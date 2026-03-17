The Fashionable East District: Discover Culture, Style, and Flavor Along Zhongxiao East Road

TEXT Jenna Lynn Cody

PHOTOS VISION

Taipei's East District is typically considered to span the greater area around Zhongxiao East Road running east from the Zhongxiao-Fuxing intersection, including lanes to the north and south. The area, easily accessible by the Taipei Metro's Blue Line, is known mostly for its brightly-lit shopping streets and has a lot to offer. From the sleek contemporary exhibitions at JUT Art Museum to quiet photography bookshops, bustling dumpling houses, stylish vintage stores, and inventive cocktail bars, a day in the East District reveals the neighborhood's mix of creativity, flavor, and local charm.

The East District is commonly thought of as a destination for shopping, eating, and not much else. The area also has some notable cultural attractions, however, rewarding those who look a little deeper.

Just to the east of National Taipei University of Technology and within walking distance from MRT Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station, an unassuming office building hides a small gem: the JUT Art Museum. The museum focuses on urban art and architecture, curated in a space that is both sleek and calming. JUT's collection and exhibitions are focused on the themes of "the city" and "the future" seen through contemporary art.

The facility was designed by Japanese architect Jun Aoki and designer Atsuki Kikuchi as a calm, refined space that integrates with the visual language of Taipei. A changing lineup of international exhibitions, lectures, and cultural programs is hosted, engaging visitors in dialogues about art and urban architecture.

JUT Art Museum 忠泰美術館

🚩178, Sec. 3, Civic Blvd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 8772-6178

🔗jam.jutfoundation.org.tw

🕝Tue-Thu, Sat-Sun 10:00am-6:00pm; Fri 10:00am-4:00pm

Museums aren't the only cultural offering. The East District is also home to unexpected storefront s for those in the mood to contemplate and learn.

Located a short walk southeast from the JUT Art Museum is moom bookshop, a quiet bookstore focused on photography books. The shop manages to be both buzzing with visitors and quiet as a church; the dominant sound is the leafing of pages as patrons enjoy pictures from innumerable eclectic photography collections. One wall is heavily focused on Asia. Another displays books on minimalist shelves, turning the books themselves into art.

This treasure trove has just about any photography book that a person could want, including books showing Japanese toilets, the outlines of gabled roofs from buildings that have been torn down, New York in the 1970s, and cats in mid-century advertisements. It's a bookshop where it doesn't matter what language you read; anyone can stop in for a few relaxing moments.

moom bookshop

🚩16, Aly. 8, Ln. 251, Sec. 3, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2750-4001

🔗moom.com.tw

🕝12:00pm-8:00pm

After walking past the two SOGO department stores that are located kitty-corner to each other along Zhongxiao East Road, to the east of the SOGO Zhongxiao Branch you'll come to a leafy walking area commonly referred to as Dinghao Plaza. This is where the creative Hangout Market comes alive every weekend. The real culinary attractions in the area, however, are hidden underground, in the basement of the Dinghao Mall.

Stacks of bamboo steamers and a long queue greet you at Ding Hao Zi Lin, the local-favorite steamed-dumpling house. Don't worry about joining the line: tables turn over quickly, so you should be seated within a couple of minutes. The restaurant is justifiably famous for its pan-fried potstickers, but the steamed dumplings, hot and sour soup, and pork or beef pancake rolls are also popular.

Ding Hao Zi Lin Steamed Dumplings 頂好紫琳蒸餃

🚩B1, 97, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2752-0962

🕝11:00am-9:00pm

For a burst of healthy hydration, head to HOW & the Juice, next to Ding Hao Zi Lin. Fresh, seasonal fruit is used to make treats that many call the best juices in the East District. Drinks here pair well with the food consumed at the two eateries introduced on this page. You can grab drinks with names like It's Not "a" Strawberry Juice, made with pineapple, apple, raspberry, and lemon. Other options include the Kiwi Pineapple Juice, the Apple Pineapple with Celery, and also The Boss' Choice.

HOW & the Juice

🚩B1, 97, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2771-4145

🕝12:00pm-8:30pm

If you're jonesing for some heat, you'll find May Jing Red Chili Wonton, which specializes in one of Taipei's tastiest, spiciest dishes. May Jing is designed like a night market stall, with classic red-and-white signage and seating along a bar behind which the food is prepared. A variety of Sichuan-style dishes is offered, from hot and sour soup with or without wontons to dry dan-dan noodles and other classics such as pork rib noodles or soup.

May Jing Red Chili Wonton 美景紅油抄手

🚩B1, 97, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2781-9004

🔗mayjingwonton.com

🕝Tue-Fri 11:00am-3:30pm, 4:30pm-8:30pm

This area isn't just known for meals and drinks; there are many pastry and confectionery shops worth visiting as well.

