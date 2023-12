西門町：伝統と流行が行き交う　ショッピングの聖地

Taipei City was recently lauded as the "Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of the Year (non-OIC)" by the Halal In Travel Global Summit 2023. The honor not only highlights the city's open-mindedness to diverse cultures, but also draws attention to the effort put in by the Taipei City Government and its residents in creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for visitors from around the globe.

2023-12-17 11:49