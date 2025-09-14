快訊

檢方偵辦美濃大峽谷案 橋檢今拘提石麗君等3人

台北田徑場燈具「爆裂起火」嚇壞觀眾 苗博雅在場協助指揮疏散

Let's Go Play a Day in Beitou: Heritage Architecture, Hot Springs & Museums, Sulfur Pits, Mountain Beauty

聯合新聞網／ TAIPEI

TEXT　Rick Charette

PHOTOS　VISION

The Beitou hot-spring resort area, developed by the Japanese starting back in the 1890s when they ruled Taiwan, sits at the Yangmingshan massif's base in the city's northwest. Start your day tour at MRT Xinbeitou Station, hopping on a S39 bus, which whisks you to all the attractions rolled out below. The buses run Fri-Sun, coming every 30min or so.

Xinbeitou Historic Station

You've arrived! But don't jump on that bus just yet! Right beside today's metro station is yesteryear's railway station, which stood at the terminus of a Japanese line built to bring folk from the city center to the hot-spring resort. This fetching wood-frame heritage building opened in 1916.

Most ostentatious are its ox-eye windows in the steeply sloped roof, added in a 1937 expansion. Awaiting you inside are displays on the station's construction, short period films and photos, and a gift shop area with railway themed collectibles. The old-world original ticket windows remain in place, one now serving as the gift shop sales counter.

Beitou Hot Spring Museum

Now, all aboard (unless you want to walk to the museum, which is just 6min)! The S39, that is, which embarks from right beside the metro station's Exit 1. You head up a narrow, gentle-slope valley carved by a hot-spring stream, the main resort area, then jump up to the valley's top and into the high-hill terrain beyond.

First stop, Beitou Hot Spring Museum (hotspringmuseum.taipei), a Tudor-style mansion-look property built by the Japanese in 1913 as Taiwan's first public bathhouse – East Asia's largest. Inside the museum, you can see exhibits on the history and culture of the Beitou hot-spring area, as well as features like the former bath and tatami rooms.

Thermal Valley

On to the next bus stop to visit Thermal Valley (or a short, easy walk from the hotspring museum; 8min). This is a small nature park in a high-walled, very humid depression right off the main valley, filled up with a shallow, bubbling, turquoise-hue lake pumping out sulfurous steam. A wide pathway takes you around the lake, one of our world's two green sulfur hot springs.

A new attraction is the "streamside meditation area." While sitting on the long stone benches lining the sides of the depression's gurgling narrow exit channel, you can feel the heat from the hot springs, giving you a soothing sauna-like experience.

Brae Café

Time for a bite and a beverage! Between Thermal Valley and your bus stop is the cozy wood-façade, cottage-style Brae Café, tucked up against the main-valley hillside – its Chinese name translates directly as "beside the brae." Outdoor porch seating looks directly down through the valley and what fills it up, leafy Beitou Park.

Choose from premium coffees and other liquid fare such as fruit smoothies, sweet treats such as cinnamon rolls and affogato, and simple foods such as quiche and Chinese dumplings.

Brae Café 山边咖啡

🚩110-1, Wenquan Rd., Beitou Dist.

📞(02) 2893-9325

🔗facebook.com/BraeCafe

🕝Mon, Thur-Sun 11:00am-6:00pm

Beitou Museum

Onward, upward! A short hop now up narrow roads to the valley's top and the Beitou Museum (beitoumuseum.org.tw), overlooking our justvisited area.

This impressively restored complex of buildings of Chinese Tang Dynasty design, dating to 1921, is among Taiwan's largest examples of Japanese wood-built architecture. Originally home of the famed Kazan Hotel, long Taiwan's premier hot-spring inn, during WWII it did duty as an imperial officers' club and, famously, entertained kamikaze pilots before their big days. The museum stages exhibits with Beitou history, Taiwan's folkways, and indigenous peoples as foci, and offers a tea ceremony experience and restaurant serving Kaiseki vegetarian fare.

Marshal Zen Garden

Right next door to the museum, the Marshal Zen Garden (sgarden.com.tw) is another esteemed heritage complex of Japanese-built architecture, here done in classical Japanese style.

It has had a storied history: life started as an upscale hot-spring inn in 1920, during WWII it was used by the Japanese army as a place of comfort for Kamikaze special forces before their missions, and afterwards it was long a house arrest abode for Marshal Zhang Xueliang. Today, the enclave is home to an upscale Marshal-themed restaurant and small museum, teahouse, and hot-spring soaking facilities.

