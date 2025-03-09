Places to Push Your Limits: City Venues for Extreme Sports

TEXT Trent Jackson

In recent years, Taipei City has significantly invested in infrastructure for extreme-sports enthusiasts, including dedicated gyms, skateboarding parks, and skating rinks. Most of these facilities are both easily accessible and affordable. The city is rapidly becoming a hub for adventure and athleticism, allowing residents to hone their extreme-sports skills, such as rock climbing, skating, skateboarding, rollerblading, and BMXing.

Rock Climbing

Double 8 Dadaocheng

Nestled within Taipei's historic Dadaocheng neighborhood, a few blocks southwest of MRT Daqiaotou Station, this gym boasts excellent facilities and a welcoming atmosphere. Featuring a variety of climbing routes, including bouldering and top-rope setups, it caters to climbers of all levels, from curious kids (ages 3 and up) to seasoned enthusiasts. The climbing area is located on the second floor, while the first floor houses an office and a small shop where you can buy your own equipment, like climbing shoes. (During courses, equipment is provided.) Despite its relatively compact size, the gym's route diversity ensures challenges to keep both aspiring and experienced climbers engaged. The friendly staff prioritizes safety while guiding you through the experience, making climbing fun and accessible from the very beginning.

Double 8 Dadaocheng 大稻埕岩究所攀岩館

🚩251, Sec. 1, Dihua St., Datong Dist.

📞(02) 2550 8081

🔗www.double8.com.tw

🕝Only by reservation

Double 8 Y17

Conveniently located near MRT NTU Hospital Station, Double 8 Y17 is an excellent choice if you're looking to advance your climbing skills under the supervision of experienced instructors. Featuring diverse terrain and a climbing height of up to 12 meters, the expansive walls and varied routes are designed to challenge climbers with at least some basic skill level. Difficult overhangs and demanding bouldering problems are available, ensuring climbers of varying abilities can find suitable tests. The professional climbing surfaces are meticulously maintained, and skilled staff are on hand to guide climbers through vexing sections.

Double 8 Y17 Y17岩究所攀岩館

🚩9F, 17, Sec. 1, Renai Rd., Zhongzheng Dist.

📞(02) 2351-5215

🔗double8-y17.rezio.shop

🕝Only by reservation

Skateboarding, Inline Skating, and BMX

Xinsheng Playground Skatepark

Beneath Xinsheng Elevated Road, west of MRT Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station, is a popular skatepark frequented by skateboarding enthusiasts. The elevated road shields the park from both sun and rain, allowing skaters and cyclists to enjoy their sport year-round regardless of the weather. The park has well-designed smooth concrete surfaces and multifarious obstacles such as rails, ledges, benches, ramps, and a mini half-pipe, catering to a wide range of skill levels. This appealing mélange of features is great for exploring one's creativity and attempting new tricks.

A magnet for skateboarders from across the city, the park is fostering a vibrant community where you can share your passion, push your limits, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. It also possesses a basketball court and space for artistic expression. For those seeking to experience Taipei's vibrant skateboarding scene and/or find an exciting spot to hone their skills, this spot is an absolute must-visit.

Xinsheng Playground Skatepark 新生高架橋下運動場滑板場

🚩Under Xinsheng Elevated Rd. between Bade Rd. and Civic Blvd. (Beside Huashan 1914 Creative Park)

🕝8:00pm-10:00pm

Taipei Extreme Sports Training Center

The Taipei Extreme Sports Training Center in Nangang District, by MRT Nangang Station, stands out as one of Taiwan's premier destinations for skateboarding, inline skating, and BMX. Home to the island's largest half-pipe, alongside quarter pipes, rails, ramps, a foam pit, and more, this center offers an unparalleled environment for extreme-sports training. Entrance fees are quite reasonable and, even on weekends, the center rarely experiences overcrowding.

This venue serves as the stage for the annual Taipei Extreme Sports Festival in the autumn, as well as various other competitions and events. It's important to note that most of the facilities are designed for more experienced riders, so beginners might find it challenging. For advanced skaters and riders, however, this center provides an exceptional platform to practice with some of the finest amenities in all of Taiwan.

