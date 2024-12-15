快訊

不阻礙雙邊恢復關係？俄羅斯暗酸南韓政局不穩 南韓外交部超嗆回應了

是阿伯來了？藥廠生達盃桌球賽「乒乓柯P」參賽 意外成焦點

陷京華城弊案...陳佩琪大秀1991年夫妻婚紗照 喊話柯文哲記得這件事

Where to Have a Good Night Out: In a City that Never Sleeps, Options Are Aplenty

聯合新聞網／ TAIPEI

TEXT & PHOTOS　Vision

Night owls will find many things to do in Taipei, the second-best city for nightlife in Asia, according to a 2024 ranking by Time Out. Beyond the usual bars and pubs, this city offers unique nighttime experiences. From exploring vibrant night markets to belting out tunes in a karaoke parlor, or even trying your hand at shrimp fishing and taking in sparkling city views from sky-high perches, Taipei has something for everyone.

Night Markets

Taipei City is home to over a dozen vibrant night markets, each with unique charm and specialties. Among the most renowned are Shilin, Raohe Street, and Ningxia. Common snacks found at most, if not all, of these markets include oyster omelets, stinky tofu, deep-fried chicken, grilled squid, and shaved ice with various toppings. If you are a more adventurous eater, consider trying medicinal pork rib soup, pig blood cake, Dongshan duck head, small sausage wrapped in big sausage, and "frog's eggs" (a sweet soup with black tapioca balls). For a comprehensive overview of the city's night markets, visit travel.taipei/en/attraction/all-regions/night-markets.

Shrimp Fishing

A more uniquely Taiwanese activity you can try until late into the night is shrimp fishing. The facilities are usually very basic. You sit on stools around a small pool with murky water and use a short fishing rod to reel in the shrimp, which are then grilled onsite before you enjoy them with a cold beer. Shrimp fishing places usually also offer stir-fry dishes, making them perfect for having a simple late-night meal.

Night Scenery

Taipei lights up at night. For a bird's-eye view, consider visiting Taipei 101 (with restaurants and an observatory on the top floors) or the neighboring Breeze Nan Shan building (restaurants on floors 46~48). Alternatively, embark on a night hike up Mount Elephant and admire the city skyline, including those two prominent skyscrapers, from various lookout points along the trail (see pages 34~39 for hike details). Further afield, the teahouses of the Maokong tea-plantation area offer a serene escape during which you can savor locally grown tea while taking in the distant twinkling lights of the city (for info on Maokong, read the article in the Summer 2024 issue of TAIPEI: bit.ly/MaokongHike). You can also enjoy the nighttime scenery from the comfort of a semi-open-air bus of the Taipei Sightseeing Bus service (taipeisightseeing.com.tw/en).

Bookstores and Cafés

Among businesses that stay open until late, or don't close at all, are the bookstores of the Eslite chain (www.eslite.com). After the 24h Dunnan and Xinyi branches were closed in recent years, the group opened the renovated Eslite Spectrum Songyan branch in early 2024, now its largest branch in Taipei. More than just a place for buying books, the facility has a vast children's section, a music store, a stationery shop, and a cooking studio. It also houses three cafés, perfect for leisurely reading and coffee breaks. If you're a fan of late-night coffee, you will also find numerous other options for good brews in Taipei's vibrant café scene (find info on two such cafés here: bit.ly/latenightcafe).

Karaoke

Karaoke has long been a beloved pastime in Taiwan. While group karaoke sessions at large KTV parlors are the usual way to enjoy this activity, solo singers can now indulge in private karaoke experiences as well. Numerous small telephone-booth-style karaoke rooms, usually with space for two singers, are available throughout the city, offering affordable singing sessions till late into the night. For just NT$30~50 per song, you can belt out your favorite tunes whenever you feel like it.

Beyond the above suggestions, Taipei offers other splendid diversity in its nightlife scene, catering to wide-ranging tastes. From bustling rooftop bars and cozy pubs to 24h eateries and live-music venues, there's something for everyone. If you prefer a more leisurely evening, Taipei with its well-lit streets and iconic illuminated landmarks is one of the safest cities in the world for nighttime strolls.

During the Christmas season, when the city is adorned with colorful decorations, there is an especially enchanting festive atmosphere. On December 31, you certainly want to stay up late and join the Taipei New Year's Party, the countdown to the new year ending with the world-famous Taipei 101 fireworks show. Another eagerly anticipated nighttime event is the Taipei Lantern Festival happening in the first two weeks of February.

🍷Please drink responsibly.

 

TAIPEI

追蹤

延伸閱讀

山下智久曬寧夏夜市照「喜愛這地方」 網讚：一站出來很像日劇

NBA／金塊戰績拖累！約柯奇兩戰狂砍104分卻無緣單周最佳

票不要丟！ 周杰倫、張惠妹大巨蛋演唱會「票根優惠懶人包」 龜記免費加料、餐酒館85折

張惠妹被硬凹跨年場延後散場 經紀人揭內幕氣轟北市府

相關新聞

Where to Have a Good Night Out: In a City that Never Sleeps, Options Are Aplenty

Night owls will find many things to do in Taipei, the second-best city for nightlife in Asia, according to a 2024 ranking by Time Out. Beyond the usual bars and pubs, this city offers unique nighttime experiences. From exploring vibrant night markets to belting out tunes in a karaoke parlor, or even trying your hand at shrimp fishing and taking in sparkling city views from sky-high perches, Taipei has something for everyone.

Hot-Potfuls of Pleasure: Perfect Meals for Gourmand Get-Togethers

For people in Taiwan, hot pot is often more than just a tasty meal – it's a social event. Typically served at home during holidays, when family and friends gather around the steaming bowl, it symbolizes togetherness through the circularity of the pot, the table, and the ring of diners. If dining out, there are countless locations all over town. Hot pots are ideal for those who love socializing while supping.

Bangka Stories: Time in

This is where it all began for the city of Taipei, the citay's oldest community. Imperial-era settlers chose this swath of flat land because it was best for trade and communication in the Taipei Basin. The story of Taipei is told here, in the form of "living museum" heritage temples, markets, shops, and other attractions.

Taipei's Zhongshan Neighborhood: Hangin' Out with the Crowds in One of the City's Coolest Corners

For decades, Ximending has been a mecca for the city's hip younger folk seeking food, shopping, and entertainment pleasure. Today, however, a new kid in town is giving it a real run for its money. A glorious rejuvenation has taken place over the past near-decade in the youth-and-family-friendly zone around MRT Zhongshan Station.

Riverside Rides: Serene Scenic Excursions Along Taipei's Rivers

PHOTOS　Chen Cheng-Kuo, Vision With stations of the YouBike public bike-rental system seemingly on every other corner, it's beyond convenient to hop on a bike and ride along Taipei's extensive network of bike paths. Those along the city's rivers are especially popular with local bike riders. Here we take a look at two riverside routes, along the Keelung River and the Jingmei/Xindian rivers.

Late-Night Coffee Oases: Taipei's Cozy Café Culture at Its Best

Take a stroll through almost any neighborhood in Taipei and you're sure to see a variety of independent cafés. Unlike the ubiquitous branches of chain operations like Starbucks and Louisa, these destinations each express their own unique style, often featuring music and art in addition to quality caffeinated drinks. The city provides many choices for places to hang out and socialize, including the two late-night java joints introduced below.

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。