Buy gifts of local pastries for your favorite people at Sun Tone, advertised as the "King of Filling." This shop offers everything from pineapple cakes to peanut rolls. Founded in Taiwan and beloved across the country, the Sun Tone chain is known for its dedication to traditional flavors made with carefully selected local ingredients. The pineapple cakes have been called "the perfect mix of sweet and savory," and the taro pastries, mung bean cakes, and milk butter cakes also receive rave reviews.

▲Egg Yolk Pastry and Taro Pastry from Sun Tone

Sun Tone 三統漢菓子

🚩B2, 45, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist. (SOGO Zhongxiao Branch)

📞0902-653-730

🔗www.suntone.com.tw

🕝Sun-Thu 9:00am-9:30pm, Fri-Sat 9:00am-10:00pm

Some of the best Japanese mochi in Taiwan can be found at Meigetsudo, a Japanese confectionery founded in 1935. Meigetsudo is known for preserving traditional wagashi craftsmanship from the Japanese era (1895~1945). Wagashi are small treats typically enjoyed with tea. The shop specializes in handcrafted sweets made with natural ingredients using classic techniques. These include seasonal namagashi – high-end wagashi sweets that should be eaten fresh – and baked treats.

▲Strawberry daifuku and yuzu daifuku

Meigetsudo 明月堂和菓子

🚩B3, 300, Sec. 3, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist. (SOGO Fuxing Branch)

📞(02) 8772-0335

🔗www.meigetsudo.com.tw

🕝9:30am-7:30pm

Although the East District is generally known for its fashionable shopping malls, it also has niche boutique shops tucked away in its backstreets. The most fashionable people know to look for vintage and eclectic finds in the lanes and alleys northeast of the Zhongxiao-Dunhua intersection.

Trendy people in Taipei shop at The Cellar, a vintage store located close to Civic Boulevard, known for its curated and funky clothing selection. The shop specializes in high-quality vintage and secondhand pieces from Japan, Europe, and the U.S., as well as popular Taiwanese brands. The vibe here is distinctly "Japanese vintage" with a Taiwanese twist: this is a place where you go to build a unique wardrobe. The Cellar's employees will even help you craft and style outfits from its racks, so even the most fashion-challenged person can emerge looking cool and creative.

The Cellar 地窖日常

🚩B1, 1, Aly. 35, Ln. 181, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2771-0385

🔗cellarshops.com

🕝2:00pm-10:00pm

Just a short walk southeast from The Cellar, GoodsForEye is exactly what the name implies: a style-forward glasses shop favored by Taipei's tastemakers. Customers love the service here, with staff not only helping patrons adjust frames and prepare lenses but also giving tips and suggestions on which glasses suit them best.

The shop carries a thoughtfully curated mix of international and independent eyewear brands, making it a top destination for those who see glasses as both a fashion statement and an everyday essential.

GoodsForEye

🚩71, Ln. 161, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2771-2800

🔗www.goodsforeye.com

🕝2:00pm-10:00pm

After dark, the East District transforms from a shopping and food haven into a trendy neighborhood for nightlife. Bistros and Bars in Taipei love to experiment with local ingredients in their food and drink, from jujube to sesame to Taiwanese tea, and East District Plus' (instagram.com/eastdistrictplus) recommendations are no exception.

A few blocks northeast of the SOGO department store, Bar Mood looks like a sleek science lab, with a front standing area filled with white-and-gray marble tables. Inside, behind curtains, a plush lounge awaits, featuring intimate seating and a dark-wood bar framed by elaborate floral displays. Bar Mood, included in the Asia's 50 Best Bars list multiple times, takes an ingredient-focused approach, sourcing herbs and flowers from across Taiwan. Seasonal botanical cocktails include offerings redolent of cucumber, basil, lemongrass, lime, and smoked marshmallow foam, or drinks made with herbal tea, longan, jujube, goji, and Jinxuan tea.

Bar Mood 吧沐

🚩53, Ln. 160, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Daan Dist.

📞0905-773-621

🔗instagram.com/barmood_taipei

🕝Sun-Thu 6:00pm-1:00am, Fri-Sat 6:00pm-2:00am

© Silk & Linen

Silk & Linen, a 3 minutes' walk from Bar Mood, is a stylish bar known for its creative cocktails and elevated small plates that are international with a Taiwanese sensibility. A cozy and moody space, it offers a relaxed atmosphere with comfortable seating perfect for dates, celebrations, or a night out with friends. Guests praise the inventive drink menu, which mixes classic spirits with local flavors like black sesame, oolong tea, plum, and charcoal kumquat, as well as thoughtfully crafted dishes like Butter Chicken, curry crab toast and meat rolls. Some drinks play on Silk & Linen's name, with names like Amber, Wool, Cement, and Cotton.

Silk & Linen

🚩28, Ln. 19, Sec. 1, Daan Rd., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2772-2339

🔗instagram.com/bar_silknlinen

🕝Sun-Thu 7:00pm-1:00am, Fri-Sat 7:00pm-4:00am