their trails and viewpoints, visitors can cozy up with a cup of artisanal coffee or a pot of locally grown tea. Set amid lush greenery with open views, these spots are intimate retreats far removed from the city below.

For a change of pace, Taipei's urban-core cultural spaces offer a wide range of immersive and interactive experiences. Museums, design stores, creative studios, and even restaurants and cafés invite couples to engage and collaborate through exhibitions or hands-on activities that let them create personal keepsakes together.

Couples in the mood for something more high-energy can also tackle shared challenges such as escape rooms and virtual-reality games. While these activities may not be romantic in the traditional sense, they create moments of teamwork, spontaneity, and even lighthearted competition, often creating some of the most memorable moments of a date.

These richly varied experiences highlight Taipei as a city where romance is not just about where you go, but what you do together.

❤︎ Yangmingshan・Coffee

Escape on a date to the tranquil Yangmingshan American Military Housing community, just outside Yangmingshan National Park, home to wooden bungalows with sloped roofs and leafy yards that evoke a dreamy slice of American suburbia. Just a short distance from Chinese Culture University, this neighborhood offers an unexpected detour from busy central Taipei.

Built from American-provided plans, the secluded enclave of 217 homes housed US military officers, advisors, and their families stationed in Taiwan during and after the Korean War. The houses are spaced amid open lawns and feature chimneys and fireplaces for cultural familiarity.

After the US severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979, the community was gradually vacated, with many houses later leased or left to fall into disrepair. Today, around 150 still stand. Starting in the 2010s, parts of the area began reopening to the public as homey cafés, restaurants, and cultural spaces perfect for couples to spend some quality time together.

Nearby, on the other side of Gezhi Road, is another example of adaptive reuse of derelict structures. Housed in a Japanese-style building dating to 1937, Cama Coffee Roasters is the flagship outlet of a premium experiential brand launched by the otherwise ubiquitous Cama Cafe chain. In place of the signature bright-yellow signage you will see at each branch is a subdued stone monument with metal lettering, leading to an estate with dark roof tiles and bold wood trims, set amid lush greenery.

Inside, the white masonry façade gives way to timber-frame wings with covered walkways and open decks at the rear. Large windows frame views of the surrounding bamboo groves and garden, ideal for a post-coffee stroll and selfie-taking. The cozy interior includes a roasting laboratory, where you can observe the process and sign up for DIY classes to learn how to select beans and roast them to your taste, for a fun experience with your date. The menu includes brunch sets, salads, and desserts such as the Forest Bûche.

▲Forest Bûche

Apart from this café, there are several other restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in the community, perfect to explore during a romantic afternoon. Yangmingshan is, of course, also a great park for outdoor activities together, especially hiking along its many trails. Recommended for leisure walks are the Yangming Park and Erziping Trail.

CAMA COFFEE ROASTERS 豆留森林

🚩70, Gezhi Rd., Shilin Dist.

📞(02) 2861-1218

🔗camacoffeeroasters.com

🕝Mon-Thu 9:30am-6:30pm; Fri-Sun 9:30am-7:00pm

❤︎ Maokong・Tea

A different kind of romantic mountain escape awaits in Maokong, accessible by a scenic Maokong Gondola ride from the Taipei Zoo Station. The journey is part of the experience, lifting you above the city and over rolling slopes with distant skyline views. A popular option is a "crystal cabin," fitted with a glass floor that allows you to look straight down at the treetops below.

Maokong has long been known for its tea farms and rustic traditional teahouses, where you purchase a packet of tea and slowly brew it over lingering conversation. A visit is meant to be unhurried, with time to sit, sip, and take in the soothing scenery; any remaining tea can be taken home. In addition to its signature Tieguanyin, a heavily roasted oolong, the area is also known for lighter, more delicate Baozhong and other varieties.

Among Maokong's numerous options, Chenxi Tea House, not far from Maokong Station, stands out for its hillside position and spacious outdoor seating, with views stretching across the surrounding mountains and the city beyond. The food menu offers a range of mostly tea-infused desserts, such as tea jelly and Tieguanyin Basque cake.