Taipei Extreme Sports Training Center 台北市極限運動訓練中心

🚩382, Sec. 7, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Nangang Dist.

📞(02) 2789-0001

🔗www.wpxsports.com.tw

🕝9:00am-9:00pm

The Rainbow Riverside Park Pump Track stands as Taipei's first and Taiwan's largest pump track, offering a thrilling experience for BMX bikers, inline skaters, and skateboarders of all ages. The expertly designed track features a series of challenging hills and bumps that provide endless fun.

Remember to always wear proper safety gear, including helmets, knee pads, and elbow pads, to minimize the risk of injury. Even seemingly simple bumps can be deceptively challenging. When this writer visited the track with his children, they all experienced a few spills, but the excitement and unforgettable memories far outweighed all the minor mishaps.

Situated within the picturesque Rainbow Riverside Park, the pump track seamlessly blends physical activity with outdoor recreation, making it an ideal destination for a weekend adventure. Whether you're a curious beginner or an experienced rider looking to refine your skills, this track promises an exhilarating and rewarding experience.

Rainbow Riverside Park Pump Track 彩虹河濱公園輪狀車練習場

🚩223, Sec. 1, Tiding Blvd., Neihu Dist. (right bank of Keelung River)

🕝24H

SKATNG

Roller186 Skating Rink

Conveniently located within Taipei Arena in Songshan District, which has its own eponymous metro station, Taroko Sports' Roller186 Skating Rink is the largest in northern Taiwan, attracting inline skating fans of all ages and skill levels. The spacious, smooth skating surface caters to both leisurely cruising and energetic freestyle moves, making the rink one of the city's most iconic skating venues.

Evoking the vibrant spirit of 1970s American roller rinks, the venue boasts retro lighting, vibrant colors, and a nostalgic charm. There is a classic American diner-style area, further enhancing the retro ambiance. The lively atmosphere is amplified by upbeat music, creating an exhilarating recreational experience.

Weekends and holidays often see larger crowds, frequently consisting of high school and college students. Weekday visits are therefore recommended. On busier days, arriving early is advisable to minimize wait times.

For newcomers, the rink offers convenient rental services featuring skates and protective gear for optimal safety and comfort. A lounge area is available for relaxation, creating a welcoming environment for all. Whether you seek a leisurely glide, a platform to practice advanced tricks or simply a nostalgic outing with friends and family, Roller186 is the ultimate inline-skating destination in Taipei.

Roller186 Skating Rink Roller186 滑輪場

🚩2, Sec. 4, Nanjing E. Rd., Songshan Dist.

📞(02) 2578-6745

🕝Mon-Fri 11:00am-10:00pm, Sat-Sun 10:30am-10:00pm

Aurora Ice Rink

Located within NOKE Mall, a short walk from MRT Jiannan Road Station, Aurora Ice Rink holds the distinction of being Taiwan's first mall-based ice rink to meet international ice hockey standards. It also ranks as the second-largest ice rink in Taiwan, surpassed only by the rink at Taipei Arena. For those without equipment, the facility conveniently provides rental services for skates and protective gear.

The modern, indoor complex offers a spacious layout with smooth, high-quality ice. It's an ideal venue for family outings and group activities. Skating sessions are offered throughout the day for an additional fee, allowing for dedicated coaching time. Beyond traditional skating, Aurora Ice Rink hosts a variety of exciting events, including seasonal ice shows, skate competitions, and curling tournaments, showcasing both local and international talent. The facility also features a unique snowboarding area where learners can practice balancing and carving on a large, sloped, and slippery treadmill.

Located inside a mall with many options for dining, shopping, and entertainment, the Aurora Ice Rink is a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a distinctive and enjoyable ice-skating experience, especially those who want to escape the heat when the weather is hot outside.

Aurora Ice Rink 極光冰場

🚩6F, 200, Lequn 3rd Rd., Zhongshan Dist.

📞(02) 8501-5799

🔗noke.jutretail.com.tw/news/43