Sulfur Valley

The S39's penultimate stop is by the bottom of Sulfur Valley, a massive open scar-like pit on the Earth's face percolating with an otherworldly spectacle of steam vents and boiling hot-spring pools with an unnatural turquoise color, rich-yellow sulfur deposits, and high bare-rock walls.

A well-maintained pathway with some steep sections takes you through the valley from the bottom parking lot to the roadway at the top (just east of the last bus stop). You'll see a cacophony of pipes leading from the pools, delivering liquid gold to the resort-area facilities down below. Attractive foot-soak facilities are found near the parking lot.

 

Taipei Hot Springs Season 台北溫泉季

This annual festival (Nov 1-4 in 2025) features a diverse program of cultural performances and experiences, exhibits, and charity initiatives with hot springs/Beitou themes, including "witches singing concerts" ("Beitou" is a bastardization of the original indigenous name, meaning witches/sorceresses). Preferential accommodation/dining/ bathing deals are also available.

 

TAIPEI

追蹤

延伸閱讀

邱垂正會美兩黨議員 說明中共統戰部門假資訊行動

GR部門跨刀協助 經典Toyota 4A-GE 引擎正式重生

日產發表2026 Z Heritage Edition 經典Midnight Purple重返舞台

找不到熟悉的家…樹懶被迫「緊抱帶刺鐵網柱」 入選2025年度野生動物攝影師獎

相關新聞

Eat Like a Star: Local Eateries That Have Gained Attention After Celebrity Visits

In Taipei, restaurants and street stalls that look humble can still attract serious star power. Restaurants visited by Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, regularly make the news. K-pop idols also constantly create buzz when they eat out in Taipei. Sometimes it's a night-market stall with sizzling oyster omelets, a beef noodle restaurant that is open well past midnight, or a local favorite for pork trotters – all of these spots gain a bit more fame when celebrities pull up a seat.

Baking Up a Storm: Making Traditional Taiwanese Pastries with the Help of a Century-Old Bakery Brand

The Jiu Zhen Nan's branch in Taipei's Zhongshan District, you can take a han pastry baking class and forge your own flaky han pastry — from national-icon pineapple cakes to mung bean pastry, they'll guide you from dough to delight. With the Mid- Autumn Festival approaching, a time for exchanging traditional pastries like moon cakes, it's the perfect occasion to visit the bakery!

Old Ways and New Ways in Cultural Fusion: Exploring the Yuanshan and Dalongdong Area on Foot

The Yuanshan and Dalongdong area is spread out parallel to the south of the Keelung River in the city core's northwest, centered on the Taipei Metro's Yuanshan Station. Here you'll find a delightful mosaic of heritage religious centers of worship, a time-honored night market, traditional Taiwanese and international-cuisine eateries, and a sprawling leisure-plus-entertainment park with outdoor food court and shops, a weekend farmers' market, and a leading fine-arts museum.

Let's Go Play a Day in Beitou: Heritage Architecture, Hot Springs & Museums, Sulfur Pits, Mountain Beauty

The Beitou hot-spring resort area, developed by the Japanese starting back in the 1890s when they ruled Taiwan, sits at the Yangmingshan massif's base in the city's northwest. Start your day tour at MRT Xinbeitou Station, hopping on a S39 bus, which whisks you to all the attractions rolled out below. The buses run Fri-Sun, coming every 30min or so.

The Artful Heart of Taipei: Exploring the Capital's Happening Gallery, Music, and Film Scenes

Art and creativity are interwoven into Taipei's urban fabric. A casual stroll might lead visitors to public installations, vibrant craft markets, independent bookstores, and much discovery beyond. Many heritage sites have been converted into cultural hubs, and the city also offers museums and exhibitions aplenty.

Cool Creations: Silky Gelato and Innovative Shaved Ice

Whether you prefer the silky richness of artisanal gelato or the fluffy sweetness of traditional shaved ice, Taipei's vast array of frozen desserts is becoming ever more creative. Shaved-ice shops celebrate the seasons with fresh ingredients like mango and watermelon, and artisanal gelaterias focus on responsibly sourced materials, creating refreshing treats with a unique local character.In this article, we introduce three representative options.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。