Located close to the gondola station, Maokong Teahouse is a more compact spot known for its tea ice cream and tea-baked eggs, which take two days to prepare. There are Tieguanyin and Baozhong flavors, each topped with a cat-shaped biscuit – also infused with tea. Called "Meow Meow" Ice Cream, these cute icy treats are perfect for taking selfies to remember a fun date in Maokong.

Those tired of sitting can explore walking paths that wind through the tea plantations. The Tea Center Trail, for example, leads to the Maokong Potholes, small, round erosion-created holes in the riverbed rock that give the area its name.

Since many teahouses stay open late and serve full meals, you can take your time taking in the twinkling city lights in the distance in an intimate, conversation-friendly setting without feeling like you need to rush back home.

CHENXI TEA HOUSE 晨曦茶坊

🚩 53, Ln. 34, Sec. 3, Zhinan Rd., Wenshan Dist.

📞(02) 2936-4336

🔗instagram.com/chenxi_r16

🕝Mon-Thu 9:30am-12:00am; Fri-Sun 9:30am-3:00am

MAOKONG TEAHOUSE 貓空茶屋

🚩16-8, Ln. 38, Sec. 3, Zhinan Rd., Wenshan Dist.

📞(02) 2936-6066

🔗www.mktea.tw

🕝Tue-Sun 10:00am-7:00pm

❤︎ Art Museum Visit

Showcasing works by Western and Asian masters, the Fubon Art Museum offers a more contemplative date option in the heart of Taipei's Xinyi shopping district. Established by Fubon Financial Holding in 2024, the museum has presented thematic exhibitions primarily featuring such major modern artists as Rodin, Van Gogh, Giacometti, Miró, and Calder, as well as works from the Fubon Art Foundation's private collection.

The minimalist building, defined by clean lines and light-filled gallery spaces, is topped by a striking red crane used to install large artworks and maintain the façade. It was designed by celebrated Italian architect Renzo Piano in collaboration with Kris Yao from Taiwan. Piano also designed the adjacent Fubon Life Tower, currently the third-tallest building in Taipei.

Anchoring the museum is a tranquil, landscaped outdoor plaza dotted with irregularly shaped bright-orange benches and itself anchored by a large humanoid installation by Jaume Plensa. This is composed of characters and letters from multiple languages, the Chinese characters for "light" and "love" calligraphed by museum director Maggie Tsai. The plaza space is commonly used by couples relaxing before or after visiting the galleries.

©Fubon Art Museum

The museum is compact and straightforward to browse through, with high ceilings and shifting natural light across the interior, and features Taiwan's largest column-free exhibition hall. Walking through the museum together is quite an experience, with the beautifully curated natural light putting you instantly in a good mood.

Featuring emerging and established artists, the museum's exhibitions are often inspiring and give you plenty to talk about. An entire exhibition can generally be seen in under two hours, making it easy to pair the visit with dinner or a walk around Taipei 101 and the surrounding malls, all within walking distance.

FUBON ART MUSEUM 富邦美術館

🚩79, Songgao Rd., Xinyi Dist.

📞(02) 6623-6771

🔗www.fubonartmuseum.org

🕝Wed-Mon 11:00am-6:00pm

❤︎ DIY Fun

A hands-on stop for couples who enjoy creative activities together, Object Taipei Store specializes in customizable accessories featuring cute, quirky illustrations. One of the most popular items is the No Face doll, which can be decorated with embroidered "wappen" patches.

The brand originated in Seoul in 2013, showcasing the work of emerging local artists, and quickly became a major draw for locals and tourists. It later expanded to Osaka and Nagoya in Japan before arriving in Taipei last year. The street-level storefront is tucked into an alley in the trendy Zhongshan District, known for its boutiques, select shops, lifestyle stores, and cafés.

▲No Face dolls, decorated with cute patches

In the center of the brightly-lit store is a large grid-display table with colorful wappen patches and other attachable components. Customers can make simple keyrings by linking them to a "podo" chain, or arrange them on stock items such as cardholders, coin purses, and cup sleeves. Blank dolls by different designers are available, including a Soso love heart version that's a favorite with sweetheart couples, who often create one each and hang it on their bags.

