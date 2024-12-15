Where to Have a Good Night Out: In a City that Never Sleeps, Options Are Aplenty

TEXT & PHOTOS Vision

Night owls will find many things to do in Taipei, the second-best city for nightlife in Asia, according to a 2024 ranking by Time Out. Beyond the usual bars and pubs, this city offers unique nighttime experiences. From exploring vibrant night markets to belting out tunes in a karaoke parlor, or even trying your hand at shrimp fishing and taking in sparkling city views from sky-high perches, Taipei has something for everyone.

Night Markets

Taipei City is home to over a dozen vibrant night markets, each with unique charm and specialties. Among the most renowned are Shilin, Raohe Street, and Ningxia. Common snacks found at most, if not all, of these markets include oyster omelets, stinky tofu, deep-fried chicken, grilled squid, and shaved ice with various toppings. If you are a more adventurous eater, consider trying medicinal pork rib soup, pig blood cake, Dongshan duck head, small sausage wrapped in big sausage, and "frog's eggs" (a sweet soup with black tapioca balls). For a comprehensive overview of the city's night markets, visit travel.taipei/en/attraction/all-regions/night-markets.

Shrimp Fishing

A more uniquely Taiwanese activity you can try until late into the night is shrimp fishing. The facilities are usually very basic. You sit on stools around a small pool with murky water and use a short fishing rod to reel in the shrimp, which are then grilled onsite before you enjoy them with a cold beer. Shrimp fishing places usually also offer stir-fry dishes, making them perfect for having a simple late-night meal.

Night Scenery

Taipei lights up at night. For a bird's-eye view, consider visiting Taipei 101 (with restaurants and an observatory on the top floors) or the neighboring Breeze Nan Shan building (restaurants on floors 46~48). Alternatively, embark on a night hike up Mount Elephant and admire the city skyline, including those two prominent skyscrapers, from various lookout points along the trail (see pages 34~39 for hike details). Further afield, the teahouses of the Maokong tea-plantation area offer a serene escape during which you can savor locally grown tea while taking in the distant twinkling lights of the city (for info on Maokong, read the article in the Summer 2024 issue of TAIPEI: bit.ly/MaokongHike). You can also enjoy the nighttime scenery from the comfort of a semi-open-air bus of the Taipei Sightseeing Bus service (taipeisightseeing.com.tw/en).

Bookstores and Cafés

Among businesses that stay open until late, or don't close at all, are the bookstores of the Eslite chain (www.eslite.com). After the 24h Dunnan and Xinyi branches were closed in recent years, the group opened the renovated Eslite Spectrum Songyan branch in early 2024, now its largest branch in Taipei. More than just a place for buying books, the facility has a vast children's section, a music store, a stationery shop, and a cooking studio. It also houses three cafés, perfect for leisurely reading and coffee breaks. If you're a fan of late-night coffee, you will also find numerous other options for good brews in Taipei's vibrant café scene (find info on two such cafés here: bit.ly/latenightcafe).

Karaoke

Karaoke has long been a beloved pastime in Taiwan. While group karaoke sessions at large KTV parlors are the usual way to enjoy this activity, solo singers can now indulge in private karaoke experiences as well. Numerous small telephone-booth-style karaoke rooms, usually with space for two singers, are available throughout the city, offering affordable singing sessions till late into the night. For just NT$30~50 per song, you can belt out your favorite tunes whenever you feel like it.

Beyond the above suggestions, Taipei offers other splendid diversity in its nightlife scene, catering to wide-ranging tastes. From bustling rooftop bars and cozy pubs to 24h eateries and live-music venues, there's something for everyone. If you prefer a more leisurely evening, Taipei with its well-lit streets and iconic illuminated landmarks is one of the safest cities in the world for nighttime strolls.

During the Christmas season, when the city is adorned with colorful decorations, there is an especially enchanting festive atmosphere. On December 31, you certainly want to stay up late and join the Taipei New Year's Party, the countdown to the new year ending with the world-famous Taipei 101 fireworks show. Another eagerly anticipated nighttime event is the Taipei Lantern Festival happening in the first two weeks of February.

🍷Please drink responsibly.