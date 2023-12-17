Muslim-Friendly Taipei Collecting Cuisines from the Islamic World

【Author Kuan Yuan Chu】

【Photographer Kuan Yuan Chu, Ali Baba's Indian Kitchen】

Taipei City was recently lauded as the "Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of the Year (non-OIC)" by the Halal In Travel Global Summit 2023. The honor not only highlights the city's open-mindedness to diverse cultures, but also draws attention to the effort put in by the Taipei City Government and its residents in creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for visitors from around the globe.

The Islamic cultural landscape in Taipei is forged in part by the interaction between those from different Islamic regions in the world, such as Indonesian, Malaysian, Mid-East, and Chinese Muslims, and their characters can be found in the beautiful and delectable Muslim cuisines to be spotted in Taipei. The Muslim cuisine in Taipei has a wide range of diversity. However, one thing they will certainly share is they are all halal.

The word Halal in Arabic means "permissible," and halal food refers to those processed according to Islamic law defined in the Koran. The rules include that pork should not be included in any of the dishes, the animals should be slaughtered in a certain way, and the butcher should recite a dedication in the process.

With the cultural context of Taiwan, the styles of restaurants recommended here are related to Southeast Asia, South Asia, and China. As these areas are widely renowned for their culinary prowess, numerous flavorful herbs and spices from the Maritime Silk Road areas can be expected in these gourmet halal dishes, such as Nasi Padang (beef rice) and South Asian milk tea. Enjoy!

Malayan-Style: Malaysia Kitchen in Taiwan

Inside the Neihu Technology Park, Nur Adibah binti Adammi and her restaurant, Malaysia Kitchen in Taiwan (大馬廚房), are here to greet all people with warm Asian-style hospitality.

The best-seller in the restaurant is Ayam Goreng Berempah. The chicken is marinated with spices and then fried, making it juicy and delicious. It pairs nicely with the Southeast Asian-style sauce and other side dishes. This dish brings satisfaction to everyone who adores Asian food.

▲Malaysia Kitchen in Taiwan is run by a Malay owner, providing delicious Southeast Asian food. (Photo・Kuan Yuan Chu)

The restaurant proudly states that their Nasi Lemak is the best in Taiwan. By steaming the ingredients with coconut water and adding various kinds of herbs, the Nasi Lemak is full of aromatic plant smells and tastes.

Spiced milk tea, otherwise known as Masala Chai, provides a smooth blend of milk and tea, and several spices are used to bring its aroma to the fullest.

Thus, like the Nasi Lemak, it is distinctly rich with herbal flavors.

From the words of Ms. Adammi, a kind of pride can be found in providing other Muslims a place with all kinds of tasty halal foods. She sends a warm welcome to other Muslims, saying with a smile, "I just want them to know that there are other halals that they can go and explore, so don't be afraid to come!"

Indian-Style: Ali Baba's Indian Kitchen

Ali Baba's Indian Kitchen (阿里巴巴的廚房) is one of the finest restaurants of any variety that Taipei has to offer. Established by Pakistani Muslim Muhammad Ali, this establishment is now managed by the second generation of his devoted family. They grew up in Taipei, ensuring that they can provide authentic dishes born of their culture in the city in which they have deep roots.

Standing in Taipei for more than 30 years, the restaurant insists that all their food is halal and authentically Indian. To achieve this, the chefs, most kitchen equipment, and many spices are carefully chosen and imported from India.

▲Ali Baba's Indian Kitchen features various delicious Indian dishes. (Photo・Ali Baba's Indian Kitchen)

Their Biryani is definitely the dish to have. The spices, vegetables and meat are fried, thus the delicious flavor comes out, and rice is put inside this dish before braising it slowly. Consequently, the color of the rice will be beautifully layered, and then it will be mixed, forming an appetizingly bright dish.

The Tandoori Mix Grill is filled with fish, chicken and lamb kebab. The chicken is marinated in spices and yogurt, and cooked in a tandoor imported from India with charcoal. The kebab and fish are also tasty, making this dish a wonderful, spiced meat feast.

As the second-generation owner Muhammad Usama says, halal dishes and authentic Indian cuisine are here in Ali Baba's Indian Kitchen for both Muslim friends and non-Muslim in Taipei to enjoy.

Chinese-Style: Kunming Islamic Restaurant

Having lived in South China as Muslims for hundreds of years, owner Yacob Mah's family was part of the enormous number of people who settled in Taiwan during the early half of the 20th century. In 1993, Mah opened Kunming Islamic Restaurant (昆明園) in the name of the city his mother and grandmother came from, Kunming in Southwest China.

