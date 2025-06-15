Cool Creations: Silky Gelato and Innovative Shaved Ice

TEXT ASH BODEN

PHOTOS VISION

Whether you prefer the silky richness of artisanal gelato or the fluffy sweetness of traditional shaved ice, Taipei's vast array of frozen desserts is becoming ever more creative. Shaved-ice shops celebrate the seasons with fresh ingredients like mango and watermelon, and artisanal gelaterias focus on responsibly sourced materials, creating refreshing treats with a unique local character.In this article, we introduce three representative options.

DoubleV

This ice-cream shop, situated on Yanji Street approximately 300m southwest of Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, features a shop design that is both classy and humble. Playful blue and white stripes adorn its façade, complemented by warm lighting and stylish wooden window and door frames. A distinctive revolving door welcomes visitors into a space featuring a glass-paneled gelato counter where your frozen treat is prepared. To the left, the names of the day's flavor selections are displayed on small chalkboards. This regularly updated menu, highly influenced by seasonal ingredients, is a showcase of this ice-cream maker's skill in and commitment to crafting delicious gelato, as well as sorbet and granita. The shop selects the day's ice cream texture and flavors according to the weather. On colder days, expect richer ice cream, and on hotter days, look for lighter sorbets.

DoubleV offers an inviting atmosphere with seating for around ten guests. Playful posters highlighting some of the shop's unique flavor combinations decorate the space. The emphasis here is on seasonal specials crafted with fruits sourced in Taiwan. While classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and – a Taiwan classic – high-mountain oolong tea (from the island's Alishan region) are frequent features, less-common options such as peanut and praline are also available. Despite the countless flavor possibilities the shop can create, only about ten are on offer each day.

A standout option is the vanilla gelato, made with vanilla from local producers. This smooth-texture delight features tiny dark specks that impart a subtly smoky note. Like other ice options available, it's served topped with a delicate tuile cookie and accompanied by a crunchy, fruity meringue at the bottom. You can also combine two of your preferred flavors in a single serving, offering the chance to pair, for instance, a rich gelato with a refreshing fruit sorbet.

Another exceptional choice is the peanut gelato. It has a rich, earthy aroma and a subtly grainy texture derived from Taiwan's Tainung No. 11 peanut variety, which is known for its high omega-9 fatty acid content. For a classical Italian-style treat, try the Affogato: creamy vanilla gelato "drowned" in fragrant, steaming-hot espresso.

▲Affogato

DoubleV

🚩234, Yanji St., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2701-0325

🔗instagram.com/studiodudoublev

🕝Thu-Fri 3:00pm-9:00pm; Sat 1:30pm-9:00pm; Sun 1:30pm-8:30pm

Snowflower

You'll find this ice shop on Dabei Road, on the north edge of the popular Shilin Night Market area. Snowflower has a minimalist aesthetic defined by bright lighting, concrete accents, and simple fixtures. Here, the spotlight shines on unique shaved-ice desserts that reimagine the classic Taiwan-style treat. The shop has seats for about 20 guests. Popular menu items include the Sesame Snow Ice with Red Bean & Cream and the Matcha Snow Ice with Red Bean & Cream.

Snowflower distinguishes itself through its dedication to responsibly sourced ingredients and the meticulous preparation of its signature pillowy-soft snow ice. A prime example of this commitment is the just-mentioned sesame and red bean confection. Delicately shaved sesame-infused ice is crowned with sweetened cream and accompanied by chewy taro balls and sweetened adzuki beans. This dessert achieves a delightful harmony of textures and flavors, the creamy sweetness of the adzuki beans meeting the earthy notes of sesame. The taro balls are especially beloved for their chewiness.

▲Sesame Snow Ice with Red Bean

The shop also offers refreshing summer fruit selections, like watermelon and mango snow ice, creating an ideal retreat to satisfy cravings and escape the summer heat. Beyond the popular snow ice option, the menu also features waffles. These are served with a rich pudding cream and your choice of fresh fruit, including mango, banana, strawberry, and grapes.

▲Mango and watermelon snow ice

Snowflower 花藏雪

🚩27, Dabei Rd., Shilin Dist.

📞(02) 2883-3807

🔗instagram.com/snowflowerice

🕝Tue-Wed, Fri-Sun 1:00pm-9:00pm; Thu 2:00-9:00

Jingimoo

This shaved-ice joint, in a lane off the tourist-popular Yongkang Street, is best known for its ingenious crème brûlée-topped shaved ice. The warmly lit, delicately light-wood exterior invites you inside, where you'll find around 10 tables. Scan the QR code on your table to open a bilingual menu that has some truly mouthwatering options.

The true standout here is the Crème Brûlée Matcha shaved ice, a delightful creation featuring sweetened glutinous-rice balls and adzuki beans with matcha jelly concealed beneath a generous mound of matcha tea-infused shaved ice.

▲Crème Brûlée Matcha

What truly sets Jingimoo apart is the captivating tableside preparation of the crème brûlée, in which your server expertly blowtorches a flawlessly crisp caramelized topping. The matcha-flavored ice stands out for its vibrant green hue, delicate texture, and its remarkable combination of bitterness and sweetness. The glutinous-rice balls contribute a chewy sweetness that works well with the rich matcha jelly and sweet adzuki beans.

▲Crème Brûlée Mango & Guava honey soda

A notable seasonal delight at Jingimoo is its Crème Brûlée Mango, crafted with exceptionally flavorful Irwin mangoes sourced from southern Taiwan. An ideal treat for Taipei's humid summers, this creation features luscious mango and raspberry puree cascading over delicate shaved ice. It comes with jasmine tea jelly and Hakka-style tangyuan (sweet rice balls) on the side.

▲Jingimoo dorayaki

Jingimoo 金雞母

🚩11, Ln. 7, Lishui St., Daan Dist.

📞(02) 2393-9990

🔗www.jingimoo.com

🕝Sun-Mon 12:30pm-8:30pm