The appeal for dates lies in the shared decision-making process and the small keepsakes couples leave with. The staff can help with the selection when needed and take care of the ironing, which takes about five minutes. Exclusive to the Taipei store is a milk tea-colored No Face doll, as well as patches featuring Taiwanese cultural motifs such as bubble milk tea, blue-and-white plastic slippers, and the iconic three-color ga-ji shopping bag. The store also presents selected stationery, lifestyle, and decorative goods and spotlights rotating artists, whose work is exhibited in the showroom across the street.

OBJECT TAIPEI STORE

🚩32, Ln. 62, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist.

🔗www.object-tw.com

🕝12:00pm-8:00pm

❤︎ Cool Experiences

Just two people are enough to enter LOST Taiwan, an escape room operation in Taipei, where couples can bond through solving puzzles together under time pressure. Twenty different scenarios are spread across four branches in Taipei: two in the Ximending area, one in the East District, and one near Taipei Main Station. The experiences generally last for about an hour, making it easy to fit into an evening out, with plenty of dining and drink options near each location.

©Lost Taiwan

Players can race to retrieve an ancient artifact from Easter Island as a storm closes in, stop the release of the spirit of Qin Shi Huang (first emperor of China) while being trapped in a tomb, pass the admission test to a magic academy aboard an interdimensional train, or attempt a high-stakes bank heist by sneaking into a tightly guarded bank vault to switch out banknotes with counterfeits.

Puzzles range from logic and pattern recognition to hands-on tasks that require coordination and communication. Rooms feature themed settings and interactive elements, and players are sometimes provided with usable items. Most experiences follow a linear progression, allowing players to work through challenges step by step. Staff provide instructions before the game and monitor progress throughout, offering hints when needed. Both instructions and the games themselves are available in English.

©Lost Taiwan

LOST Taiwan promises that the adventures are not scary, and there won't be any live actors in the rooms. However, there might be special seasonal horror themes, giving couples the chance to find out how they react to facing their deepest fears together – and whether their date is the type to grab their hand or hide behind them. A small number of rooms require at least three participants, so it's best to check in advance.

LOST TAIWAN

🚩6F, 4, Chengdu Rd., Wanhua Dist.

📞(02) 2314-2383

🔗losttw.com

🕝Mon-Fri 1:00pm-8:30pm; Sat-Sun 11:45am-8:30pm

A more tech-driven option, Viveland VR allows couples to explore digital worlds, take on challenges, defeat enemies, and even compete against each other. Offering a diverse range of VR devices and games, the arcade is located in Syntrend Creative Park, a multistory electronics and gaming mall that's worth exploring on its own.

©Viveland VR

After a short briefing, players put on headsets and are guided into a shared virtual space, where they can see and interact with each other as avatars. Using handheld controllers, they move, grab objects, and complete tasks within the game, with staff on hand to assist if needed.

According to staff, escape room-style games are the most popular choice for couples, as they require close collaboration and effective communication. One standout is Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, where players must escape the Fortress of Time to stop an evil magi. In House of Fear, the puzzles are relatively simple, but players are trapped in a creepy abandoned house with jump scares and spine-chilling encounters.

©Viveland VR

Shooting games are also a favorite. Couples can team up to fend off zombie hordes using a varied arsenal of weapons in Dead Corps, or square off against each other in a fast-paced, futuristic game of laser tag in Versus. And sometimes, a good old arcade classic like a high-speed car-racing game is all it takes.

Viveland rotates its selection of games so that returning visitors can find new scenarios to try. It is advisable to check availability and book ahead, especially for visits during weekends or peak hours. English versions of the games are available.

VIVELAND VR

🚩3F, 2, Sec. 3, Civic Blvd., Zhongzheng Dist.

📞(02) 7701-0231

🔗www.vive.com/tw/Viveland

🕝Sun-Thu 11:00am-9:30pm; Fri-Sat 11:00am-10pm