One dish that comes highly recommended is the Chilly Shrimp, a Burmese dish with the chef's modification. Not only does the shell-less shrimp taste great with the seasoning, but the taste of shrimp is so strong inside the sauce that it will linger in the mouth, providing pleasant sensations.

The Burmese Cold Tea Salad is another must-try. Making the tea leaves into sauces and mixing them with lavish kinds of vegetables and nuts, the dish is so multi-layered in both taste and aroma that it deliciously weaves the senses of richness and freshness together.

▲With notes from many countries as background, Kunming Islamic Restaurant provides exotic Muslim cuisine. (Photo・Kuan Yuan Chu)

Starting from a Dubain customer who accidentally did not bring enough Taiwanese currency, the innumerable notes with signatures from different countries on the tables showcase the history and the diversity of people who have visited before.

Satisfying Muslims from all over the world for 30 years, Mr. Mah is still full of enthusiasm. "Connecting with Muslims from different countries is really gratifying" he says.

Local Taiwanese-Style: Muslim Beef Noodles Restaurant & Chang's Beef Noodles Shop

Beef noodle dishes are an absolute culinary must-have in Taiwan. For Muslims interested in trying them, Taipei has several halal options to offer, including Muslim Beef Noodles Restaurant (清真黃牛肉麵館) and Chang's Beef Noodles Shop (張家清真黃牛肉麵館).

These two noodle shops have two similar signs of good taste: they both have run their business for more than 60 years, and both establishments have been widely praised in the local media for their time-tested recipes.

▲The braised beef noodles at Muslim Beef Noodles Restaurant feature tender beef, resilient noodles, and a rich flavorful broth. (Photo・Kuan Yuan Chu)

At Muslim Beef Noodles Restaurant, the recommended dish is Braised Beef Soup Noodles. The beef inside is cut into large pieces without being too chewy, while the noodles are chewy and thick enough to feel the pleasure of every bite. In the meantime, 12 kinds of Chinese herbs are used when cooking the soup, providing it with a unique and multi-faceted flavor.

▲The exterior of Chang's Beef Noodles Shop is simple, yet its steadfast deliciousness has drawn so many gourmet enthusiasts to visit. (Photo・Kuan Yuan Chu)

Similarly, the Beef Noodles in Chang's Beef Noodles Shop is worth mentioning as well. The beef is served in a healthy portion with great flavor to boot, while the noodles are slimmer by comparison, providing a different but also pleasant experience. The soup provides a deep sensation of satisfaction, as not only the taste of spices can be sensed, but it is also a little bit sweet. Truly, a distinguished dish.

Little Indonesia

Like Chinatowns in many cosmopolitan centers, there are always entrances to other cultures in big cities in the neighborhoods that these cultures are rooted in, that land that overseas citizens develop as a temporary hometown. For Indonesians in Taipei, the road that connects them to their homeland is Beiping West Road (北平西路), or as the local calls it "Indonesian Street (印尼街)."

▲Little Indonesia is not only a gateway to Indonesian culture, but also a great culinary treasure with many authentic dishes. (Photo・Kuan Yuan Chu)

Visitors will experience a street scene of the proud southeast Asian nation not solely with the streetscape and the spoken (or happily sung in karaoke) language. The smells and tastes of Indonesian cuisine will cooperate with other sensations, transporting people to a place where the tongue and the stomach will both be pleased by the remarkably strong flavors Indonesia has to offer.

A must-try on this culinary journey is the world-renowned Nasi Padang. Cooked with many spices, the dish deserves all the praise it receives. Versatile in the ways of fulfilling people's desire for delicious food through different flavors, those varying tastes never clash. Best enjoyed with colorful side dishes, this is a true classic.

As you wander the streets, you'll easily spot many vendors expertly grilling satay, an experience not to be missed. The freshly barbecued meat with the satay sauce and vegetables is so good that the juxtaposition of salty and sweet strongly persuades people to have a second or third helping.

Taipei — A Muslim-Friendly City

There are more than 60 Muslim-friendly restaurants and accommodations in Taipei. Additionally, over 30 sightseeing spots and public places are equipped with Muslim prayer rooms or bidet facilities.

Besides these installations, Taipei is also embracing Islamic culture as a part of its spiritual diversity. Eid-al-Fitr events are held every year to celebrate this important day as a whole city.

On Taipei Travel Net (travel.taipei), the Halal Travel Guide section is also set to provide useful information such as the locations of Mosques and prayer rooms. Suggested itineraries can also be found on this page.

This year, from September to December, the Taipei City Government cooperates with local businesses presenting the "Singapore & Malaysia Tourist Exclusive Package (星馬旅客限定專案)," welcoming Muslim visitors with souvenirs, discounts, and experiential activities.

🕌Halal Travel Guide @ Taipei Travel Net